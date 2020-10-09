Blackhawks re-sign Dominik Kubalik, Malcolm Subban

There is a lot of uncertainty on what direction the Chicago Blackhawks are going to take this offseason, but we do know this — Dominik Kubalik and Malcolm Subban will be part of their roster this upcoming season.

The team announced on Friday that it has re-signed Kubalik and Subban to two-year contracts.

Kubalik’s deal will pay him an average salary of $3.7 million per season, while Subban’s deal will count $850,000 against the cap.

Kubalik is the key here because he has quickly emerged as one of their most important young players. He was one of the bright spots in Chicago this season as he finished with 30 goals and 16 assists in 68 games. That performance made him a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the league’s rookie of the year. He finished behind Colorado’s Cale Makar and Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes in the voting.

It is a classic bridge contract as he will still have one more year of restricted free agent status when this deal expires following the 2021-22 season.

The Blackhawks acquired Subban at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Robin Lehner to Vegas.

He appeared in 21 games last season between the two teams, finishing with an .890 save percentage.

With Corey Crawford officially moving on, the goalie position in Chicago is up for grabs for the first time in a long time. They currently have Subban and Collin Delia under contract for the next two seasons for a combined salary cap hit of just $1.8 million. Are they content to ride with that this season? Or will they dip their toes into the goalie market that is overflowing with options this offseason?

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.