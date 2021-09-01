Islanders keep Beauvillier, Cizikas, Palmieri, Sorokin with multi-year deals

The Islanders announced on Wednesday a quartet of signings that sees Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri, and Ilya Sorokin ink “multi-year” extensions.

In true Lou Lamoriello fashion, no contract lengths or dollar amounts were revealed by the team, but those never stay secret.

• Beauviller, who was a restricted free agent, is on a three-year deal that carries a $4.15 million cap hit, according to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie. In 47 games last season the 24-year-old scored 15 goals and 28 points. He added five more goals and eight assists during the Islanders’ run to the Stanley Cup Semifinals. His last goal of the postseason forced Game 7 against the Lightning, and turned out to be the final one scored at Nassau Coliseum.

• Acquired at the trade deadline from the Devils, Palmieri had a tough go offensively over the rest of the regular season. While he scored only twice in 17 games after being acquired, the 30-year-old picked it up in the postseason with seven goals in 19 games. He gets the most expensive deal of this foursome with a four-year, $20 million deal, per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

• A key piece of the Islanders’ much-heralded fourth line, Cizikas was targeted by the Seattle Kraken during the free agent interview period earlier this summer, but ultimately decided to stay. Per Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, the 30-year-old gets a six-year, $15 million extension to stay on Long Island. The “Identity Line” with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck will remain in place.

• The Islanders’ long wait for Sorokin ended last season. His three-year, $12 million deal, per The Athletic’s Arthur Staple, will likely see him take over the No. 1 job when Semyon Varlamov‘s current deal ends following the 2022-23 season. In 22 appearances last season, the 26-year-old Sorokin posted a .920 even strength save percentage and three shutouts. He played seven more times in the postseason, recording a .945 ESSV% and was in net for all four victories over the Penguins in the First Round.

What’s next for Lamoriello and the Islanders? According to Cap Friendly, they are now at a little over $85.2 million. The salary cap ceiling will remain $81.5 million for 2021-22, but there will be some relief when they put Johnny Boychuk‘s $6 million hit on long-term injured reserve.

With momentum building that Zach Parise will be heading to Long Island soon enough, there’s still business for Lamoriello to do after losing Jordan Eberle in the expansion draft and trading away Andrew Ladd and Nick Leddy.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.