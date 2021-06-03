Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a Game 1 blowout, Game 2 of Golden Knights – Avalanche required overtime. The Avs ultimately won again, though, taking Game 2 3-2 in OT, and Colorado now leads that anticipated series 2-0.

Avalanche beat Golden Knights in Game 2 OT

Following some other dangerous power-play opportunities, Mikko Rantanen scored the OT winner:

Early on, it looked like the Avalanche might make Game 2 look a lot like Game 1, where they thumped the Golden Knights.

The Avs put a bunch of pressure on Vegas early on. Brandon Saad‘s goal felt like the inevitable happening just about four minutes in, and Tyson Jost‘s 2-1 power-play goal produced a similar feeling.

But the Golden Knights eventually adjusted, even carrying play for much of the second and third period.

Reilly Smith made it 2-2, and there were plenty of opportunities, including some that hit Philipp Grubauer‘s post.

Special teams factor

Overall, the Golden Knights created a ton of chances against the Avalanche in Game 2. Not all of those chances were of the highest quality, but quite a few were.

Philipp Grubauer has a 0.950 save percentage tonight (0.903 Vegas-adjusted) #GoAvsGo — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 3, 2021

The power play is where the Avs seemed to be on the verge of running away with Game 2. Through the first three periods, the Avalanche generated eight high-danger chances at 5-on-4, while the Golden Knights managed just one.

Game 2 could’ve ended on a controversial call, as the Golden Knights received a late third-period power play right after officials didn’t call a penalty on an Avalanche semi-breakaway.

Colorado stood tall, though, and then Mikko Rantanen got revenge with that overtime-winner … after a penalty call that Vegas likely won’t be happy about. Just ask Peter DeBoer.

DeBoer calls the OT call soft and then says he can't blame the refs because the Avs were embellishing calls the entire night. — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) June 3, 2021

Of course, others will argue that Vegas got away with plenty in Game 2.

That’s playoff hockey for you.

Ultimately, the Golden Knights looked a lot better in Game 2, sometimes better than the Avs. It wasn’t enough, though, and now the Golden Knights must dig deep as the series shifts to Vegas.

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (COL leads 2-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3: Fri. June 4: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4: Sun. June 6: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 5: Tues. June 8: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Avalanche at Golden Knights TBD

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD