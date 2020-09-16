MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Stars overcame major stumbles to reach Stanley Cup Final

Associated PressSep 16, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
2 Comments

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Inside a lounge at the JW Marriott usually reserved for their meals and meetings, the Dallas Stars enjoyed a moment.

It wasn’t an all-out party because they are still four wins away from winning the Stanley Cup. It was a low-key celebration of reaching the final, a significant accomplishment for a team that has been through some real challenges in recent years.

”To watch the staff, the players – some guys that have never lived this before – it was very exciting,” general manager Jim Nill said. ”There’s guys that have been on this team for a long time and never been this far. It’s an exciting time for them. But we do know that there is one more step here yet.”

The steps to this point included plenty of stumbles. Remember when CEO Jim Lites ripped captain Jamie Benn and top center Tyler Seguin for being ”terrible?” That was December 2018. Or how about this past December, when the Stars abruptly fired coach Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct?

Add in being eliminated in a heartbreaking double-overtime Game 7 loss in the second round last season to eventual champion St. Louis, and things haven’t been easy for Dallas on or off the ice. That adversity is one major reason the franchise is in its first final since 2000.

Seguin said the Stars believe they are are never out of a game.

”There’s just been so much stuff that’s happened to us that we always seem to rise to the occasion,” he said. ”Because of those experiences as a group, we have that confidence, that composure and that ability to get the job done when we need it most.”

Not terrible for a team that made the playoffs just three times in the past 11 seasons. Since Nill took the reins in 2013, the Stars have four playoff appearances and are now in the final on their fourth coach in as many seasons after Rick Bowness took over for Montgomery.

Perhaps they wouldn’t have gotten this far if Montgomery were the coach, or if Nill picked one of his other two assistants with previous experience to take over. He chose the 65-year-old hockey lifer as the interim replacement because Bowness had been around an extra year. It has worked out.

”It’s been a crazy year for all of us and I’m sure especially him,” Benn said. ”To come in halfway through the year and jump right back into a head coaching role, it can’t be that easy, but he’s done a great job with us.”

It wasn’t easy for Benn or Seguin to take criticism from Lites and others about their play and their big-ticket contracts. When they helped Dallas make the 2019 playoffs, that run ended with Patrick Maroon ‘s goal for the Blues in the second overtime – one victory shy of the Western Conference final.

”You learn from that, you get in those situations and that makes you stronger, makes you hungrier and that’s where we’re at,” Nill said. ”You’ve got to learn to lose before you win.”

Barry Trotz knows that well. The New York Islanders coach stepped into his previous job with Washington after the Capitals had absorbed six early playoff exits, and Trotz had three of his own before winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

”There’s very few teams in any sport (that) have sort of put a group together and they’ve won a championship right away without maybe a little bit of failure on the way,” Trotz said. ”How you focus with defeat, how you pick yourself up after a tough loss or a game that doesn’t go your way individually or collectively – that’s what builds winners or champions.”

To become champions, the Stars still need to win one more series. Barclay Goodrow and the Tampa Bay Lightning could next be up next.

”They’re in the Stanley Cup Final for a reason,” said Goodrow, who played against Dallas the past several seasons while with San Jose. ”They defend hard. They just find ways to win. It’s not a fluke why they made it to the finals.”

After being outshot 166-118 by Vegas in the second round and leaning on goaltender Anton Khudobin to make some timely saves, the Stars aren’t apologizing for moving on to the final. Nill agreed with Goodrow that ”it’s not a fluke,” and now his team gets to keep proving that.

”I definitely believe we deserve to be here,” he said. ”Our guys have stuck with it. They believe in themselves, they’re hardened and they’re resilient and that’s what you have to be in the playoffs. You’re not going to make it very far in the playoffs if you’re not resilient, and we have a resilient group of guys.”

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 16, 2020, 8:54 AM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders or Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: TBA

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 5: Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT] (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-1)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)

MORE: PHT Conference Finals predictions

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL Bubble Wrap: Varlamov saves Islanders in Game 5 vs. Lightning

NHL Bubble Wrap: Varlamov saves Islanders in Game 5 vs. Lightning
Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 16, 2020, 2:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 5: Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT] (TBL leads series 3-2)

Late in the first period, Ryan Pulock scored a power-play goal to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. It would end up being a long time until the Islanders scored their next goal in Game 5, but that wouldn’t end up being much solace for the Lightning.

During the middle frame, Victor Hedman collected his eighth goal of an increasingly impressive postseason run. It seemed like Tampa Bay went up 2-1, but that goal would be negated. It turns out that call (obvious as it was) ended up being pretty big, because both teams were stuck in a gridlock from then on.

Things were very tight during the third period, until a big opportunity opponents up. Not only was Mikhail Sergachev high-sticked; the Lightning defenseman ended up bloodied. With about 90 seconds remaining in regulation of a tied 1-1 game, the Lightning went on what could have been a series-clinching power play.

(After all, the Stars punched their 2020 Stanley Cup Final ticket by taking advantage of an overtime power-play goal.)

Despite that double-minor opportunity, the Lightning couldn’t score a second time against Semyon Varlamov. Game 5 ended up extending into double OT, and then the series moved to a Game 6. That happened after the Islanders took advantage of a whiff by Kevin Shattenkirk, with Anders Lee sending a great one-timer to Jordan Eberle for the overtime game-winner, and series-extender.

With Nikita Kucherov taking some hits, the Lightning continue to weather injuries, while the Islanders stay alive — ugly win or not. The other bigger winners are the Stars, as they rest up while these two duke it out for at least Game 6 (and maybe more).

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-2)

Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT].
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Three Stars

1. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders

Yes, the Islanders remain a bend-but-don’t-break team. The pace was tortoise-slow in Game 5, more or less like Barry Trotz likes it.

But Varlamov’s strong play explains why the Islanders didn’t break. Varlamov stopped 36 out of 37 shots on goal in Game 5, negating the Lightning’s advantages in areas like high-danger chances (12-6 at even-strength).

If the margin for error remains this slim, the Islanders might need more nights like these from Varlamov. It worked out in Game 5.

2. Jordan Eberle, Islanders

Was Eberle’s overall performance all that great? Meh, not especially. But sometimes you just have to reward a player for ending a double OT game that sometimes seemed like it would never end.

Through the ups and downs, Eberle remains a key clutch player for the Islanders:

3. Ryan Pulock, Islanders

It’s tempting to put Victor Hedman here, as he scored a big goal and created a lot of other chances for the Lightning. With Brayden Point injured and others banged-up, Hedman remains a go-to guy for the Lightning.

But Pulock had a strong Game 5 of his own, and his team won. Pulock’s power-play goal was an absolute bomb, and he ranked among the few Islanders who broke even — sometimes more, sometimes less, but generally even — from a possession standpoint.

Highlights of Islanders’ Game 5 win vs. Lightning

The Islanders would not go down without a fight, and were not eliminated by the Lightning in Game 5:

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 6 of New York Islanders – Tampa Bay Lightning: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Islanders survive double OT in Game 5, avoid being eliminated by Lightning

By James O'BrienSep 16, 2020, 12:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It wasn’t pretty, but losing is even uglier, and the New York Islanders refused to do that in Game 5 against the Lightning. The Islanders avoided elimination, grinding out a 2-1 win in double overtime against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Tampa Bay’s series lead shrinks to 3-2.

Jordan Eberle kept the Islanders’ season alive with the 2-1 OT winner against the Lightning, connecting on a pretty rush play with an Anders Lee setup. The Islanders put their refuse-to-lose attitude on display in particular heading into overtime, as a double-minor penalty spilled over from regulation.

That game-winner was a beauty:

With that, the Islanders and Lightning turn around for Game 6 on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN — livestream).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The Islanders grabbed something that’s often crucial for them: the first goal. On the tail end of what initially looked like a weak power play, Nick Leddy found Ryan Pulock in his wheelhouse for the 1-0 tally.

During the second period, Victor Hedman pounced on a well-marinated rebound to score the 1-1 goal. The towering defenseman keeps making big plays and eating huge minutes; this is now his eighth tally of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Later on, it looked like the Lightning might get the Islanders in a tough spot on what seemed like a 2-1 tally. Instead, the play was well offside, so Carter Verhaeghe‘s would-be-nice-sniper fades into a memory.

Despite the stakes, the third period was a grinding, tight-checking, smothering affair. Nikita Kucherov looked like he was fighting through pain for much of Game 5, but generally kept playing. At one point, Ondrej Palat also looked a little shaken up. (Johnny Boychuk endured some of the most pain on this night, at least early on.)

Lightning – Islanders Game 5 goes to overtime, and beyond

After seeing the Golden Knights’ season end after a power-play goal allowed from a puck over the glass penalty, it seemed like Lightning – Islanders Game 5 might echo that moment. Anthony Beauvillier was whistled for a four-minute double-sticking minor 18:37 into a tied third period. Instead, Semyon Varlamov and the Islanders stood strong as that advantage bled (not unlike Mikhail Sergachev) into overtime.

Sergachev high-sticked Islanders Lightning Game 5
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

There were some chances both ways during the first overtime period, but no dice. Andrei Vasilevskiy made tough stops when called upon — albeit not as often as Varlamov had.

As you’d expect, officials were reluctant to use their whistles when there weren’t “automatic” penalties like a high-sticking or puck over the glass. Even so, it’s a little controversial that Verhaeghe got away with an interference penalty where the hit left Cal Clutterbuck shaken up. (Then again, maybe the Islanders got away with one of their own late?)

The Islanders ended up with just 24 shots on goal, but won. Give the Islanders credit for guts, if not creativity, although Eberle reminded us that sometimes they can provide some of that sort of magic, too.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-2)

Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT].
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 15, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tampa trailed for all of 15 seconds in Game 4 as Blake Coleman and Ondrej Palat responded to Brock Nelson’s second-period goal by scoring 12 seconds apart to give the Lightning the lead for good. Brayden Point scored in the third, followed by Patrick Maroon‘s empty-netter goal to complete the victory.

The Lightning are 8-0 all-time when leading a series 3-1, including clinching in Game 5 in seven of those previous eight instances.

Although the Lightning have played three more games than usual given the unique playoff format this season, looking at just elimination round play: Tampa can reach the Stanley Cup Final playing just 15 games through their first three rounds. That would be the second-fewest games played to reach the Cup Final.

What has been lacking, especially compared to Tampa, is the production from the top line. Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle have combined for just one goal and six points this series.

Announced just prior to puck drop on Sunday, Casey Cizikas and Tom Kuhnhackl have left the Edmonton bubble and are done for the playoffs with undisclosed injuries. In Game 4, Jean-Gabriel Pageau filled in for Cizikas on the line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck once again after he was in the spot for Game 3 when Cizikas was ruled unfit.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, September 15, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-2)

Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 2, Lightning 1 [OT]
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary