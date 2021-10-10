Rangers extend Zibanejad, likely out of Eichel sweepstakes

Consider the Rangers basically out of the Jack Eichel trade market, and Mika Zibanejad definitively not headed toward free agency. The Rangers confirmed they signed Zibanejad to a contract extension on Sunday.
While the Rangers didn’t confirm the actual details, multiple reporters indicate that Zibanejad signed an eight-year extension. The cap hit is reportedly $8.5 million.
For the 2021-22 season, Zibanejad carries a bargain $5.35M cap hit. Zibanejad’s extension then kicks his cap hit to $8.5M from 2022-23 on. It’s an interesting investment in Zibanejad, being that he’s 28.
Zibanejad certainly looked pleased to remain with the Rangers:
To: #NYR
From: Mika
Subject: LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/rwnMIt7sW0
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 10, 2021
With Adam Fox entering a contract year, the Rangers still have some salary cap challenges ahead. But any squeeze apparently won’t cost the Rangers the ultra-skilled Zibanejad.
[Rangers among teams facing the most pressure this season]
More to come …
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.