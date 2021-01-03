Blackhawks, forward Dylan Strome agree to 2-year extension

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Dylan Strome agreed to a two-year contract extension Sunday.

Strome was a restricted free agent. The extension runs through the 2021-22 season and carries a $3 million salary-cap hit.

The 23-year-old Strome had 12 goals and 26 assists in 58 games last season. With captain Jonathan Toews sidelined by an illness and fellow forwards Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander out with injuries, the play of Strome is more important than ever for Chicago.

“We believe Dylan is ready to take the next step in his career and build off the strides he has made in his first two years in Chicago,” President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman said in a release. “He has great offensive instincts and brings creativity and skill to our team. We are thrilled he is now signed and able to join us tomorrow for the start of training camp.”

Strome was selected by Arizona with the No. 3 pick in the 2015 entry draft. He had seven goals and nine assists in 48 games for the Coyotes before he was traded to the Blackhawks in November 2018.

Strome played well after the trade, scoring 17 goals and adding 34 assists in 58 games. He had some issues with inconsistency last year and missed time because of a right ankle injury and a concussion.