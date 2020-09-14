MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Stars reach Stanley Cup Final after beating Golden Knights in Game 5 OT
Getty Images

Stars reach Stanley Cup Final after beating Golden Knights in Game 5 OT

By James O'BrienSep 14, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time in 20 years, the Dallas Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final. This time around, the Stars needed to rally back from a 2-0 third-period deficit to beat the Golden Knights 3-2 in OT in Game 5.

Denis Gurianov ended up scoring in overtime to win the series for the Stars.

From here, the Stars await the winner of the 2020 Eastern Conference Final, which the Lightning currently lead 3-1 against the Islanders.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

As the source of much (probably too much) of the Golden Knights’ offense lately, it shouldn’t be too shocking that Shea Theodore factored into a big goal. His nice pass opened the door for Chandler Stephenson to make a great move on Anton Khudobin and give Vegas an early 1-0 lead:

If you’ve followed the 2020 Western Conference Final, you may know the drill for the second period. The Golden Knights hammered a high volume of shots and shot attempts, controlling much of the play. But they could only get so much going as far as high-danger scoring chances were concerned, and when they did, Khudobin was usually ready to make tough stops.

But there were also reminders that the Golden Knights can burn you badly if you blink.

After Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn tried to make something happen to start the third period, Reilly Smith beat Khudobin up high for a significant 2-0 goal. You can practically feel the relief from Smith and his Golden Knights teammates after that goal, as many top Vegas players (not named Shea Theodore) have been snakebitten.

That relief would be short-lived.

Then the Stars waged a comeback vs. Golden Knights to win Game 5

The setback on the 2-0 goal wouldn’t keep Benn from making an impact once again during this series. The Stars’ towering captain made plenty of plays during the third period, banging home a rebound to cut Vegas’ lead to 2-1.

Following an ill-advised penalty by Alex Tuch, Joel Kiviranta scored yet another big goal for the Stars, sending things to overtime with a 2-2 power-play tally.

The Stars didn’t find much success on the power play during this series, but they made it happen in Game 5. That Kiviranta PPG sent it to overtime, and then a booming Denis Gurianov one-timer punched the Stars’ ticket to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-1)

Stars 1, Golden Knights 0. (recap)
Golden Knights 3, Stars 0. (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT]. (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 1. (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT].

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 14, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After falling behind 1-0 on Alec Martinez’s power play goal in the second period, the Stars rebounded to score twice later in the period. Joe Pavelski tied the game at 1-1 with his ninth goal this postseason. Dallas captain Jamie Benn provided the game winner on his power play tally with 59 seconds left before intermission. Dallas netminder Anton Khudobin, once again, stood tall in goal, stopping 32 of 33 shots.

Khudobin has responded after getting pulled after the second period of Game 2 by stopping 70 of 73 shots he faced in Games 3 and 4. He eclipsed 500 saves in the 2020 postseason with his 32-save outing in Game 4 (527). His 527 saves are the third-most by a Stars/North Stars goaltender in a single playoff year, behind Ed Belfour (606 in 2000 and 574 in 1999).

To extend this series to a Game 6, the Golden Knights will likely need more from some of its big names who have hit cold streaks:

Jonathan Marchessault: 0 goals in last 10 games
Reilly Smith: 0 goals in last 10 games
Max Pacioretty: 0 goals in last 7 games
Mark Stone: 1 goal in last 8 games

Since the conference format was adopted ahead of the 1981-82 season, teams that hold a 3-1 lead in the Conference Finals own an all-time series record of 34-1.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 14, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

Faksa to miss Game 5 for Stars; Hintz a game-time decision

Stars golden knights injury
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 14, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If the Dallas Stars are going to wrap up the Western Conference Final on Monday night they may have to do so without a couple of key forwards in the lineup.

Stars coach Rick Bowness announced on Monday afternoon that forward Radek Faksa (unfit to play) will miss his second consecutive game in the series, while Roope Hintz is going to be a game-time decision.

Faksa was injured late in the Stars’ Game 3 win and did not play in their 2-1 win on Saturday night. He has three goals and five assists in 19 games this postseason.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Hintz, meanwhile, logged just four minutes of ice-time in that win before leaving with an injury and not returning. He currently has two goals and eight assists this postseason but has been held without a point in each of his past four games. Despite his rather pedestrian numbers during the playoffs he was still one of the Stars’ top goal-scoring threats during the regular season, finishing with 19 goals in only 60 games. That put him in a tie with Jamie Benn (19 goals in 69 games) for second place on the roster, only one behind Denis Gurianov (20 goals in 64 games).

The Stars enter Monday’s game with a 3-1 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights, despite the fact they have been badly outshot and outchanced throughout the series and have managed only six goals in the first four games.

The stunning play of starting goalie Anton Khudobin (third in this week’s NHL Conn Smythe Power Rankings) has been the biggest difference maker in the series.

Dallas may need him to be that again.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Power Rankings: Point takes over top spot in Conn Smythe race

By Adam GretzSep 14, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It is time again for the NHL Power Rankings and the 2020 Conn Smythe Watch. We not only have a new leader at the top this week, but also a new contender making a strong push and rapid climb in the rankings.

Tampa’ Brayden Point takes over the No. 1 spot this week, jumping over Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, as he has helped the Lightning get to within a win of the Stanley Cup Final.

Also making an appearance this week for the first time is Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin.

Who else makes this week’s NHL Power Rankings list?

To the rankings!

1. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. He has at least one point in all but two of his games this postseason, and in one of those two games he only played eight minutes before leaving with injury. He has six multi-point games, two-game winning goals (both in overtime, including one series-clincher) and has been the best and most impactful player on a team that is one win away from the Stanley Cup Final.

2. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars. After a long run at the top Heiskanen drops down one spot. That drop has more to do with what the guy now ahead of him has done recently than anything Heiskanen has or has not done. He is still the best overall defenseman going in the playoffs and the best skater on the Dallas roster.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

3. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars. The Conn Smythe Trophy tends to weigh the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final over everything that happens in the first two rounds, and that is what gives Khudobin such a huge jump. After being solid, and at times really good, in the First and Second Rounds, Khudobin has gone into superman mode in the Western Conference Final. He is the single the biggest reason, and maybe the only reason, the Stars are so close to advancing. Without him standing on his head over the first four games of this series it might already be over in Vegas’ favor. Entering Monday’s Game 5 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream), he has a .952 save percentage against the Golden Knights, while the Stars have won three games by a single goal. The Stars have scored 1, 3, and 2 goals in those wins. Goaltending is the difference.

4. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. Kucherov and Point have been a nearly unstoppable duo offensively for the Lightning, and it is because of their dominance that the team has been able to overcome the absence of Steven Stamkos. He has averaged two points per game over his past eight games.

5. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights. Consistently the most impressive skater in the Vegas lineup, Theodore has been a top offensive threat from the blue line and also helped control the pace of every game when he is on the ice. Their best overall player at the moment.

[NHL Conference Final schedule]

6. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. He has been productive, timely, and quite honestly looked like the Jamie Benn of old. He has some fierce Conn Smythe competition within his own team, however.

7. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning. At one point he had a goal in four consecutive games this postseason for the Lightning. He does not tend to get as many headlines as the forwards, but he is arguably the engine that makes this machine run every season. He is one of the best all-around players in hockey.

8. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders. He took a beating in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final series only to come back in Game 3 and score a huge game-winning goal to keep the Islanders in the series. He has been one of their top offensive players throughout the postseason.

9. Ondrej Palat, Tampa Bay Lightning. Palat is making a late push for the way he has played over the past two rounds. Since the start of the Second Round he has 11 points in nine games, including eight goals.

10. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders. He is usually the most noticeable Islanders forward, and with 15 points in 20 games has also been one of their most productive. He has had a really strong playoff run and continues to establish himself as the foundational piece for the Islanders organization moving forward.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL announces seventh straight week with zero positive COVID-19 tests

NHL COVID-19 tests
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 14, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NHL announced on Monday that it has gone a seventh consecutive week without reporting a single positive COVID-19 test result during Phase 4 of its Return To Play plan.

There were 1,357 tests conducted between the week of September 6 and September 12 without a single one being reported as positive.

The NHL has not reported a single positive COVID-19 test since the middle of July when they reported two during the training camp portion of the return. It has now been more than two months since since that time. There were 43 positive tests reported during the Phase 2 portion when teams were holding small group workouts at team facilities.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

At the end of July there were 24 teams that reported to the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, with all 52 members of each team’s traveling parties being subjected to daily testing. There have been zero positive tests reported during that time.

The NHL is currently in the Conference Final round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars all playing in the Edmonton bubble. The winners of each series will remain in Edmonton for the Stanley Cup Final and continue with daily testing throughout the remainder of the playoffs.

The Western Conference Final continues on Monday night with Game 5 between the Golden Knights and Stars.

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.