Sorokin, Islanders exploit Penguins mistakes to win Game 5 in double OT

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thanks in part to Ilya Sorokin keeping the Islanders through the choppier parts of Game 5, the Isles beat the Penguins 3-2 in double OT, giving New York a 3-2 series lead in the process.

It’s not totally fair to say that Tristan Jarry was terrible in this one. But he looked bad compared to an absolute stupendous Sorokin.

That was especially true on the Islanders’ 3-2 OT game-winner to take Game 5 over the Penguins. Jarry turned the puck over, and Josh Bailey scored the OTGWG. It’s Bailey’s third goal of the series, and gives the Isles a 3-2 series lead.

Sorokin shines

The Islanders managed to hang in there in Game 5 for two main reasons. Most obviously, Sorokin was absolutely splendid, continuing to look like the goalie of the present and the future. The Islanders were also opportunistic.

Generally speaking, the first period was pretty even, ending 1-1.

Evgeni Malkin scored an impressive power-play goal 8:20 into Game 5 for the Penguins, then Anthony Beauvillier tied it up for the Islanders with a beauty in the final minute of the first. That wouldn’t be the only Isles goal that had to feel painful.

By the end of the second period, the Penguins built a 2-1 lead vs. the Islanders, but Sorokin kept it from being a larger deficit. Pittsburgh generated a 20-4 SOG advantage during that middle frame, but only Bryan Rust scored.

Some of that spilled over to the third period, where Jordan Eberle scored the only goal.

Heading into OT, the Penguins generated a 12-3 advantage in high-danger chances at even-strength vs. the Islanders in Game 5. Simply put, Sorokin was a difference-maker.

No matter what happens this series, I’m so excited for the future with Ilya Sorokin. #Isles — Isles Territory (@IslesTerritory) May 25, 2021

Penguins, Islanders need double OT in Game 5

Neither team gave an inch during the initial OT period of Penguins – Islanders Game 5.

As with the first three periods, the Penguins generated more SOG (8-7) than the Islanders in the first OT. But, between the third period and OT, that difference was difficult to distinguish. Both Sorokin and Tristan Jarry needed to be sharp, particularly once the game was tied 2-2.

Jarry bounced back from some of the lower moments, but people will remember the gaffes — especially the one in double OT.

ISLANDERS – PENGUINS PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Game 3: Penguins 5, Islanders 4

Game 4: Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Game 5: Islanders 3, Penguins 2 (double OT)

Wednesday, May 26: Penguins at Islanders TBD

*Friday, May 28: Islanders at Penguins TBD