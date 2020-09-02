MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Thatcher Demko steals Game 5 as Canucks extend series

Sep 2, 2020, 12:54 AM EDT
With Jacob Markstrom (unfit to play) sidelined, the Vancouver Canucks had to turn to Thatcher Demko for his first ever playoff start in net on Tuesday night.

He ended up saving their season and pushing their Second Round series to a Game 6 on Thursday.

Demko played the game of his life on Tuesday, stopping 42 of the 43 shots he faced in a 2-1 Canucks win.

Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson provided the offense, but none of it would have mattered had it not been for the play of their goalie.

Simply put, he was the reason they won this game and the only reason they are not preparing to leave the Edmonton bubble.

The Golden Knights completely controlled the pace of the game and dominated every phase of it, outshooting the Canucks by a commanding 43-17 margin. Anything less than near perfection from Demko could have resulted in a rout the other way.

But goaltending is always the big X-factor in hockey, and that is especially true in the playoffs. On Tuesday the Canucks received what was by far the best goaltending performance.

The only blemish on Demko’s stat sheet for the night was a highlight reel Shea Theodore goal in the second period that might be one of the best goals of the series.

The Canucks responded just 24 seconds later with Boeser’s fourth goal of the playoffs to tie the game.

Now the question turns to Game 6 and what the Canucks do in net if Markstrom is ready to go. He is their starter and has been one of the most important players on the team all season, but you also can not just dismiss what Demko did in Game 5 with the season on the line. Especially if Markstrom is anything less than 100 percent (which he almost certainly would be if he was not healthy enough to even dress on Tuesday).

As for the Golden Knights, even though it is a disappointing result for them they still have to like the way they played. That sort of effort and territorial dominance is going to get you a win more often than not. You’re not going to run into that type of goaltending performance every night. They are still in control of the series and look like the superior team. Tuesday’s result does not change any of that.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sep 2, 2020, 12:30 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Laughton’s OT goal helps Flyers force Game 6 against Islanders

Sep 1, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT
They did not make it easy on themselves, but the Philadelphia Flyers will have a chance to fight another day.

Scott Laughton‘s goal midway through the first overtime period gave the Flyers a 4-3 win on Tuesday night, forcing a Game 6 against the New York Islanders in their Second Round series.

Game 6 will take place on Thursday night in Toronto.

This was a pretty wild game that saw the Flyers go from looking completely helpless in the first half, to dominating the middle part, then collapsing late in the third period, and then finally securing the win in overtime.

While all of that was happening they also lost one of their best players, Sean Couturier, to injury.

That’s a lot to unwrap, so let’s try to break it down one item at a time.

1. First, the Flyers received some tangible contributions from their top players. They have been waiting all postseason for that to happen and it finally started on Tuesday. Claude Giroux, James van Riemsdyk, and Matt Niskanen all scored their first goals of the postseason to help the Flyers jump out to a 3-1 lead midway through the third period.

Entering Tuesday’s game Giroux, van Riemsdyk, Couturier, Kevin Hayes, and Travis Konecny (their top-five goal scorers during the regular season) had combined for just five goals this postseason. Depth scoring is important, but there was going to come a point where they needed some goals from their top guys.

Giroux finally broke through midway through the second period when he deflected a shot behind Semyon Varlamov. For Giroux, it was his first playoff goal since 2018 and just his second goal in his past 25 postseason games. Before that goal the Flyers looked completely incapable of breaking through the Islanders’ defense. Instead, it ended up being a pretty big turning point.

Just a few minutes later van Riemsdyk scored his first goal of the playoffs to give the Flyers their first lead of the game.

The Flyers still have a ton of work to do in this series and need to win two more games with zero margin for error, but there are some positives that developed these past two games. Even though they lost Game 4 head coach Alain Vigneault was happy with the effort, and for a significant portion of Tuesday’s game they controlled the play. So they have that going for them.

There were also some problems…

2. The big one is the way the completely folded in the final six minutes of regulation. Instead of locking down a two-goal lead with their season on the line, the Flyers allowed the Islanders to score a pair of goals in two minutes to tie the game and send it to overtime.

It wasn’t just that the Islanders tied the game that was a problem. It was the way the Flyers seemed to sit back and let the Islanders take the game to them.

Not having Couturier certainly played a role in that, which brings us to the next point…

3. If Couturier is not able to play on Thursday that would be a massive blow for the Flyers. He is their best all-around player and there is a noticeable difference when he is not in the lineup.

Couturier was injured late in the second period when he was involved in a collision with Islanders forward Mathew Barzal. He did not return for the third period or overtime and Vigneault had no immediate update on his status after the game.

Laughton ended up taking Couturier’s place on the Flyers’ top line after the injury and was in that spot when he scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Barzal was also injured on Tuesday when he took an inadvertent high stick to the face late in the third period. He did not play in overtime and coach Barry Trotz had no immediate update on him after the game.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

Sep 1, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Vegas rallied from a 3-2 third perod deficit to defeat Vancouver 5-3 and take a 3-1 series lead on Sunday night. The Golden Knights scored three goals in a 5:37 span in the third period and veteran Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 11 shots in the final frame to secure the win.

The bigger story, however, was that Fleury was given the start over Lehner in net. This was the second game of a back-to-back for both teams, but Lehner was coming off a shutout performance in Game 3. After sitting behind Lehner for the previous two weeks, Fleury stopped 28 of 31 shots he faced to earn his third win of the postseason.

Elias Pettersson tied the game at 1-1 in the first period on a power play marker, his sixth goal of the postseason. The 21-year-old now leads Vancouver with 17 points in the playoffs (6G-11A).

With the Canucks trailing the series 3-1, Vancouver is one loss away from being eliminated. Vancouver is the only Canadian franchise remaining in the playoffs and they are trying to snap a 27-year drought since the last time a team north of the border won the Cup (Montreal – 1993).

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, September 1, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

Sep 1, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders defeated the Flyers 3-2 on Sunday night, taking both games of the weekend back-to-back. Brock Nelson scored twice and Thomas Greiss started his first game of the postseason, stopping 36 of 38 shots, to help power New York to a win in Game 4.

J-G Pageau, who was acquired from Ottawa in February, scored on a breakaway midway through the third period to give New York a 2-1 lead. The tally was his seventh goal of the playoffs, tying Anthony Beauvillier for the team lead.

The last time the Isles advanced to the Conference Final was in 1993. New York defeated both Washington (six games) and Pittsburgh (seven games) in the first two rounds before falling to Montreal in five games in the Conference Final.

The Flyers are 1-17 when trailing 3-1 in a best-of-seven series. Philly’s only win came against the Bruins in the 2010 Conference Semifinals (trailed 3-0 in that series). The Flyers would eventually lose to Chicago in the Stanley Cup Final in six games that same postseason.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, September 1, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

