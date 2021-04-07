McDavid, Draisaitl continue to do McDavid, Draisaitl things vs. Senators

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl know how to lap up those sweet, sweet points against the Senators. It happened again on Wednesday, and to no surprise, the Oilers beat the Senators 4-2.

McDavid and Draisaitl were involved in all four of the Oilers goals in that 4-2 win vs. the Senators, and Edmonton’s now won all eight games against Ottawa.

Senators put up a fight, but Draisaitl and McDavid drive another Oilers win

With just .7 seconds left in the Oilers’ 4-2 win over the Senators, Draisaitl scored into an empty net on a McDavid pass to generate a hat trick. Both players managed four points, with Draisaitl getting that hat trick plus an assist, while McDavid generated three assists and one goal.

Credit Marcus Hogberg for keeping Ottawa in this one, though. Edmonton generated 17 shots on goal during the first period, but only ended up with a 1-0 lead through the first 20.

You could point to two goals that really underscored the harsh reality for the Senators vs. the Oilers, at least when it comes to stopping McDavid and Draisaitl.

This was another one of those “what can you do?” goals by number 97:

With those four points, McDavid’s scored 20 points against the Senators alone this season.

Yet, Draisaitl’s been even deadlier, collecting 21 points vs. Ottawa in 2020-21. That included a goal from this ridiculous angle.

Truly, what can you do about those two? The Senators haven’t been able to find many answers, and frankly, the NHL hasn’t had much luck as a whole.

A North Division title doesn’t look all that likely for the Oilers, but wins like these give Edmonton a good shot to nab the second seed. They’ll face the Senators again on Thursday.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.