Golden Knights crush Canucks in Game 1; No added fuel for Marc-Andre Fleury drama

By James O'Brien Aug 24, 2020, 1:15 AM EDT
Just about all the drama (Ryan Reaves vs. Antoine Roussel; Marc-Andre Fleury and Alan Walsh vs. Robin Lehner and Peter DeBoer?) could only go so far in Game 1, as the Golden Knights simply dominated the Canucks 5-0.

Golden Knights dominate Canucks in Game 1

After Jonathan Marchessault‘s goal made it 1-0 through the first period, the Golden Knights really bombarded the Canucks during the second period of Game 1.

Vegas piled on three more goals during the middle frame. Consider some troubling stats for the Canucks through the first 40 minutes, and Game 1 as a whole:

  • Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser failed to register a single shot on goal through the first two periods. A possibly banged-up J.T. Miller registered that often-dominant first line’s lone SOG through 40 minutes. It doesn’t appear that Pettersson or Boeser were credited with a third-period SOG, either.
  • It’s clear that Vegas was owning the high-end real estate on the ice. Through the first two periods of Game 1, the Golden Knights managed an 18-6 advantage over the Golden Knights in slot shots.
  • Also from the first two periods: ten of the Canucks’ 19 SOG came from defensemen.
  • Lehner ultimately only needed to make 26 saves to earn a shutout.

Not great! Then again, maybe we should have seen this coming; the Golden Knights were 8-0-2 against the Canucks since coming into the NHL. Consider them 9-0-2 now, or simply consider the Golden Knights’ 1-0 series lead. Either way, it seems like the Canucks need to go back to the drawing board.

Personnel-wise, it’s tough to imagine too many big changes. Playing a more defensive-minded style would likely only help the Canucks so much. Vancouver doesn’t boast a ton of lockdown-types, as great as Quinn Hughes already is in his young career. If nothing else, it’s tough to imagine the Canucks’ top players like Pettersson, Boeser, and Miller being much quieter than they were against the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Whether Marc-Andre Fleury/Robin Lehner or Reaves – Roussel, drama had little impact on game

Really, the most drama revolved around whether Travis Green would bench Jacob Markstrom as Game 1 was getting out of hand. Instead of replacing Markstrom to start the third period when Vancouver was down 4-0, Green gave Markstrom the hook after Max Pacioretty‘s 5-0 goal. (Honestly, I would’ve given the heavily-used Markstrom a breather for Thatcher Demko, but he’s wearing a suit rather than pajamas.)

If there’s going to be further drama in Peter DeBoer choosing Robin Lehner or Marc-Andre Fleury, it will have to wait. Lehner was sharp, as Lehner’s often been lately, at least during the rare moments when the Canucks actually tested Lehner.

One would expect the plot to thicken eventually, as the Canucks are an explosive team. Then again, the Golden Knights can excel in that sort of game, and that versatility could make it very difficult to try to gameplan for this Second Round series.

(Of course, few expected the Canucks to eliminate the defending champion Blues so efficiently, so who knows?)

As far as nastiness and (real?) rivalries go, Ryan Reaves and Antoine Roussel had quite the back-and-forth in Game 1. That included Reaves making chicken noises at Roussel after the pest passed on a fight, and Roussel getting a 10-minute misconduct during the third period. (Without audio, seemingly for … hugging?)

Roussel was jawing at Lehner during warm-ups, possibly about Marc-Andre Fleury, but it didn’t seem like that got Lehner off of his game.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins hold off late Lightning push to win Game 1

By James O'Brien Aug 23, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT
When you win the Presidents’ Trophy by a comfortable margin, you’re probably doing more than one thing right. The Bruins put multiple strengths on display in winning Game 1 3-2 against the Lightning, thus taking a 1-0 series lead.

Halak, power play, star power make difference for Bruins vs. Lightning in Game 1

Maybe chalk it up to the “feeling-out process,” but most of the first period of Bruins – Lightning Game 1 was pretty quiet. Despite getting a power play almost immediately, the Lightning weren’t quite clicking early on.

Then, late in the first period, Charlie Coyle took advantage of some nice work from Brad Marchand to deflect a 1-0 goal past Andrei Vasilevskiy. Tampa Bay found its game in the second period, but a nice David Krejci pass opened up a power-play goal for David Pastrnak. While the Lightning managed an 18-7 shots on goal advantage, that Pastrnak goal was the only tally of the second period.

Even so, the Lightning had to feel at least a little bit heartened by improved play … until a spirit-breaking play to open the third.

After Brad Marchand created a bit of havoc, Patrice Bergeron took the puck from Ryan McDonagh, then Pastrnak immediately sent another great pass to Marchand for the 3-0 goal. Sometimes star players make game-breaking plays, and the Bruins’ “Perfection Line” accomplishes that time and time again.

If fans were bummed out about a lack of drama once the score was 3-0, Victor Hedman and the Lightning triggered a late push. Hedman scored two goals during the third period, with the first happening midway through, and a second happening with Tampa Bay’s net empty. In each case, Charlie McAvoy was unlucky enough to deflect both Hedman goals past Jaroslav Halak.

Even with those two Hedman tallies in mind, Halak was fantastic in Game 1. He made 35 saves, looking like more than just a Plan B for Tuukka Rask. The Lightning must find ways to get to Halak sooner, and if they can’t totally smother the Bruins’ top scorers, they’ll at least need to make it more of an even battle.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (BOS leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

Canucks-Golden Knights stream
Getty Images
By Sean Leahy Aug 23, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This will be the first playoff matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Since Vegas came into the NHL in 2017, they have won eight of 10 all-time meetings against the Canucks (8-0-2).

In the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the Canucks went through the Wild in four games in the Qualifying Round before upsetting the defending champion Blues in 6 games to advance to the Second Round. This is Vancouver’s first appearance in the Second Round since 2011, when they lost in the Cup Final in seven games to the Bruins. They are the last remaining Canadian team left in these playoffs.

Meanwhile, Vegas has been arguably the best team in either bubble since the NHL restart – they have a 7-1 record this postseason after going undefeated in the Round Robin and knocking the Blackhawks out in five games in their First Round series. After coming into the postseason as the third-ranked team in the West, Vegas took the top seed with their Round Robin run.

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 23, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

bruins-lightning stream
Getty Images
By Sean Leahy Aug 23, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These division foes were able to complete their series despite the shortened regular season. For the second straight year, the Lightning took three of four from the Bruins. In their final matchup on March 7, Boston and Tampa combined to take 26 penalties for 94 penalty minutes in a scrappy affair.

After starting the first two games of the First Round against Carolina, Tuukka Rask opted out of the playoffs. Jaroslav Halak took over the starting job and won three straight against the Hurricanes to lead the Bruins into the Second Round. This is the 35-year-old’s first time as a playoff team’s “main” goalie since 2015 with the Islanders, but thus far he’s been up to the task. Halak allowed five goals total in three games against Carolina, holding the Hurricanes to just one goal in two of those three games.

Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 10 points this postseason (5G-5A). Point, 24, had seven points in five games against Columbus (4G-3A), scoring the five OT winner in Game 1 and the series-clinching OT winner in Game 5. Point has 27 points in 29 career playoff games (13G-14A), including 8 points (4G-4A) in six career playoff games against the Bruins (five in 2018, Round-robin game in 2020).

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 23, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean Leahy Aug 23, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (BOS leads series 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.