The Canadiens continued their busy offseason on Monday, adding veteran forward Corey Perry.

Perry, 35, agreed to a one-year, $750,000 deal following a 21-point campaign to aid the Stars to their Stanley Cup Final appearance last season.

The veteran joins fellow forwards Tyler Toffoli, Josh Anderson, and Michael Frolik, defenseman Joel Edmundson, and goalie Jake Allen as the Habs’ offseason additions.

Perry’s addition also gives the Habs five former Cup winners, along with Toffoli, Edmundson, Frolik and Allen, a far cry from just Carey Price and Brendan Gallagher being the only remaining players from their 2014 Eastern Conference Final appearance.

Perry added nine points in the 2020 postseason for the Stars highlighted by a double overtime goal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Canadiens ended up in postseason bubble action following their upset over the Penguins in the Qualifying Round, then were eliminated by the Flyers in the first round of the playoffs. They’ve been active in the free agent market this offseason, and the trading realm with their addition of Anderson.

The Habs are deep at forward, and Perry will likely be competing for a role on the fourth line alongside either Ryan Poehling or Jake Evans at center. His veteran presence will have an effect on the young-ish Canadiens roster, and it looks like they’ll have some more offensive firepower to work with in general.

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.