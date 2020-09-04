NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Game 7 coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights Game 7 stream at 9 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Vancouver was led by a pair of rookies in last night’s 4-0 Game 6 win over Vegas. Thatcher Demko made 48 saves and Quinn Hughes tallied a goal and an assist to help the Canucks force a winner-take-all Game 7 tonight in Edmonton.
Demko became the eighth goaltender in NHL history to earn his first two career postseason wins in games when facing elimination. Demko’s 48 saves are tied for the fourth most in a playoff shutout since 1955-56 and he recorded the first playoff shutout in Canucks history.
Calder Trophy finalist Quinn Hughes continues to shine for Vancouver. The 20-year-old picked up his 15th and 16th points of the 2020 postseason to pass Colorado’s Cale Makar for the most in a playoff year by a rookie defenseman. Hughes’ 14 assists this postseason are tied for the most by a rookie in a single playoff all-time.
Although Vegas is currently one win away from reaching the Conference Final for the second time in three seasons, the Golden Knights have struggled to close out series over their last two playoffs. They have lost six of their last seven potential closeout games, with their only win in that span coming in Game 5 of the First Round against Chicago.
In all three instances of failing to close out an opponent this postseason, Vegas has run into a spectacular goaltending performance (Corey Crawford stopped 48 of 49 shots in Game 4 of the First Round; Demko stopped 42 of 43 shots in Game 5 and all 48 shots in Game 6).
WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, September 4, 9 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 3-3)
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
