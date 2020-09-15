MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Wild sign defenseman Brodin to 7-year, $42 million extension

Associated PressSep 15, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension Tuesday, making another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group.

Brodin’s new deal will begin with the 2021-22 season and carry a $6 million annual cap charge through 2027-28.

The 27-year-old native of Sweden, who was drafted by the Wild with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft, had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games in the virus-shortened season. He led the team with 112 blocked shots and was second on the club with a plus-15 rating.

Brodin has played in 171 consecutive games, the longest active streak on the Wild. He’s sixth on their all-time list with 555 games played, trailing current fellow defensemen Jared Spurgeon (third) and Ryan Suter (fourth).

Spurgeon is signed through seven more seasons, Suter for five and Matt Dumba for three, giving Minnesota a considerable amount of stability on the back end.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 15, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tampa trailed for all of 15 seconds in Game 4 as Blake Coleman and Ondrej Palat responded to Brock Nelson’s second-period goal by scoring 12 seconds apart to give the Lightning the lead for good. Brayden Point scored in the third, followed by Patrick Maroon‘s empty-netter goal to complete the victory.

The Lightning are 8-0 all-time when leading a series 3-1, including clinching in Game 5 in seven of those previous eight instances.

Although the Lightning have played three more games than usual given the unique playoff format this season, looking at just elimination round play: Tampa can reach the Stanley Cup Final playing just 15 games through their first three rounds. That would be the second-fewest games played to reach the Cup Final.

What has been lacking, especially compared to Tampa, is the production from the top line. Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle have combined for just one goal and six points this series.

Announced just prior to puck drop on Sunday, Casey Cizikas and Tom Kuhnhackl have left the Edmonton bubble and are done for the playoffs with undisclosed injuries. In Game 4, Jean-Gabriel Pageau filled in for Cizikas on the line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck once again after he was in the spot for Game 3 when Cizikas was ruled unfit.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, September 15, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-1)

Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 15, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders or Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: TBA

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)

MORE: PHT Conference Finals predictions

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Hockey Culture: Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly on inclusiveness in hockey

By Sean LeahySep 15, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports has launched Hockey Culture, a multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports NHL analyst Anson Carter, Hockey Culture will address contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game and on the ice, and increase community engagement with hockey.

Anson Carter chats with St. Louis Blues star and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly about how his upbringing in a crowded house helped him learn to be inclusive — and how the NHL can continue to embody that spirit.

Next week’s episode will feature NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Kim Davis, the league’s Senior EVP of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives, and Legislative Affairs.

Subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

PREVIOUS HOCKEY CULTURE EPISODES:
Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves
Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez
Iowa Wild/Minnesota Wild forward J.T. Brown
Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse
Capitals beat writer Tarik El-Bashir
• Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi broadcaster Harnarayan Singh
• Arcadia University head coach Kelsey Koelzer

Lightning on road to erase past disappointments, return to Stanley Cup Final

By Adam GretzSep 15, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been here before.

Right on the threshold of the Stanley Cup Final and within striking distance of a potential championship.

This Lightning team, with this core of superstar talent, has been one of the most dominant teams in the league since the start of the 2014-15 season, winning more regular season (297) and more playoff games (49) than any other NHL team. Their 1,565 regular season goals are also by far the most in the league.

Washington (294) is the only team within 20 regular season wins of them, while the Capitals (41) and Penguins (40) are the only teams within 12 playoff wins of them. They have completely and totally dominated the NHL in the regular season, and have been way more successful in the playoffs than they sometimes get credit for.

Simply winning in the playoffs has not been the issue.

Finishing in the playoffs has been.

This is the Lightning’s fourth trip to the Eastern Conference Final in six years. They got through to the 2015 Cup Final, while in each of the other three appearances (including this one) they were the first team in the series to three wins.

It was at those points that everything started to fall apart, and it is always the same story — their consistently lethal offense completely dries up.

When they made it through to the 2015 Cup Final, they took a 2-1 series lead against the Chicago Blackhawks. They followed that up by losing three games in a row, scoring only two total goals.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The next season they returned to the Eastern Conference Final and took a 3-2 series lead against the Penguins before returning home for Game 6 with a chance to close out the series. They ended up losing the next two games, managing only three goals.

It was a similar story two years later when they took another 3-2 series lead in the East Final against the Capitals. They followed that up by losing the next two games and scoring zero goals.

In 2015 and 2018 it was a case of the highest scoring team in the league (as the Lightning are again this season) just simply being unable to score goals with a chance to put the series away.

It would be unfair to criticize them for not winning a championship.

Championship-or-bust mentality is always going to just set you up for disappointment because the odds of ending your season with the trophy are enormously stacked against you, even if you are the very best team in the league.

Since the start of the 1990-91 season only 16 teams have actually won a title (and Tampa, going back to a previous era in 2004, is one of those 16). More than half of those championships have won by just four different franchises (Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, and New Jersey).

In short, championships are rare, and winning one requires a lot of things to go right at the exact right time. So it is not necessarily an issue that this group of Lightning players has not won. It happens.

What’s odd is how consistently close they have been to winning, for so many years, without having actually broken through.

That is where the frustration has to come in.

But maybe this is the year that ends.

[Islanders-Lightning Game 5 livestream begins at 7 p.m. ET]

Even without Steven Stamkos, this Lightning team has looked to be on a mission. The top line is buzzing. The additions (Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, Kevin Shattenkirk, Pat Maroon) made by Julian BriseBois and the front office have been significant across the board. Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy are playing like the recent award winners that they are.

I also just happen to believe that great teams will eventually break through. We saw it happen in each of the past two seasons with franchises that had been consistently outstanding, only to deal with consistent frustration.

Between the 2011-12 and and 2017-18 seasons the St. Louis Blues were the second-best regular season team in the NHL in terms of wins and points percentage. But during that seven-year run they made it out of the First Round just three times, and out of the Second Round only once. They finally broke through last season after everyone had given up on them as contenders.

It was a similar story with the Capitals where they were consistently the best regular season team with three Presidents’ Trophies but couldn’t make it out of the Second Round until winning it all in 2018.

The Lightning are clearly good enough to win and are an elite team by every objective measure. Their win totals speak for themselves.

They have stuck with their core and added the right complementary pieces around it. Great teams that do that tend to get rewarded.

Tampa has that chance again.

Pre-game coverage of Islanders-Lightning begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.