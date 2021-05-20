Avalanche beat Blues in Game 2 despite Kadri hit on Faulk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Through the first period of Game 2, it looked like the Avalanche would cruise vs. the Blues. The Blues sanded away, especially after Nazem Kadri delivered his latest potentially suspension-worthy hit (this time on Justin Faulk). It indeed got interesting, but the Avalanche ultimately beat the Blues 6-3 in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Avalanche beat the Blues in a Game 2 that got interesting

Again, it was one-sided early on.

The Avalanche generated a 2-0 lead through the first period of Game 2, generating a dominant 16-9 shots on goal advantage over the Blues.

A bit more than three minutes into the second period, Joonas Donskoi made it 3-0. From there, the takeaways boil down to perspective.

Did the Avalanche lay off the accelerator? Personally, the answer seems to be “Yes.” But maybe the Blues also settled down, and learned a few things about how to play their game. They gave themselves a shot with a 3-1 goal late in the middle frame.

Then things got weird, and violent, and someone might get suspended (while someone might have been injured).

Another questionable Kadri playoff hit, this time on Justin Faulk

Ideally, Nazem Kadri would’ve left bad playoff hits behind after being traded from the Maple Leafs. It seemed like Kadri was upset about leaving Toronto, but consecutive playoff suspensions almost certainly pushed him out.

Apparently those habits die hard?

Whatever the case may be, Nazem Kadri received a match penalty for an ugly hit on Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. It’s automatically subject to review from the Department of Player Safety, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Kadri got suspended again.

Take a look at that hit Kadri delivered on Faulk. Is that worth a major, a suspension, or both?

With the score at 3-1, the Blues received a five-minute power play opportunity, with a major opening the door for multiple goals. Colorado mostly performed well in the ensuing PK situation, but St. Louis did score once to make it 3-2.

A sprint of a finish

Maybe that 3-2 goal woke up the Avs, or maybe Nathan MacKinnon & Co. sitting through that five-minute kill revved them up. Either way, the Avalanche and Blues made sure Game 2 would end with a wild finish.

About five minutes after Brayden Schenn scored on that major, Nathan MacKinnon collected his second goal of the night. The Blues weren’t rolling over, though, as Mike Hoffman shrank Colorado’s lead back down to 4-3 just 15 seconds later.

Any sniff of a larger comeback was snuffed out with two empty-netters. Brandon Saad connected first, then MacKinnon completed his hat trick with that ENG. (MacKinnon ended up with four points [3G, 1A]. Donskoi had a big night, too, with two goals and an assist.)

It will be fascinating to see if the mood of this series will shift in Game 3 of Blues – Avs. If nothing else, St. Louis may be at less of a disadvantage down the middle, as Kadri’s likely going to be suspended.

(Though … do we ever really know?)

Nazem Kadri’s suspension history

This seems like a pertinent time to note Nazem Kadri’s larger suspension history. After all, it will be surprising if that Kadri hit on Faulk doesn’t result in another playoff suspension.

Whether Kadri plays in Avs – Blues Game 3 or not, his suspension history is disturbing. And yet another team may wonder if he’s worth the risk of these self-inflicted wounds.

Overall, it didn’t hurt the Avs too bad, at least yet.

AVALANCHE VS. BLUES (COL leads 2-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1

Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Friday, May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Sunday, May 23: Avalanche at Blues, 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Tuesday, May 25: Blues at Avalanche TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Avalanche at Blues TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Blues at Avalanche TBD