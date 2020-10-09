Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s time for NHL Free Agency! The off-season is under way and with the market opening Oct. 9 there will be plenty of action this fall. Some teams have already been busy getting their 2020-21 rosters in order. Check back here for all of the signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2021 Stanley Cup.

NHL Free agency signings

October 9

• Calgary Flames sign Jacob Markstrom to a six-year, $36 million contract. (link)

• Chicago Blackhawks sign Dominik Kubalik to a two-year, $7.4 million contract. (link)

• Chicago Blackhawks sign Malcolm Subban to a two-year, $1.7 million contract. (link)

• Dallas Stars sign Anton Khudobin to a three-year, $10 million contract. (link)

• Detroit Red Wings sign Bobby Ryan to a one-year, $1 million contract. (link)

• Ottawa Senators sign Matt Murray to a four-year, $25 million contract. (link)

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Wayne Simmonds to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. (link)

• Washington Capitals sign Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year, $1.5 million contract (link)

• Anaheim Ducks sign Derek Grant to a three-year, $4.5 million contract.

• Anaheim Ducks sign Kevin Shattenkirk to a three-year, $11.7 million contract.

• Arizona Coyotes sign Tyler Pitlick to a two-year, $3.5 million contract.

• Arizona Coyotes sign John Hayden to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Tobias Rieder to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Buddy Robinson to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Alex Petrovic to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Jon Merrill to a one-year, $925,000 contract.

• Edmonton Oilers sign Kyle Turris to a two-year, $3.3 million contract.

• Edmonton Oilers sign Anton Forsberg to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Edmonton Oilers sign Alan Quine to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Edmonton Oilers sign Tyler Ennis to a one-year, $1 million contract.

• Florida Panthers sign Alexander Wennberg to a one-year, $2.25 million contract.

• Florida Panthers sign Radko Gudas to a three-year, $7.5 million contract.

• Florida Panthers sign Carter Verhaeghe to a two-year, $2 million contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Cam Talbot to a three-year, $11 million contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Dakota Mermis to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Joseph Cramarossa to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Victor Mete to a one-year, $735,000 contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Mark Borowiecki to a two-year, $4 million contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Matthew Benning to a two-year, $2 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Jack Johnson to a one-year, $1.15 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Kevin Rooney to a two-year, $1.5 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Colin Blackwell to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Keith Kinkaid to a two-year, $1.65 million contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Mark Jankowski to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Josh Currie to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Pat Maroon to a two-year, $1.8 million contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Luke Schenn to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Christopher Gibson to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vancouver Canucks sign Braden Holtby to a two-year, $8.6 million contract.

• Vancouver Canucks sign Tyler Motte to a two-year, $2.45 million contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Justin Schultz to a two-year, $8 million contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Nathan Beaulieu to a two-year, $2.5 million contract.

NHL Free Agency Offer Sheet Compensation Scale

October 8

• Montreal Canadiens sign Josh Anderson to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract. (link)

• Anaheim Ducks sign Chase DeLeo to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Zemgus Girgensons to three-year, $6.6 million contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Taro Hirose to a one-year, $825,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Adam Erne to a one-year, $997,500 contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Matt Bartkowski to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Kyle Rau to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Noah Juulsen to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Sam Lafferty to a two-year, $1.5 million contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Spencer Martin to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Reid Duke to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

October 7

• Buffalo Sabres sign Jonas Johansson to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Max Domi to a two-year, $10.6 million contract. (link)

• Edmonton Oilers sign Jesse Puljujarvi to a two-year, $2.35 million contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Antti Suomela to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Mitchell Stephens to a two-year, $1.475 million contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Gemel Smith to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Gage Guinney to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Chandler Stephenson to a four-year, $11 million contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Dylan DeMelo to a four-year, $12 million contract.

October 6

• Vancouver Canucks sign Zack MacEwen to a two-year, $1.65 million contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Brenden Dillon to a four-year, $15.6 million contract. (link)

October 5

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Jason Spezza to one-year, $700,000 contract. (link)

• Arizona Coyotes sign Kyle Capobianco to a two-year, $1.55 million contract.

• Arizona Coyotes sign Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year, $1 million contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Tage Thompson to a three-year, $4.2 million contract.

• Los Angeles Kings sign Matt Luff to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Los Angeles Kings sign Mikey Eyssimont to a one-year, $700,000 contact.

• Minnesota Wild signs Carson Soucy to a three-year, $8.25 million contract

• Minnesota Wild signs Nico Sturm to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• New York Islanders sign Sebastian Aho to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Ottawa Senators sign Josh Brown to a two-year, $2.4 million contract.

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Justin Braun to a two-year, $3.6 million contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Jacob Middleton to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Nicolas Meloche to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Maxim Letunov to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Jayden Halbgewachs to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

October 4

• Dallas Stars sign Andrej Sekera to a two-year, $3 million contract. (link)

• St. Louis Blues sign Nolan Stevens to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

October 3

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Tristan Jarry to a three-year, $10.5 million contract. (link)

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Brian Elliott to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. (link)

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Robin Lehner to a five-year, $25 million contract. (link)

• Washington Capitals sign Lucas Johansen to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

October 2

• Buffalo Sabres sign Andrew Oglevie to a two-year, $1.5 million contract.

• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Kole Sherwood to a one-year, $735,000 contract.

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Denis Malgin to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Laurent Brossoit to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

September 30

• Montreal Canadiens sign Michael McNiven to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Brett Seney to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Ben Street to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Josh Jacobs to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

September 29

• Nashville Predators sign Devin Cooley to a two-year, $1.57 million contract.

September 28

• Calgary Flames sign Justin Kirkland to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Dominic Turgeon to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Jacob Lucchini to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Robert Hagg to a two-year, $3.2 million contract.

September 26

• Detroit Red Wings sign Sam Gagner to a one-year, $850,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Turner Elson to a one-year, $725,000 contract.

September 25

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Alex Lyon to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Joseph Blandisi to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Jeff Petry to a four-year, $25 million contract. (link)

September 24

• Buffalo Sabres sign Curtis Lazar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

September 23

• Montreal Canadiens sign Jake Evans to a two-year, $1.5 million contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Michael McCarron to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

September 18

• Colorado Avalanche sign Logan O’Connor to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Jared McCann to a two-year, $5.88 million contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Daniel Sprong to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.



September 17

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a two-year, $2.15 million contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Brian Pinho to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

September 16

• Montreal Canadiens sign Joel Edmundson to a four-year, $14 million contract.

September 15

• Minnesota Wild signs Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract. (link)

• Arizona Coyotes sign Adin Hill to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

September 11

• Los Angeles Kings sign Sean Walker to a four-year, $10.6 million contract.

September 10

• Edmonton Oilers sign Adam Cracknell to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

September 9

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Alex Green to a two-year, $1.85 million contract.

September 5

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Juuso Riikola to a two-year, $2.3 million contract.

September 4

• Montreal Canadiens sign Lukas Vejdemo to a one-year, $700,00 contract

September 1

• Los Angeles Kings sign Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract. (link)

• Los Angeles Kings sign Carl Grundstrom to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.