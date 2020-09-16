MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Khudobin, Barzal, other NHL free agents thriving during Stanley Cup Playoffs

By James O'BrienSep 16, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
2 Comments

With the NHL salary cap flat for the near future, a lot of pending free agents are kicking themselves. (Sorry, Taylor Hall and Alex Pietrangelo.)

But the “free agent frenzy” can still inspire teams to open their wallets. Heck, the Wild just handed $42M to defensive defenseman Jonas Brodin.

You know what gets the wallets cracking even more? Thoughts of adding that clutch piece. That logic can really fly out the window when a player drives his team’s playoff success, especially when that ends with a raising of the Stanley Cup. Let’s look at top free agents from the remaining teams in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs: which Dallas Stars, New York Islanders, and Tampa Bay Lightning free agents might be bumping up their value?

Of course, Anton Khudobin is as prominent as a sliding Semyon Varlamov here. Let’s start with the team we already know is headed to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

Key Stars free agents heading into Stanley Cup Final

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Anton Khudobin

Even Khudobin’s boosters would’ve been surprised to see him share headline space with Mathew Barzal, but here we are.

As covered recently, Khudobin’s built an impressive resume as something of a super backup. It’s difficult to place what kind of contract would be appropriate, and even what contract Khudobin should set his sights on.

While it’s not ideal that he’s 34, he at least wouldn’t count as a dreaded 35-plus contract. His save percentage with the Stars is impeccable (.926 in 71 games played over two regular seasons), and his career save percentage is better than most hand-picked NHL starters (.919).

You may have heard this during various broadcasts as Khudobin’s workload piled up, but he also hasn’t really carried a big burden very often in his career. Khudobin set a career-high with 41 games played with Dallas in 2018-19, and he boasts four other seasons of 30-plus appearances (including a stout showing this season).

So, the ideal fit is probably still a platoon situation. Could that boil down to staying with the Stars? Ben Bishop is on the hook for about $5M in cap space per season through 2022-23, so that would entail a lot of money wrapped up in goalies. (Khudobin falling anywhere near his current $2.5M cap hit would be a fireable offense for his agent.)

With quite a few names likely to hit the free agent market, it’s that much tougher to forecast what’s ahead for Khudobin. Except you’d almost be certain it’s a raise.

Young restricted free agents such as Hintz, Faksa

After Roope Hintz made a splash during the 2019 postseason, many pictured a breakthrough for the occasionally bulldozing forward. But like with Denis Gurianov and other young forwards, the Stars have been reluctant to take the training wheels off of Hintz, including dropping the 23-year-old’s postseason ice time considerably from last year (16:06) to this run (14:02).

If you’re a Stars fan who’s been frustrated by this, that’s understandable, especially since Hintz managed 19 goals this season despite tepid use. But at least that might keep his earning power down?

  • At the other end of the spectrum, Radek Faksa is a low-scoring, high-leverage forward, and has been for some time for the Stars. The 26-year-old is arbitration-eligible, so that could be interesting to watch.
  • Speaking of Gurianov, he’s an RFA, as well. Gurianov followed a 20-goal (albeit with just nine assists) regular season with what’s been a productive postseason. As hot-and-cold as his production has been, Gurianov sits at 17 points (8G, 9A) in 21 playoff games.

Grizzled veterans

  • Corey Perry suffered through a lousy regular season, and his playoff numbers don’t jump off the page. Yet, even so, it wouldn’t be surprising if Perry, 35, gets snatched up by a team looking for a scrappy veteran who can draw penalties.
  • Speaking of scrappy veterans, Andrej Sekera may be over his significant, career-threatening injury issues. We’ll see if he’s done enough to get another look as a depth piece in the NHL.

Closing Stars salary cap thoughts

All things considered, the Stars are in a fascinating spot to possibly exploit a chaotic market, much like their pals in Colorado. Having an estimated $15.5M in cap space might encourage them to overextend to keep Khudobin, which is understandable since this team is very goalie-reliant. (Also: Bishop gets hurt about as often as he plays extremely well, which is a real bummer.)

But if the Stars decided to try some bold moves? That would be awfully interesting.

Islanders face challenges in fitting in restricted free agents Barzal, Pulock

Setting a high Barzal

If you look at Evolving Hockey’s contract projection tool, a $9.581M cap hit would be appropriate for eight years of Mathew Barzal’s services. While it wouldn’t be surprising if that projection tool received a(nother?) post-pandemic revision, it wouldn’t be outrageous to actually give Barzal that kind of money. He’s a special player, and would make gobs of dough on an actual free market.

But Barzal is a restricted free agent at 23, and Lou Lamoriello is likely to be about as yielding as a brick wall here. One can only speculate about the threat of an offer sheet, especially in this financial climate.

As of this writing, the Islanders hold about $9M in cap space, according to Cap Friendly. There’s certainly room for wiggling (ever visited “Robidas Island,” Andrew Ladd?), but this won’t be easy. And it might make Lamoriello’s GM of the Year work feel like Belt Tightening for a Decade.

That’s because the Islanders have more than just a superstar to wrap up …

Khudobin, Barzal, other NHL free agents thriving during Stanley Cup Playoffs Cirelli
Barzal and Cirelli, two centers ready for raises. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Not just Barzal, either

The Islanders have a fascinating salary structure.

Forwards: Tons of term, varying degrees of quality.
Defensemen: Very little term, with Scott Mayfield being the “lifer” with three years remaining at $1.45M per.
Goalies: Semyon Varlamov for three more years, Ilya Sorokin as his understudy.

So, there are some key decisions looming.

  • Two very valuable RFA defensemen need new deals: Ryan Pulock and Devon Toews. Pulock is the Islanders’ leader in average ice time (22:31) this postseason, while Toews has been a key contributor during this push (20:27). Locking those down, whether via “bridge” deals or contracts with term, will be tricky.
  • The Islanders paid a pretty penny to “rent” Andy Greene, and at 37 amid cap challenges, that’s probably it. Right?
  • You’d also think that they can’t make Matt Martin or Derick Brassard fit, but Lou and Barry Trotz both love Martin-type players, so who knows?
  • Thomas Greiss is virtually certain to be gone, and being that he’s provided Khudobin-like value for much of his career, could end up being dearly missed. (If I were a GM, I’d cross my fingers that Greiss slips under the radar and becomes an affordable platoon option.)

More dark salary cap arts from “Loophole Lou?”

Being that Lamoriello has had almost creepy tendency to “make things work,” I’m sure he has a plan. Frankly, I’m elated to find out what that is, because this is going to require some Houdini-like maneuvering.

Free agent losses likely for Lightning as they continue playoff push

Cirelli and Sergachev: biggest Lightning concerns

  • Most importantly, they need to find a way to fit Anthony Cirelli under the cap. The good news for the Lightning is that a) they keep getting bargains, over and over, and over and … b) Cirelli isn’t scoring like the star he could end up being.

The Lightning want to save every penny they can, but Evolving Hockey’s projection ($5.8M at a six-year term) would run parallel to Cirelli’s ascent to becoming recognized like Selke winner Sean Couturier (whose similar contract is a boon to the Flyers).

This is probably a good time to mention that you can file many Lightning problems under “problems almost every other NHL teams would like to have.”

  • It sure feels like Mikhail Sergachev could enjoy a breakthrough one of these seasons. That said, Tampa Bay’s bringing him along relatively slowly, which might help them suppress his value.

Even so, it wouldn’t be obscene if Cirelli and Sergachev commanded the Lightning’s cap space each. So yeah.

Cernak and others

  • There are other interesting players, chiefly another RFA in Erik Cernak. Don’t expect him to fall into a lofty range, but he’s a valuable young defenseman.
  • Beyond the bigger names, there are youngsters (Mitchell Stephens, Carter Verhaeghe) and veterans (Kevin Shattenkirk and Patrick Maroon) who only add to the complications. OK, some do. It’s hard to imagine Shattenkirk not costing significantly more than $1.75M.

Closing Lightning salary cap thoughts

Cap Friendly places the Lightning’s cap space at $5.33 million. Uncomfortably, that’s based on $76.16M going to just 15 roster spots.

Clearly, the Lightning are going to need to shift some units here. Considering the circumstances, they might need to go beyond the obvious, such as moving Tyler Johnson‘s $5M.

Much like “Loophole Lou,” the Lightning keep finding ways to make this work. Even when it hurts, like seeing J.T. Miller thrive in Vancouver. (Though that first-rounder will soothe some wounds … or maybe help them buy their way out of some problems?)

Either way, players like Barzal, Khudobin, and Cirelli face more chances to up their value even more as the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs go on. One of them will even get to mention that they’re Stanley Cup champions, pandemic-permitting.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 16, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders or Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: TBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-2)

Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 5: Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT] (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-1)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

How will Brodin’s extension affect Matt Dumba’s future with Wild?

By Sean LeahySep 16, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Bill Guerin told the media on Tuesday that he was happy with his defense the way it currently stands following Jonas Brodin‘s seven-year, $42M extension. “Not saying I won’t try to do anything else,” the Wild general manager said. “It was kind of ‘first things first’ with Jonas. Let’s get him locked up, then see where we are.”

The Wild blue line sees Brodin, Jared Spurgeon, Matt Dumba, and Ryan Suter signed through at least the 2022-23 NHL season. Brodin’s new deal runs through 2027-28; Spurgeon’s contract goes until summer of 2027; and Suter’s long deal expires after the 2024-25 season.

A key part of Brodin’s deal is that the first four years feature a no-move clause, meaning he cannot be made available in the 2021 Seattle expansion draft. Same goes for Spurgeon and Suter, unless any of them agree to waive the clause to potentially join the Kraken.

Dumba is a different case. His contract expires after the 2022-23 season and his modified no-trade clause kicks in this off-season. He must submit a list of 10 teams he would not allow a trade to. Even with the Wild having a little more than $13M in cap space for next season, Guerin still needs to decide if he wants to bring back unrestricted free agents Alex Galchenyuk and Carson Soucy. Captain Mikko Koivu, also a UFA, has reportedly been told the team is moving on. Restricted free agents Jordan Greenway, Luke Kunin, and Nico Sturm also need new deals, so that cap space quickly shrinks if you hammer out extensions for all.

The salary cap ceiling for 2020-21 will be $81.5M.

Where does that leave Dumba, this year’s King Clancy Award winner, and his $6M cap hit? On the trade block.

Michael Russo of The Athletic reported last week that Guerin was getting calls on Dumba, and that was before Brodin’s extension was finalized. While Dumba’s cap hit is $6M, his actual salary for next season is $7.4M before dropping down to $5.2M in the final year of his current deal.

Dumba will draw plenty of interest as a top four defenseman who plays over 20 minutes a night regularly and hit the 50-point mark two seasons ago. The GM has made it known he wants to improve many areas of the Wild roster, specifically at center. A good return on the 26-year-old defenseman could help in his quest.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Stars overcame major stumbles to reach Stanley Cup Final

Associated PressSep 16, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
6 Comments

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Inside a lounge at the JW Marriott usually reserved for their meals and meetings, the Dallas Stars enjoyed a moment.

It wasn’t an all-out party because they are still four wins away from winning the Stanley Cup. It was a low-key celebration of reaching the final, a significant accomplishment for a team that has been through some real challenges in recent years.

”To watch the staff, the players – some guys that have never lived this before – it was very exciting,” general manager Jim Nill said. ”There’s guys that have been on this team for a long time and never been this far. It’s an exciting time for them. But we do know that there is one more step here yet.”

The steps to this point included plenty of stumbles. Remember when CEO Jim Lites ripped captain Jamie Benn and top center Tyler Seguin for being ”terrible?” That was December 2018. Or how about this past December, when the Stars abruptly fired coach Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct?

Add in being eliminated in a heartbreaking double-overtime Game 7 loss in the second round last season to eventual champion St. Louis, and things haven’t been easy for Dallas on or off the ice. That adversity is one major reason the franchise is in its first final since 2000.

Seguin said the Stars believe they are are never out of a game.

”There’s just been so much stuff that’s happened to us that we always seem to rise to the occasion,” he said. ”Because of those experiences as a group, we have that confidence, that composure and that ability to get the job done when we need it most.”

Not terrible for a team that made the playoffs just three times in the past 11 seasons. Since Nill took the reins in 2013, the Stars have four playoff appearances and are now in the final on their fourth coach in as many seasons after Rick Bowness took over for Montgomery.

Perhaps they wouldn’t have gotten this far if Montgomery were the coach, or if Nill picked one of his other two assistants with previous experience to take over. He chose the 65-year-old hockey lifer as the interim replacement because Bowness had been around an extra year. It has worked out.

”It’s been a crazy year for all of us and I’m sure especially him,” Benn said. ”To come in halfway through the year and jump right back into a head coaching role, it can’t be that easy, but he’s done a great job with us.”

It wasn’t easy for Benn or Seguin to take criticism from Lites and others about their play and their big-ticket contracts. When they helped Dallas make the 2019 playoffs, that run ended with Patrick Maroon ‘s goal for the Blues in the second overtime – one victory shy of the Western Conference final.

”You learn from that, you get in those situations and that makes you stronger, makes you hungrier and that’s where we’re at,” Nill said. ”You’ve got to learn to lose before you win.”

Barry Trotz knows that well. The New York Islanders coach stepped into his previous job with Washington after the Capitals had absorbed six early playoff exits, and Trotz had three of his own before winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

”There’s very few teams in any sport (that) have sort of put a group together and they’ve won a championship right away without maybe a little bit of failure on the way,” Trotz said. ”How you focus with defeat, how you pick yourself up after a tough loss or a game that doesn’t go your way individually or collectively – that’s what builds winners or champions.”

To become champions, the Stars still need to win one more series. Barclay Goodrow and the Tampa Bay Lightning could next be up next.

”They’re in the Stanley Cup Final for a reason,” said Goodrow, who played against Dallas the past several seasons while with San Jose. ”They defend hard. They just find ways to win. It’s not a fluke why they made it to the finals.”

After being outshot 166-118 by Vegas in the second round and leaning on goaltender Anton Khudobin to make some timely saves, the Stars aren’t apologizing for moving on to the final. Nill agreed with Goodrow that ”it’s not a fluke,” and now his team gets to keep proving that.

”I definitely believe we deserve to be here,” he said. ”Our guys have stuck with it. They believe in themselves, they’re hardened and they’re resilient and that’s what you have to be in the playoffs. You’re not going to make it very far in the playoffs if you’re not resilient, and we have a resilient group of guys.”

NHL Bubble Wrap: Varlamov saves Islanders in Game 5 vs. Lightning
Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 16, 2020, 2:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 5: Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT] (TBL leads series 3-2)

Late in the first period, Ryan Pulock scored a power-play goal to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. It would end up being a long time until the Islanders scored their next goal in Game 5, but that wouldn’t end up being much solace for the Lightning.

During the middle frame, Victor Hedman collected his eighth goal of an increasingly impressive postseason run. It seemed like Tampa Bay went up 2-1, but that goal would be negated. It turns out that call (obvious as it was) ended up being pretty big, because both teams were stuck in a gridlock from then on.

Things were very tight during the third period, until a big opportunity opponents up. Not only was Mikhail Sergachev high-sticked; the Lightning defenseman ended up bloodied. With about 90 seconds remaining in regulation of a tied 1-1 game, the Lightning went on what could have been a series-clinching power play.

(After all, the Stars punched their 2020 Stanley Cup Final ticket by taking advantage of an overtime power-play goal.)

Despite that double-minor opportunity, the Lightning couldn’t score a second time against Semyon Varlamov. Game 5 ended up extending into double OT, and then the series moved to a Game 6. That happened after the Islanders took advantage of a whiff by Kevin Shattenkirk, with Anders Lee sending a great one-timer to Jordan Eberle for the overtime game-winner, and series-extender.

With Nikita Kucherov taking some hits, the Lightning continue to weather injuries, while the Islanders stay alive — ugly win or not. The other bigger winners are the Stars, as they rest up while these two duke it out for at least Game 6 (and maybe more).

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-2)

Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT].
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Three Stars

1. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders

Yes, the Islanders remain a bend-but-don’t-break team. The pace was tortoise-slow in Game 5, more or less like Barry Trotz likes it.

But Varlamov’s strong play explains why the Islanders didn’t break. Varlamov stopped 36 out of 37 shots on goal in Game 5, negating the Lightning’s advantages in areas like high-danger chances (12-6 at even-strength).

If the margin for error remains this slim, the Islanders might need more nights like these from Varlamov. It worked out in Game 5.

2. Jordan Eberle, Islanders

Was Eberle’s overall performance all that great? Meh, not especially. But sometimes you just have to reward a player for ending a double OT game that sometimes seemed like it would never end.

Through the ups and downs, Eberle remains a key clutch player for the Islanders:

3. Ryan Pulock, Islanders

It’s tempting to put Victor Hedman here, as he scored a big goal and created a lot of other chances for the Lightning. With Brayden Point injured and others banged-up, Hedman remains a go-to guy for the Lightning.

But Pulock had a strong Game 5 of his own, and his team won. Pulock’s power-play goal was an absolute bomb, and he ranked among the few Islanders who broke even — sometimes more, sometimes less, but generally even — from a possession standpoint.

Highlights of Islanders’ Game 5 win vs. Lightning

The Islanders would not go down without a fight, and were not eliminated by the Lightning in Game 5:

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 6 of New York Islanders – Tampa Bay Lightning: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)