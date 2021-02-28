Patrick Kane becomes 100th NHL player to reach 400 goals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Kane scored his 400th career NHL goal during the Blackhawks’ 7-2 rout of the Red Wings Sunday night.

The 2007 No. 1 overall pick netted the milestone goal midway through the third period. The goal was Chicago’s third in the opening 10 minutes of the final frame, blowing open the game. He entered the Detroit zone on a 2-on-1 with Alex DeBrincat and took the shot himself, beating Thomas Greiss blocker side.

“I picked it up at the red line and decided I was going to shoot,” Kane told NBCSN’s Eddie Olczyk afterward.

Kane is now the 100th NHL player — and ninth U.S.-born player — to reach the 400-goal mark. He’s also the fourth Blackhawk (Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita, Steve Larmer) to hit that number. With plenty of games left in the regular season, he could vault up the all-time list before May.

Via Hockey Reference, here are a few names ahead of Kane:

“I think it leaves you wanting more,” Kane said about the milestone. “I feel pretty good about my game and where it’s at right now. I’m just trying to keep getting better. When I look back on it, my childhood was pretty much playing hockey all the time. It’s just what I love to do, it’s still what I love to do. [I’m] just having fun right now.”

Patrick Kane now has 11 goals in 23 games for the Blackhawks this season and is the eighth active player to reach the 400-goal mark. He finished Sunday’s win with a goal and two assists. Last season, he eclipsed the 600-assist and 1,000-point marks.

There is another milestone still to come for Kane this season. Barring injury or any schedule disruptions, he’ll reach the 1,000-games played mark March 7 against the Lightning (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Sunday was his 996th career NHL game.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.