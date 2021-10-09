James Neal signs one-year deal with Blues after tryout

The St. Louis Blues announced on Saturday afternoon that they have signed veteran forward James Neal to a one-year contract worth $750,000 for the 2021-22 season.
The signing comes after Neal had been in training camp with the Blues on a professional tryout contract.
He made that most of that opportunity.
Neal was outstanding in the preseason for the Blues, scoring a team high four goals on 17 shots in his five appearances. It’s a low-risk, potentially high-reward signing for the Blues as the salary cap hit is minimal with the chance that he could still offer something in the right role.
At his peak Neal was one of the top goal scorers in the NHL and had some big seasons with Pittsburgh, Nashville and Vegas. But after signing a long-term deal with the Calgary Flames his production started to plummet. He was eventually traded to Edmonton where he had a brief resurgence at the start of the 2019-20 season, and then quickly regressed again. This offseason the Oilers bought out the remainder of his contract, making him a free agent.
If you are counting on Neal to be a top-line contributor at this point you are going to be disappointed. But there is still the chance that in a power play role, or an offensive minded role with sheltered minutes that he might still have enough left to produce a little. If it doesn’t work, the Blues are not really out anything. If it works, a playoff team simply adds a little more scoring depth for a dirt cheap price against the salary cap.
—
Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.