• Season Opens with Wednesday Night Hockey Tripleheader on Jan. 13 on NBCSN Headlined by Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks

• All 31 NHL Teams Featured Throughout Roughly 100 Games Across NBC and NBCSN; 21 Teams Make At Least Four Appearances

• Schedule Features Wednesday Night Hockey and Tuesday Hockey Happy Hour Doubleheaders; More Than 75% of Teams Appear on Wednesday Nights

With one week until the start of the 2020-21 NHL season, NBC Sports announced its full regular-season schedule today that will feature all 31 NHL teams across roughly 100 games on NBC and NBCSN, beginning January 13 with a Wednesday Night Hockey tripleheader on NBCSN headlined by the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks.

NBC Sports will present a record 16 regular-season games on the NBC broadcast network, beginning Sunday, Jan. 17 when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Washington Capitals.

Last month, the NHL announced a 56-game regular-season schedule per team for the 2020-21 season, as well as a divisional realignment which limits team matchups to intra-division play and minimizes team travel as much as possible.

• No team will have more than seven exclusive appearances on NBC and NBCSN and 21 teams will have at least four national appearances this year.

• Some teams will appear nationally more than seven times, but those games will be blacked out in the local market and shown on their local RSN.

Additional schedule highlights:

• Wednesday Night Hockey Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka on NBCSN – More than 75% of NHL teams will appear on Wednesday nights on NBCSN, and most will feature doubleheaders (and in some cases tripleheaders) surrounding its Wednesday Night Hockey coverage, including both early and late start times.

• Martin Luther King Day Quadrupleheader – Four games on Martin Luther King Day on NBCSN beginning with the Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings at noon ET and wrapping with the Coyotes and Golden Knights in the nightcap. This day also coincides with the 63rd anniversary of Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree becoming the first black player to skate in an NHL game.

•Tuesday Hockey Happy Hours – Three Tuesday Hockey Hour doubleheaders (Feb. 2, Feb. 9 and March 9) that will begin at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

• NHL on NBC – NBC Sports will showcase the NHL 16 times on NBC – once per week on average during the 2020-21 season – marking the most-ever NHL regular-season games on NBC. In addition, the final matchup on Saturday, May 8, is TBD and will feature the most compelling game with playoff implications.

• Sunday Night Hockey on NBCSN – There will be 10 Sunday Night Hockey matchups on NBCSN, featuring teams from all four divisions, all four Conference Final teams from the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and a majority of matchups featuring a traditional Western Conference team.

2020-21 NHL ON NBC REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES EASTERN)

*subject to change

*Some games will be blacked out in local markets and televised in those markets by a regional carrier.