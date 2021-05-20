Maple Leafs’ John Tavares stretchered off ice after scary collision

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares had to be stretchered off the ice in Game 1 of the First Round series on Thursday night following a scary collision with Montreal’s Corey Perry.

Tavares was initially pushed backwards by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot. As he fell to the ice, Perry inadvertently collided with his head as he skated by to get back into the play, leaving Tavares in obvious distress on the ice. Trainers immediately tended to him. For as scary as the initial collision was, things looked even worse as they tried to set Tavares up on the ice and he immediately fell over backwards.

As he was taken off the ice on a stretcher Tavares did raise his arm and give up a thumbs up.

Nick Foligno fought Perry on his next shift.

Tavares has been taken to a local hospital according to the Maple Leafs, but they have no other update at the moment.

MAPLE LEAFS VS. CANADIENS – series livestream link

Thursday, May 20: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET (NHL Network)

Saturday, May 22: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (CNBC)

Monday, May 24: Maple Leafs at Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 25: Maple Leafs at Canadiens TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Canadiens at Maple Leafs TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Maple Leafs at Canadiens TBD

*Monday, May 31: Canadiens at Maple Leafs TBD

