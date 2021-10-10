Rangers extend Zibanejad, likely out of Eichel sweepstakes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Consider the Rangers basically out of the Jack Eichel trade market, and Mika Zibanejad definitively not headed toward free agency. The Rangers confirmed they signed Zibanejad to a contract extension on Sunday.

While the Rangers didn’t confirm the actual details, multiple reporters indicate that Zibanejad signed an eight-year extension. The cap hit is reportedly $8.5 million.

For the 2021-22 season, Zibanejad carries a bargain $5.35M cap hit. Zibanejad’s extension then kicks his cap hit to $8.5M from 2022-23 on. It’s an interesting investment in Zibanejad, being that he’s 28.

Zibanejad certainly looked pleased to remain with the Rangers:

With Adam Fox entering a contract year, the Rangers still have some salary cap challenges ahead. But any squeeze apparently won’t cost the Rangers the ultra-skilled Zibanejad.

More to come …

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.