Capitals-Flyers game postponed due to COVID issues

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday’s game between the Capitals and Flyers has been postponed, the NHL has announced.

A second Flyers player has entered the league’s COVID protocols, joining Travis Sanheim, who was added Sunday.

“The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups out of an abundance of caution while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days,” read a statement from the NHL.

Sanheim was the lone Flyers player on the Monday’s NHL COVID protocols list. Jakub Vrana was the only Capital listed. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

PROGRAMMING NOTE ⤵️ Tonight on NBCSN:

▶️ 7 p.m. ET: Edmonton at Ottawa

▶️ 8:30 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay at Nashville as regularly scheduled — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 9, 2021

The Flyers are next scheduled to play Sunday in New York against the Rangers. Their two-game home series against the Devils Thursday and Saturday was previously postponed. Washington is in the same boat after their two-game visit to Buffalo was postponed. They are set to resume Sunday afternoon against the Penguins (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

The NHL postponed games for the Devils, Sabres, and Wild on Monday as those teams experience COVID issues within their own ranks. They also announced that two Blues-Coyotes games have been changed, with one date moved from April 15 to this Friday, Feb. 12. The other game, set for Saturday, Feb. 13, is bumped back an hour to 8 p.m. ET. That means the teams will play each other seven times in a row. Arizona was won three of the first four.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.