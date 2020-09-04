MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Canucks-Golden Knights Game 7 stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 4, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Game 7 coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights Game 7 stream at 9 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Vancouver was led by a pair of rookies in last night’s 4-0 Game 6 win over Vegas. Thatcher Demko made 48 saves and Quinn Hughes tallied a goal and an assist to help the Canucks force a winner-take-all Game 7 tonight in Edmonton.

Demko became the eighth goaltender in NHL history to earn his first two career postseason wins in games when facing elimination. Demko’s 48 saves are tied for the fourth most in a playoff shutout since 1955-56 and he recorded the first playoff shutout in Canucks history.

Calder Trophy finalist Quinn Hughes continues to shine for Vancouver. The 20-year-old picked up his 15th and 16th points of the 2020 postseason to pass Colorado’s Cale Makar for the most in a playoff year by a rookie defenseman. Hughes’ 14 assists this postseason are tied for the most by a rookie in a single playoff all-time.

Although Vegas is currently one win away from reaching the Conference Final for the second time in three seasons, the Golden Knights have struggled to close out series over their last two playoffs. They have lost six of their last seven potential closeout games, with their only win in that span coming in Game 5 of the First Round against Chicago.

In all three instances of failing to close out an opponent this postseason, Vegas has run into a spectacular goaltending performance (Corey Crawford stopped 48 of 49 shots in Game 4 of the First Round; Demko stopped 42 of 43 shots in Game 5 and all 48 shots in Game 6).

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, September 4, 9 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Fleury or Lehner? Biggest issue facing Golden Knights is finishing chances

By Sean LeahySep 4, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
At some point Friday, if he hasn’t already made up his mid, Peter DeBoer will choose his Game 7 goalie.

Robin Lehner or Marc-Andre Fleury. Those are his two choices as Vegas tries to beat the Canucks and avoid blowing as 3-1 series lead for the second straight postseason Friday night (9 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream).

“Whoever plays, plays. If I get to play tomorrow I’ll do my best, like I always do,” Lehner said after the 4-0 Game 6 loss. “I feel pretty good out there. The bounces aren’t going our way right now. They get two posts and in, we get two posts and out. There was a couple of open nets that just bounced on us in the first period. Small margins. If you play, you just gotta do your best.”

There are pros and cons for each choice, but who DeBoer ultimately turns to won’t address the biggest issue facing the Golden Knights: solving Thatcher Demko. The Canucks rookie netminder has stopped 90 of the last 91 shots he’s faced.

Vegas, one of the highest-scoring playoff teams (3.29 goals per game), has two goals in two games. They’ve been the best possession so far (62% unblocked shot attempt advantage, per Natural Stat Trick) and own a 63-30 even shot advantage at 5-on-5 since Game 5. They also lead in high-danger scoring chances 22-14.

So as Lehner said, the bounces really aren’t going their way and Demko poses a big problem.

“There’s no magic solution when they pack five guys around the net like they do,” DeBoer said. “They do a good job of it, and you’ve got to penetrate.”

The fact that Friday is Game 7 might allow Vegas to not let any frustration from the last two games linger and instead focus on advancing.

“We’ve got to win one game to move on,” said DeBoer. “We’ll reset, come out [Friday] and we’ll put ourselves in a position here where we win a game, we get to move forward, and that’s what we’ve got to concentrate on.”

However the Golden Knights feel about their lack of finishing since Game 5, there’s no time for second-guessing. Only the chance for a good night of sleep, some rest, and then right back at Rogers Place with their season on the line.

“We don’t have time to think about anything. This is a back-to-back,” said forward Max Pacioretty. “Someone mentioned this is a unique scenario and one that we’ve never been in. You don’t get back-to-backs in the playoffs in a regular year. It’s nice that we’re going to have this opportunity [Friday]. You don’t want to sit around the room in the bubble and think about what went wrong to get to this point.

“This is what you dream about, so we should be excited for the challenge.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 4, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 3-3)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 4 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Avs’ Michael Hutchinson turning into unlikely playoff hero

By Sean LeahySep 4, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Before he was thrust into the spotlight ahead of Game 5, Michael Hutchinson’s playoff experience had been limited to the American Hockey League.

The Colorado Avalanche goaltender played 25 Calder Cup games with the Toronto Marlies, St. John’s IceCaps and Providence Bruins. During his three best NHL seasons while with the Winnipeg Jets, Hutchinson wasn’t able to experience the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That lack of experience couldn’t be given consideration by Jared Bednar when he turned to the 30-year-old netminder. Philipp Grubauer, injured in Game 1, isn’t returning anytime soon. Pavel Francouz is also out. Hutchinson went from being a No. 3 with a perch up high in Rogers Place for games to playing a vital role in Colorado’s Second Round series comeback versus the Stars.

Hutchinson entered this series in relief of Francouz in Game 4. After Francouz was deemed “unfit to play” for Game 5, Hutchinson got the start and was given a five-goal first period from his teammates as a welcoming gift during the Avs’ 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars. He followed that up by stopping 27 out of 28 shots to force Friday’s Game 7 (4 p.m. ET, USA Network; livestream).

That victory put Hutchinson in an interesting class. He became the seventh goaltender in NHL playoff to record his first two postseason wins with his team facing elimination. (Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko would become the eighth later that night). The rest of the list includes Jacques Plante, Robbie Moore, Frank Pietrangelo, Wade Flaherty, Manny Fernandez, and Michael Leighton.

Little did Hutchinson or any of us know he would be starting a Game 7 with a conference final berth on the line. But 2020 has thrown us our share of knuckle pucks, right? Getting to this point has been a journey that saw him spend time in the Panthers’ and Maple Leafs’ organizations the past two seasons before being dealt to Colorado in February.

“A lot of hockey is just being in the right place at the right time, and being able to take advantage of certain opportunities that come up,” Hutchinson said. “This whole situation, with the bubble and everything going on, is so absurd and surreal at the same time. I’ve been able to play quite a few NHL games, practice with teams for quite a few years. I’ve always felt like my game was in a place where, if I got an opportunity I could be successful. Now, the guys in front of me, winning these last two games is on them. As a goalie, when you have a team that works that hard in front of you, it makes my job a lot easier.”

Since his days as part of an NHL tandem were put on hold, Hutchinson has been a steady backup wherever he’s gone. The chances to play haven’t been plenty, but seizing an opportunity when presented has been something he’s been prepared to do.

“My career has been a long journey, sent down and called up a bunch of times,” said Hutchinson. “There are always some moments when you get sent down when you think you’re never going to play another NHL game, but those moments, you put them behind you. Just keep working hard and trying to be a good teammate.”

Hutchinson’s coach can relate to his travels. Bednar spent most of his professional playing career in the ECHL before getting into coaching at age 30. His chance to lead an NHL bench didn’t come for 14 years, and it only happened after Patrick Roy’s abrupt resignation in Aug. 2016.

[NHL Second Round schedule]

Given his own background, Bednar can relate to Hutchinson’s story.

“I love it,” the Avs coach said. “It’s not just for Hutch, but for all the guys that don’t have an easy path. But they want it. And they stick to it. And they buy into their dream, they invest in themselves and continue to battle to play at the highest level they possibly can, and then they eventually get a chance. There’s value in those players, because they appreciate what they have.

“Playing in the best league in the world, playing this game for a living. You have a healthy respect for what it takes to get here, and when you get here you don’t want to let it go. They tend to give it their all every single night. There are lots of ups and downs in guys’ careers. It’s not an easy league to get to, and certainly not an easy league to stay in. But if you respect the game, and you give it the effort it deserves, you come to appreciate it.

“I couldn’t be more happy for this guy. He’s just a great teammate, a great person. It makes him easy to cheer for.”

No. 2 Avalanche vs. No. 3 Stars (Series tied 3-3)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Wraparound: Two Game 7s to start your weekend

By Sean LeahySep 4, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of Friday’s NHL playoff games with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Thursday’s playoff games.

Oskar Lindblom played his first game for the Flyers since being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December.

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAMES

Game 7: Avalanche vs. Stars (Series tied 3-3) – 4 p.m. ET, USA Network (livestream): The Colorado Avalanche scored four-plus goals for the fourth straight game as they staved off elimination for the second time this series. Miro Heiskanen opened the scoring late in the first but the Dallas Stars only had the lead for 1:53 as Nikita Zadorov tied things with under a minute to go in the period. The play that provided some breathing room in the third period for the Avs was when Nathan MacKinnon flipped the puck over a diving Esa Lindell and Mikko Rantanen scored to give Colorado a 3-1 lead. MacKinnon added an empty-netter in the closing minutes.

This series was the top scoring regular-season team from the West (Colorado – 3.37 goals/game) against the conference’s top regular-season defense (Dallas – 2.52 goals against/game). It’s been almost all offense thus far and the Avs finding their scoring touch has been a key factor in them winning the last two games.

In Game 5, the Avalanche became the second team in the last nine years to start three different goalies in the same playoff series when Michael Hutchinson made his first career postseason start after Pavel Francouz was deemed unfit to play and did not dress. Now the 30-year-old journeyman goalie looks to be more than just a footnote on another disappointing Colorado playoff run as he can help the Avs complete what would be their first-ever 3-1 series comeback.

Game 7: Golden Knights vs. Canucks (Series tied 3-3) – 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): It was the Thatcher Demko Show yet again as the Canucks’ netminder backstopped the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-0 win in Game 6. The 24-year-old goaltender’s play in the series has allowed him to hit numerous marks.

Demko became the third rookie goalie in NHL history to record a shutout that helped his team force a Game 7. His 48 saves in Game 6 are the most by a rookie goalie in a shutout since 1955-56, and that save total tied Ed Belfour (2000 Stanley Cup Final) for fourth-highest among any goalie in a playoff shutout since 1955-56. Only Dominik Hasek (70), Patrick (63), and Craig Anderson (51) stopped more.

He also is the eighth goalie in playoff history to pick up his first two career postseason wins in games with his team facing elimination.

The Canucks have not reached the Western Conference Final since 2011 when they would advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Two chances, two losses. The Vegas Golden Knights don’t want to have flashbacks of last season when they blew a 3-1 First Round series lead to the Sharks. While Vegas has done everything but score the last two games the question facing Peter DeBoer is whether he should go back to Marc-Andre Fleury for Game 7. Fleury has made only three starts, with his last coming in Game 4 of this series.

Game 7 notes:
• The team that scores first wins 74% of the time (132-46)
• Teams that win Games 5 and 6 after trailing a series 3-1 are 29-28

SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 7: Flyers vs. Islanders (Series tied 3-3) – 7:30 p.m. ET (after Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions