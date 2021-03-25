For the San Jose Sharks, a lot of their recent successes against the Los Angeles Kings come in twos. That includes the Sharks doubling up the Kings on Wednesday, as San Jose won 4-2.
The Sharks won their two-game set against the Kings, also winning Monday’s match 2-1.
Let’s consider some of the factors in those two wins, with a focus on the Sharks’ 4-2 win vs. the Kings from Wednesday:
- In both cases, Martin Jones put forth strong performances. Jones faced more than 40 shots in each game, yet only allowed three goals combined over two wins.
- Evander Kane scored two goals during an overwhelming performance where he fired seven shots on goal.
- Brent Burns collected two points of his own, with both being assists.
- The Sharks really pulled away by scoring two goals in less than two minutes. Again, two was not a magic number for Los Angeles.
After this two-game set, both the Sharks and Kings are probably too far out of the playoff picture to make much of a push. San Jose must feel delighted to at least land two shots on Los Angeles’ slim hopes, though.
