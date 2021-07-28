NHL Free Agency 2021: Every signing by all 32 teams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s time for NHL Free Agency! The offseason is under way and with the market opening July 28 there will be plenty of action this summer. Some teams have already been busy getting their 2021-22 rosters in order. Check back here for all of the signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2022 Stanley Cup.

NHL Free Agency Signings

July 28

• Golden Knights sign Alec Martinez to three-year, $15.74 million deal. (Link)

July 27

• Avalanche signs Gabriel Landeskog to eight-year, $56 million deal. (Link)

• Blues sign Pavel Buchnevich to four-year, $23.2 million deal. (Link)

• Blue Jackets sign Patrik Laine to one-year, $7.5 million deal. (Link)

• Bruins sign Mike Reilly to three-year, $9M deal. (Link)

• Canadiens sign Joel Armia to a four-year, $13.6 million deal. (Link)

• Canucks sign Conor Garland to five-year, $24.75 million deal. (Link)

• Capitals sign Alex Ovechkin to five-year, $47.5 million deal. (Link)

• Flyers sign Keith Yandle to one-year, $900,000 deal.

• Jets sign Eric Comrie to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Lightning signs Otto Somppi to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Panthers sign Brandon Montour to three-year, $10.5 million deal.

• Red Wings sign Taro Hirose to one-year, $850,000 deal.

• Red Wings sign Kyle Criscuolo to two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Sabres sign Drake Caggiula to one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Wild signs Kyle Rau to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Wild signs Dakota Mermis to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

July 26

• Panthers sign Sam Bennett to a four-year, $17.6 million deal. (Link)

• Blackhawks sign Adam Gaudette to a one-year, $997,500 deal.

• Bruins sign Nick Wolff to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Coyotes sign Dmitrij Jaškin to a one-year, $3.2 million deal.

• Devils sign Christian Jaros to a one-year $800,000 deal.

• Flyers sign Samuel Morin to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Jets sign Paul Stastny to a one-year, $3.75 million deal.

• Panthers sign Lucas Carlsson to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Panthers sign Noah Juulsen to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Predators sign Frédéric Allard to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Predators sign Ben Harpur to a one-year $800,000 deal.

• Predators sign Jeremy Davies to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Red Wings sign Gustav Lindström to a two-year, $1.7 million deal.

• Wild signs Andrew Hammond to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

July 25

• Red Wings sign Marc Staal to a one-year, $2 million deal.

July 24

• Avalanche signs Cale Makar to a six-year, $54 million deal. (Link)

• Blues sign Nathan Walker to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Kings sign Trevor Moore to a two-year, $3.75 million deal.

• Penguins sign Kasper Björkqvist to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

July 23

• Blackhawks sign Seth Jones to an eight-year, $76 million deal. (Link)

• Bruins sign Taylor Hall to a four-year, $24 million deal. (Link)

• Hurricanes sign Spencer Smallman to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

NHL Free Agency Offer Sheet Compensation Scale