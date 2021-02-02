Sabres-Islanders postponed due to COVID concerns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Sabres-Islanders game that was set to take place Tuesday night at Nassau Coliseum has been postponed.

According to the NHL, COVID protocols have forced the postponement with a rescheduled date to be announced at a later time. While they are schedule to play Thursday on Long Island, a makeup game won’t necessarily take place Wednesday or Friday.

Due to a snowstorm in the Northeast, the Sabres decided to fly out Tuesday morning rather than Monday. That altered schedule changed how COVID contact tracing and testing protocols could be done so the decision was made to cancel the game.

The Sabres most recently played the Devils on Saturday and Sunday and New Jersey saw 10 players on Monday’s list of NHL players unavailable due to COVID protocols. That led to the postponement of the Devils’ next three games.

New Jersey is scheduled to resume play next Tuesday at home against Pittsburgh. They were set to play in Pittsburgh Tuesday and Thursday before returning home for a Saturday game against the Rangers at Prudential Center. As of now, they will remain in Pittsburgh.

The NHL has now postponed 15 games this seasons, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

