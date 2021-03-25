Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the San Jose Sharks, a lot of their recent successes against the Los Angeles Kings come in twos. That includes the Sharks doubling up the Kings on Wednesday, as San Jose won 4-2.

The Sharks won their two-game set against the Kings, also winning Monday’s match 2-1.

Let’s consider some of the factors in those two wins, with a focus on the Sharks’ 4-2 win vs. the Kings from Wednesday:

In both cases, Martin Jones put forth strong performances. Jones faced more than 40 shots in each game, yet only allowed three goals combined over two wins.

Evander Kane scored two goals during an overwhelming performance where he fired seven shots on goal.

Brent Burns collected two points of his own, with both being assists.

The Sharks really pulled away by scoring two goals in less than two minutes. Again, two was not a magic number for Los Angeles.

After this two-game set, both the Sharks and Kings are probably too far out of the playoff picture to make much of a push. San Jose must feel delighted to at least land two shots on Los Angeles’ slim hopes, though.

