McDavid matches Crosby by reaching 500 points in 369 games

Connor McDavid pulled it off, and he didn’t waste much time. McDavid scored his 500th career point during Wednesday’s Oilers – Jets game. By scoring his 500th NHL point in his 369th regular season game, McDavid matched Sidney Crosby. Almost too perfect, right?

With that, McDavid and Crosby rank as the fastest active NHL players to reach the 500-point mark (again, at 369 GP). McDavid and Crosby are tied at eighth-fastest to 500 in NHL history.

Of course, Wayne Gretzky ranks first all-time by reaching 500 points in just 234 games. (No big deal, just comfortably scoring more than two points per game. Gretzky was a solid player.)

McDavid matches Crosby at 500 points in his first 369 games

As you can see, Gretzky and Mario Lemieux were the only two players to reach 500 points in less than 300 games. Nonetheless, McDavid and Crosby are in rarified air by reaching 500 points in less than 400.

In McDavid’s case, he scored his 500th point by assisting on a pretty Jesse Puljujarvi goal.

For the Oilers, it must be nice to see McDavid reach 500 by assisting on a Puljujarvi goal. As bumpy as things have been for Puljujarvi, he could end up scoring a lot of goals if he can stick on 97’s line more often than not.

