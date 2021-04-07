Jack Campbell wins Maple Leafs-record 10th straight

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).
Matthews also had an assist, Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and T.J. Brodie scored his first goal for Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 27-10-3, winning five straight and going 8-0-1 in their last nine to open a seven-point lead over Winnipeg in the all-Canadian North Division.