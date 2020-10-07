Just one day after acquiring him in a trade, the Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Max Domi to a two-year contract worth a total of $10.6 million.

That comes out to a salary cap hit of $5.3 million per season.

The Blue Jackets acquired Domi from the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday in exchange for Josh Anderson. Both players were restricted free agents at the time of the deal.

For Domi, this is a big win. He gets out of a situation in Montreal where he did not get along with the coach, and then gets a really good salary on a two-year bridge contract that will take him right to unrestricted free agency.

The Blue Jackets are hopeful that Domi can help fix some of their depth issues at center. He has shown that when he is going really well he can be a creative playmaker that is capable of producing at a fairly high rate. In his two years with the Canadiens he scored 45 goals with 116 total points in 153 games. That comes out to a 23-goal, 62-point average per 82 games.

Just for some perspective there, the only Blue Jackets players to finish with at least 23 goals and 62 points over the past two seasons were Artemi Panarin, Cam Atkinson, and Pierre-Luc Dubois. All three of them reached those totals two years ago, and one of them (Panarin) no longer plays for the team. So he definitely brings a dimension — or at least the potential for it — that they have been lacking.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.