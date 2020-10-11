Taylor Hall threw a curveball at everybody.

The free agent winger stunned the NHL on Sunday night by agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Buffalo Sabres.

The contract also reportedly has a no-trade and no-movement clause.

His entire free agent saga focused on Stanley Cup contenders like Colorado, Boston, Nashville, and even a potential reunion with his original team in Edmonton.

But in the end, it was the Sabres that ended up getting him on a short-term deal.

It is there that he will be reunited with Ralph Krueger, one of his head coaches from his time in Edmonton. The two had a great relationship there and as recently as this past December Hall was speaking highly of the coach.

Everything about this signing is just absolutely wild. It is not a huge surprise that Hall is signing a short-term deal because it had been reported that he was considering that. It was just always assumed that he would be signing with a team that seemed to be closer to contention. The Sabres have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine consecutive seasons, even falling short in this year’s 24-team field in the restart.

And that is what makes the Sabres such a surprise.

Hall has spent his entire career playing in Edmonton, New Jersey, and Arizona, playing on just two playoff teams in 10 years.

This is only a short-term deal, so the play here could be to boost his value up and take another run at unrestricted free agency in a year when there is perhaps more money to be had.

As for the Sabres, it is a huge win for new general manager Kevyn Adams. There is no way you can blame him for taking a player like this on that contract, and if the Sabres end up struggling again he has a potentially massive trade chip to use at the deadline (assuming it is a deal Hall approves with his no-trade protections).

You also have to think it is some kind of a message to Jack Eichel that the team is committed to at least trying to win in the short-term.

Eichel has grown frustrated with all of the losing in Buffalo and desperately wants to win there. Now he gets to potentially play alongside a recent MVP and one of the best wingers in the league, while Hall gets to play alongside one of the best centers he has ever had.

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.