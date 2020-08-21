The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Only one game has been announced for the Second Round. Once the final two series of the First Round are complete the full 2020 NHL playoff schedule will be announced.
The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.
Below will be the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule when announced. Here are the scenarios for the rest of the Second Round matchups.
EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. TBD
Game 1 TBD
Game 2 TBD
Game 3 TBD
Game 4 TBD
Game 5 TBD
Game 6 TBD
Game 7 TBD
No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. TBD
Game 1 TBD
Game 2 TBD
Game 3 TBD
Game 4 TBD
Game 5 TBD
Game 6 TBD
Game 7 TBD
No. 6 New York Islanders vs. TBD
Game 1 TBD
Game 2 TBD
Game 3 TBD
Game 4 TBD
Game 5 TBD
Game 6 TBD
Game 7 TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues OR No. 5 Vancouver Canucks
Game 1 TBD
Game 2 TBD
Game 3 TBD
Game 4 TBD
Game 5 TBD
Game 6 TBD
Game 7 TBD
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars
Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 22: 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Game 2 TBD
Game 3 TBD
Game 4 TBD
Game 5 TBD
Game 6 TBD
Game 7 TBD
NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)
Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)
Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)
FIRST ROUND RESULTS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
