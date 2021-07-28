Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There will be plenty of goalie movement with the opening the NHL free agent market. The Maple Leafs and Hurricanes got the ball rolling by swapping netminders, while the Canucks signed a veteran backup for Thatcher Demko.

The Maple Leafs will pair Petr Mrazek with Jack Campbell in their net as Mrazek inked a three-year, $11.4 million deal. Andersen, a seventh-round pick by Toronto in 2010, heads to the Hurricanes on a two-year, $9 million contract.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is bringing in Jaroslav Halak on a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the possibility of up $1.5 million more in performance bonuses.

Andersen

The 32-year-old Dane never came to terms on a deal with the Maple Leafs after being drafted in 2010, which is how he ended up with the Ducks after being a third-round pick two years later.

Andersen lost his hold on the No. 1 job to Campbell this past season as injuries limited him to only 24 appearances. His .915 even-strength save percentage in 2020-21 was the worst of his five-season tenure in Toronto.

Letting Mrazek walk and trading Nedeljkovic meant a changeover in goal for the franchise. Andersen will also be joined by veteran Antti Raanta in the Canes’ net. The 32-year-old Raanta, who has been banged up by injury the last few seasons, joins on a two-year, $4 million deal.

Halak

The 36-year-old was a solid backup for Tuukka Rask in Boston the last three seasons, but Halak had a forgettable 2020-21 season. He played only 19 times, had a bout with COVID-19, and lost his role to Jeremy Swayman during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

His deal consists of a $750,000 signing bonus and a $750,000 salary. He can earn a $1.25 million bonus for playing at least 10 games and $250,000 for posting at least a .905 save percentage.

Mrazek

A thumb injury limited Mrazek, 29, to only 12 games in 2020-21, but during his three years in Carolina he recorded a .925 ESSV% and a 5.27 goals saved above average, per Evolving Hockey.

Mrazek was in a crowded Hurricanes goalie trio with Alex Nedeljkovic and James Reimer. Nedeljkovic eventually grabbed the No. 1 job before he was traded away to the Red Wings.

A few other goalies on the move now that the market is open: Braden Holtby heads to Dallas (1-year, $2 million,) Martin Jones signs with the Flyers (one year), and Brian Elliott goes to Tampa Bay (1-year, $900,00).

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.