Considering all of the buzz around Tom Wilson, drama, firings, and fighting, it’s understandable if fans lost track of the fact that the Capitals and Rangers were also engaged in … you know, a hockey game on Wednesday. And with the Capitals’ push to win the East Division in mind, beating the Rangers was kind of important.

It was also always going to be an important game for T.J. Oshie, and he delivered with a hat trick.

No doubt, fights — with Tom Wilson, and otherwise — overshadowed the action early on. Eventually, T.J. Oshie performed admirably after the recent passing of his father Tim, helping the Capitals beat the Rangers 4-2.

Tom Wilson ultimately didn’t return to the game because of what the Capitals announced as an upper-body injury.

Wilson leaves Rangers – Capitals fight-filled game, Oshie powers win

With two power-play goals in the second period, T.J. Oshie helped the Capitals gain a key lead vs. the Rangers. He’d lock up a hat trick with an empty-net goal.

Overall, the Capitals scored three power-play goals, taking care of business against the Rangers. The Capitals have a real chance to win the East Division, as they’re now tied with the Penguins for the most points (73 each), while Washington holds a game in hand (three remaining, to two for the Pens).

Oshie responded to the situation, and it will be interesting to see how the NHL handles at least one moment from Capitals – Rangers. Will Pavel Buchnevich receive supplemental discipline after a dangerous cross-check to Anthony Mantha‘s head?

Oshie and the Capitals close out their season with three more games: a back-to-back set with the Flyers, and then one contest vs. the Bruins.

