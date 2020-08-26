After a tough first outing, Elias Pettersson and the Canucks bounced back in a big way against the Golden Knights in Game 2, winning 5-2 to tie the series 1-1.

Pettersson, Canucks win Game 2, tie series with Golden Knights 1-1

If there was any doubt about whether or not Pettersson would bounce back from a shotless Game 1, Pettersson silenced it about 90 seconds into Game 2. Pettersson sent a brilliant pass to a returning Tyler Toffoli to score a 1-0 goal. Toffoli and Pettersson then assisted Bo Horvat for a power-play goal to put Vancouver up 2-0 through the first period.

After that impressive opening period by the Canucks, the Golden Knights dominated much of the second period in Game 2. Except on the scoreboard.

When Alex Tuch completed another “alley oop” play to reduce Vancouver’s lead to 2-1, it looked like Vegas might grind back into this one. Despite dominating in quantity (including a 22-7 shots on goal edge) and quality (6-1 in even-strength high-danger chances, via Natural Stat Trick), the Golden Knights could only beat Jacob Markstrom once.

If that wasn’t bad enough for the Golden Knights, Pettersson then struck again late in the second to make it 3-1. Then Horvat removed remaining doubt with a 4-1 tally just 18 seconds into the third period. (After that, the Golden Knights managed a late power-play goal, while an empty-netter restored the Canucks’ three-goal lead.)

Overall, top Canucks players came to play in Game 2 after the Golden Knights nullified them in Game 1. Markstrom came up huge, especially during the second period, and Pettersson showed why he’s the sort of star who can tilt a series with his brilliant play. Just like that, this series is tied 1-1. Maybe next time we’ll see a contest that actually goes down to the wire?

Also: is there now some fuel for the Marc-Andre Fleury/Robin Lehner fire? If not, there could be if the Canucks can make life miserable for Lehner often.

P.P.S.: After a lot of shenanigans between Ryan Reaves and Antoine Roussel to start the Second Round series, the two were pretty quiet in Game 2.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0. (recap)

Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2.

Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD

*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD

*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

