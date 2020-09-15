MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Stars in Stanley Cup Final after being outscored and outshot

Associated PressSep 15, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT
The Dallas Stars were mired in a six-game losing streak when the season was paused for 4 1/2 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, and have been outscored and outshot since getting inside the NHL bubble.

Yet now they are one of only three teams still playing, already set for their first Stanley Cup Final since 2000.

”We’re finding ways to win right now, and that’s all that matters,” captain Jamie Benn said.

With their captain and two rookies scoring goals in another comeback, the Stars wrapped up the best-of-seven Western Conference Final in five games with a 3-2 overtime victory against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights.

”We’re not going home!” goaltender Anton Khudobin screamed after his 34-save performance in the clincher.

From their miserable 1-7-1 start to the season way back in October, to an unexpected coaching change for off-ice issues in December after they were back on the winning track, and then that 0-4-2 span into mid-March, these Stars still have a chance to win their second Stanley Cup championship.

Tampa Bay took a 3-1 series lead over the New York Islanders into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Tuesday night, also in Edmonton.

Dallas trailed 2-0 in the opening seconds of the third period Monday night, and finally got on the board with Benn’s goal midway through the period.

Joel Kiviranta, whose OT goal in Game 7 of the second-round clincher over Colorado capped his hat trick, then tied the game with 3:47 left. Denis Gurianov scored the game-winner on a one-timer during a power play 3:36 into overtime.

”We’ve done this all year. We’ve come back from behind all year,” interim coach Rick Bowness said. ”Down 2-0, there was no panic. We just were a very confident group that we could respond to the challenge.”

The finale against the Golden Knights marked the fifth time this postseason Dallas came back to win when trailing after the first period – and the third time to win when trailing after two periods. The Stars have also won six games after giving up the first goal, two short of the franchise record set by their 1999 Stanley Cup-winning team. They are 5-0 in overtime, and 10-1 in one-goal games.

The Stars finished the Western Conference Final with 118 shots on goal – 48 fewer than Vegas had in the five games. In their 21 postseason games overall, they have been outscored 64-62, making them the first team to enter the Stanley Cup Final with a negative goal differential in the postseason since the 1968 St. Louis Blues.

”We’re a confident group,” Tyler Seguin said. ”There’s no panic, there’s composure. There’s just knowing that we’re going to get the job done, and it starts one shift at a time, and we have key goals at big moments, and everything’s falling in our favor right now. We’ve just have to keep going.”

The 65-year-old Bowness, who joined the Stars as an assistant coach before the 2018-19 season, became the interim head coach in December after second-year head coach Jim Montgomery was fired. Montgomery, who took the Stars to the second round of the playoffs and a double-overtime Game 7 loss to eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis in his only full season, later entered alcohol rehabilitation.

”Bones is a big part of this team,” Benn said. ”It’s been a crazy year for all of us, and I’m sure especially him.”

When the Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 before a crowd of 85,630 outdoors at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on New Year’s Day, Bowness joined Pat Quinn and Scotty Bowman as the only coaches in NHL history to be on the bench in parts of five decades.

Bowness is now in his third Stanley Cup Final in 10 seasons, his first in charge. He was on Tampa Bay’s staff five years ago when the Lightning – a potential opponent this year – last made it, and with Vancouver in 2011.

”It’s a feeling you can’t describe,” Bowness said. ”You only get so many cracks at going to the Stanley Cup finals and you’ve got to take advantage of it. For me as a coach, it’s just gratifying for the players. They worked so hard.”

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 15, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tampa trailed for all of 15 seconds in Game 4 as Blake Coleman and Ondrej Palat responded to Brock Nelson’s second-period goal by scoring 12 seconds apart to give the Lightning the lead for good. Brayden Point scored in the third, followed by Patrick Maroon‘s empty-netter goal to complete the victory.

The Lightning are 8-0 all-time when leading a series 3-1, including clinching in Game 5 in seven of those previous eight instances.

Although the Lightning have played three more games than usual given the unique playoff format this season, looking at just elimination round play: Tampa can reach the Stanley Cup Final playing just 15 games through their first three rounds. That would be the second-fewest games played to reach the Cup Final.

What has been lacking, especially compared to Tampa, is the production from the top line. Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle have combined for just one goal and six points this series.

Announced just prior to puck drop on Sunday, Casey Cizikas and Tom Kuhnhackl have left the Edmonton bubble and are done for the playoffs with undisclosed injuries. In Game 4, Jean-Gabriel Pageau filled in for Cizikas on the line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck once again after he was in the spot for Game 3 when Cizikas was ruled unfit.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, September 15, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-1)

Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Lightning on road to erase past disappointments, return to Stanley Cup Final

By Adam GretzSep 15, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been here before.

Right on the threshold of the Stanley Cup Final and within striking distance of a potential championship.

This Lightning team, with this core of superstar talent, has been one of the most dominant teams in the league since the start of the 2014-15 season, winning more regular season (297) and more playoff games (49) than any other NHL team. Their 1,565 regular season goals are also by far the most in the league.

Washington (294) is the only team within 20 regular season wins of them, while the Capitals (41) and Penguins (40) are the only teams within 12 playoff wins of them. They have completely and totally dominated the NHL in the regular season, and have been way more successful in the playoffs than they sometimes get credit for.

Simply winning in the playoffs has not been the issue.

Finishing in the playoffs has been.

This is the Lightning’s fourth trip to the Eastern Conference Final in six years. They got through to the 2015 Cup Final, while in each of the other three appearances (including this one) they were the first team in the series to three wins.

It was at those points that everything started to fall apart, and it is always the same story — their consistently lethal offense completely dries up.

When they made it through to the 2015 Cup Final, they took a 2-1 series lead against the Chicago Blackhawks. They followed that up by losing three games in a row, scoring only two total goals.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The next season they returned to the Eastern Conference Final and took a 3-2 series lead against the Penguins before returning home for Game 6 with a chance to close out the series. They ended up losing the next two games, managing only three goals.

It was a similar story two years later when they took another 3-2 series lead in the East Final against the Capitals. They followed that up by losing the next two games and scoring zero goals.

In 2015 and 2018 it was a case of the highest scoring team in the league (as the Lightning are again this season) just simply being unable to score goals with a chance to put the series away.

It would be unfair to criticize them for not winning a championship.

Championship-or-bust mentality is always going to just set you up for disappointment because the odds of ending your season with the trophy are enormously stopped against you, even if you are the very best team in the league.

Since the start of the 1990-91 season only 16 teams have actually won a title (and Tampa, going back to a previous era in 2004, is one of those 16). More than half of those championships have won by just four different franchises (Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, and New Jersey).

In short, championships are rare, and winning one requires a lot of things to go right at the exact right time. So it is not necessarily an issue that this group of Lightning players has not won. It happens.

What’s odd is how consistently close they have been to winning, for so many years, without having actually broken through.

That is where the frustration has to come in.

But maybe this is the year that ends.

[Islanders-Lightning Game 5 livestream begins at 7 p.m. ET]

Even without Steven Stamkos, this Lightning team has looked to be on a mission. The top line is buzzing. The additions (Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, Kevin Shattenkirk, Pat Maroon) made by Julian BriseBois and the front office have been significant across the board. Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy are playing like the recent award winners that they are.

I also just happen to believe that great teams will eventually break through. We saw it happen in each of the past two seasons with franchises that had been consistently outstanding, only to deal with consistent frustration.

Between the 2011-12 and and 2017-18 seasons the St. Louis Blues were the second-best regular season team in the NHL in terms of wins and points percentage. But during that seven-year run they made it out of the First Round just three times, and out of the Second Round only once. They finally broke through last season after everyone had given up on them as contenders.

It was a similar story with the Capitals where they were consistently the best regular season team with three Presidents’ Trophies but couldn’t make it out of the Second Round until winning it all in 2018.

The Lightning are clearly good enough to win and are an elite team by every objective measure. Their win totals speak for themselves.

They have stuck with their core and added the right complementary pieces around it. Great teams that do that tend to get rewarded.

Tampa has that chance again.

Pre-game coverage of Islanders-Lightning begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

How did this happen? Vegas grapples with 5-game series loss

Associated PressSep 15, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Peter DeBoer didn’t prepare a speech to give his Vegas Golden Knights in the event they lost Game 5 of the Western Conference final to end their run in the NHL bubble, because he didn’t think they’d lose.

After they did, in stinging fashion blowing a two-goal lead and giving up a power-play goal in overtime, DeBoer and the Golden Knights were left to grapple with the question: How could this happen? Vegas controlled the play for much of the series, outshot the Dallas Stars 166-118 and looked like the better team, yet it lost in five games to bow out of the playoffs.

”I felt even the games we lost here in the bubble I felt we could win – we could’ve won,” DeBoer said. ”We were right there. It’s a very slim margin. We just couldn’t get a timely goal in order to put us in the position to be on the right side of that ledger.”

Vegas scored one fewer goal than Dallas, yet the Stars are the ones going to the Stanley Cup Final. By all conventional wisdom, the Golden Knights should probably be leading a series that’s ongoing, but that’s hockey.

”It was a tight series,” forward Reilly Smith said. ”I think our team probably outplayed them for 90% of it, but they scored timely goals.”

It’s hard to even find a scapegoat, which is usually not the case when a team loses four games to one in a series. Zach Whitecloud sent the puck over the glass for a delay-of-game penalty that paved the way for Denis Gurianov‘s OT goal, but teammates said Game 5 wasn’t on the young defenseman, whose play helped the Golden Knights get this far.

Goaltender Robin Lehner wasn’t the problem, either, though he conceded, ”You wish you come up with a save there” on Dallas’ tying and series-winning goals. After DeBoer made him his starter over face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas faces a big question of what to do: Probably extend Lehner and go from there.

Those are questions for the weeks ahead. The past two months were full of the Golden Knights winning before it fell apart.

Vegas looked like a buzz-saw, winning 10 of its first 12 postseason games. Smith called it ”probably the best, most skilled team” he has been on, and for almost half the playoffs it looked like that and more.

Then, Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom got hurt, and rookie Thatcher Demko came in and stopped 123 of 125 shots. The Golden Knights survived by winning Game 7 that round, but some damage was done to their psyche.

”There’s no doubt that the last couple games of the Vancouver series against Demko probably rattled our confidence a little bit,” DeBoer said.

Then Stars journeyman goalie Anton Khudobin did his best Demko impression and his teammates forced Vegas to take shots – a lot of them – from mostly outside. Dallas coach Rick Bowess said, ”We’ll give them that,” while conceding this wasn’t really a blowout series by any means.

”Vegas did a great job,” Bowness said. ”That franchise had a great year, and it’s a great franchise. They put up more of a fight than the 4-1 will tell you, so congratulations to them.”

There was little solace in that for Vegas, which was a legitimate title contender for the third consecutive season. The organization has only been around for three seasons but has already moved quickly from expansion darling to NHL powerhouse.

With that prestige also comes higher expectations, so there wasn’t a lot of optimism about getting this far or the potential long playoff runs ahead.

”Definitely feel defeated,” Smith said. ”It’s positive looking into the future, but that’s not what we’re doing right now. We all feel like this is a wasted opportunity.”

DeBoer, who took over when Gerard Gallant was fired in January, fell just short of taking a third different team to the final. He said the Golden Knights are ”right in that window” to win in the years ahead, if they can put into practice what a brutal loss like this teaches players and coaches.

”We’ve got to learn some things from this about what works in the playoffs and how you score in the playoffs,” DeBoer said. ”Another learning lesson for our guys at this time of year: fighting through, persevering, finding a way to get yourself out of a slump, getting your confidence back quicker, all those things. And I’m sure on coaching, too. What can I do differently? There’s things I’m sure that I could’ve done differently that I’ve got to look at.”

The Wraparound: Lightning try to close out Islanders in Game 5

By Sean LeahySep 15, 2020, 10:09 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Tuesday’s NHL playoff schedule with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Monday’s playoff game.

• One half of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final is set as the Stars eliminated the Golden Knights in Game 5.

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Islanders vs. Lightning (TB leads 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): Tampa trailed for all of 15 seconds in Game 4 as Blake Coleman and Ondrej Palat responded to Brock Nelson’s second-period goal by scoring 12 seconds apart to give the Lightning the lead for good. Brayden Point scored in the third, followed by Patrick Maroon‘s empty-netter goal to complete the victory.

The engine that makes the Lightning go has been their top trio of Point, Palat and Nikita Kucherov. Point and Kucherov have 25 points this postseason, and Point (9) and Palat (8) are top-two on the team in goals. Andrei Vasilevskiy is now 13-4 this postseason with a 1.93 GAA and .930 SV% as he’s been in net the entirety of these playoffs.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

What has been lacking for the Isles, especially compared to Tampa, is the production from the top line. Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle have combined for just one goal and six points this series. Made worse, the majority of that contribution is from early on this series and they’ve combined for one point in their last three games.

The Lightning are now a win away from making their third Stanley Cup Final appearance. They previously reached the Cup Final in 2004, which they won, and then lost in 2015. Tampa is up 3-1 for the third straight series after winning their third Game 4 of this postseason on Sunday. They won Game 5 to clinch their last two series, defeating Columbus and Boston in the first two rounds.

