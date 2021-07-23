Bruins keep Taylor Hall around with four-year, $24M contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Friday will be remembered for Round 1 of the 2021 NHL Draft, and some stunning trades. In many of those cases, it was less about getting good value than teams making bold moves. But the Boston Bruins kept Taylor Hall around with a pretty sweet deal.

Bruins sign Taylor Hall (four years, $6M AAV)

Being that it’s four years, the Bruins mitigate some of the risk you’d normally associate with landing a player like Taylor Hall. The price tag isn’t too bad, either, as Hall will carry a manageable $6M AAV ($24M overall).

That means Hall’s contract will run through the 2024-25 season. Interestingly, it expires at the same time as Brad Marchand‘s contract, which carries a steal of a $6.125M AAV.

Will the Bruins be able to put it all together with Hall joining this core? That remains to be seen, but he was a fantastic fit for Boston. Beyond his scoring ability, Hall’s transition skill came in really handy for the B’s.

Taylor Hall (4x6m extension with Boston) is an extremely strong play-driving forward with a very poor finishing touch. pic.twitter.com/CznsIdrPeT — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 23, 2021

According to Cap Friendly, the Bruins have about $20M in cap space, with 17 roster spots covered after signing Taylor Hall.

“I knew right away, after playing five or six games in Boston, I wanted to be a part of the group,” Hall said in a story at the Bruins’ website. “And it was up to me to try to play well and show up well enough to have them want me to be a part of it.