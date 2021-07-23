Bruins keep Taylor Hall around with four-year, $24M contract

By James O'BrienJul 23, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT
Bruins keep Taylor Hall around with four-year, $24M contract
Getty Images
0 Comments

Friday will be remembered for Round 1 of the 2021 NHL Draft, and some stunning trades. In many of those cases, it was less about getting good value than teams making bold moves. But the Boston Bruins kept Taylor Hall around with a pretty sweet deal.

Bruins sign Taylor Hall (four years, $6M AAV)

Being that it’s four years, the Bruins mitigate some of the risk you’d normally associate with landing a player like Taylor Hall. The price tag isn’t too bad, either, as Hall will carry a manageable $6M AAV ($24M overall).

That means Hall’s contract will run through the 2024-25 season. Interestingly, it expires at the same time as Brad Marchand‘s contract, which carries a steal of a $6.125M AAV.

Will the Bruins be able to put it all together with Hall joining this core? That remains to be seen, but he was a fantastic fit for Boston. Beyond his scoring ability, Hall’s transition skill came in really handy for the B’s.

According to Cap Friendly, the Bruins have about $20M in cap space, with 17 roster spots covered after signing Taylor Hall.

“I knew right away, after playing five or six games in Boston, I wanted to be a part of the group,” Hall said in a story at the Bruins’ website. “And it was up to me to try to play well and show up well enough to have them want me to be a part of it.

Top Posts at PHT

2021 NHL Draft Tracker: Round 1 picks, notes
2021 NHL Draft Tracker: Round 1 picks, notes
Owen Power
Sabres select defenseman Owen Power with No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NHL Draft
Blackhawks trade for Seth Jones, give him massive $66.5M extension (Reports)
Blackhawks trade for Seth Jones, reportedly agree to massive extension

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.