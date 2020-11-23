Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins took care of one of their biggest remaining tasks on Monday evening when they announced a new contract for restricted free agent forward Jake DeBrusk.

DeBrusk’s new deal will be a two-year contract worth a total of $7.35 million.

That comes out to a salary cap hit of $3.675 million per season.

A first-round pick (No. 14 overall) in 2015, DeBrusk has developed into a key player in the Bruins’ lineup and been a consistent secondary scoring option over the past three seasons.

He has scored 62 goals in 203 career regular season games, which averages out to a 25-goal pace over 82 games.

He tallied 19 goals (and 16 assists) in 65 games for the Bruins during the 2019-20 season. Given his production it is a very fair cap hit for the Bruins to work with over the next two seasons, and gives DeBrusk an opportunity to boost his value even more when it comes time for his next contract. It is a standard bridge contract.

With DeBrusk now signed the Bruins still have a little more than $3 million in salary cap space to work with this offseason.

They have no other RFA’s remaining to be signed, but could still probably be in the market for more depth at forward or on defense. Earlier this offseason they lost defenseman Torey Krug in unrestricted free agency to the St. Louis Blues, but signed forward Craig Smith away from the Nashville Predators.

The Bruins will have several big decisions to make next offseason when forward David Krejci and both goalies (Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak) will be eligible for unrestricted free agency. They will also have to worry about several RFA’s next offseason including Ondrej Kase, Nick Ritchie, and Brandon Carlo.

