Golden Knights Canucks Game 3 Vegas up 2-1
Getty Images

Golden Knights blank Canucks in Game 3 to take 2-1 series lead

By James O'BrienAug 30, 2020, 12:27 AM EDT
The Golden Knights stuck with Robin Lehner after a tough Game 2, and he rewarded them as Vegas won Game 3 against the Canucks. Thanks in part to two early strikes, Vegas took Game 3 3-0 to take a 2-1 series lead vs. the Canucks.

While the Golden Knights flexed their muscles at times in Game 3, the Canucks put up more of a fight than the 3-0 score would indicate. At least early on.

Golden Knights, Canucks trade stronger periods, but not goals, in Game 3 win for Vegas

On paper, the Canucks were the better team during the first period. Unfortunately for Vancouver, Vegas ended that opening frame up 2-0 on the scoreboard, though.

To start, Alex Tuch took advantage of another “alley-oop” pass to get behind the Canucks defense and score a key goal.

Less than 90 seconds later, Zach Whitecloud fattened the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-0.

Despite some serious chances for the Canucks — Bo Horvat has to be shaking his head after Game 3 — Robin Lehner maintained the Golden Knights’ 2-0 lead through the first 20 minutes. After that, the Golden Knights looked dominant, but no one scored in the second.

Heading into the third, Vancouver had a nice chance, with almost a minute-and-a-half of power play time. Instead of getting back into the game, they left themselves vulnerable to a dagger goal. (The Canucks also couldn’t capitalize on a 5-on-3 power play, so it was a tough special teams contest for Vancouver.)

Six Canucks briefly ended up on the ice during that power play, ending it early. Mark Stone beautifully placed a top-shelf goal during the abbreviated power play, giving Vegas a suffocating 3-0 goal:

Vancouver needs answers on Sunday

As much attention (and misconduct penalties) as Antoine Roussel garners, the Canucks haven’t really enjoyed much of an impact from supporting cast members. During most playoff runs, you need more than just your big stars to come through. Especially when an “x-factor” like Alex Tuch is chipping in almost as often as Mark Stone does for Vegas.

(Granted, Tuch wouldn’t be a mostly third-line winger if the Golden Knights weren’t so frighteningly deep.)

Naturally, it would also help Vancouver’s cause to solve Robin Lehner again. For the second time in three games, Lehner pitched a shutout, this time making 32 saves. Lehner also shut the Canucks out twice during the regular season, so he’s been a nuisance for Vancouver.

So far, the young Canucks have shown they can shrug off punches in ways people expect from more experienced teams. The Golden Knights are a heavyweight opponent that can test anyone (and disrupt most plans with their haymakers), so we’ll see if the Canucks can bounce back as Game 4 takes place on Sunday (10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN [livestream]).

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads 2-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2. (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0.
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 29, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads series 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders soundly beat Flyers in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT
Usually, when this Flyers team goes up 1-0, they win — especially lately. But, in Game 3, the Islanders took things over basically since they went down 1-0, and beat the Flyers 3-1 to go up 2-1 in the Second Round series.

Islanders control most of Game 3 vs. Flyers to take 2-1 series lead

Following a tight first period that only included a 1-0 Tyler Pitlick goal, the Islanders dominated the second period. Did the Flyers sit on a lead a bit? It’s tough to tell, but either way, the Islanders kept the puck from the Flyers, and eventually took the lead.

Mathew Barzal beat Kevin Hayes to a puck, and Philippe Myers also got sucked in, giving Matt Martin plenty of room to score off of a great Barzal pass. For much of the second, it seemed like the Flyers might get off the hook with at least a tie, but then Leo Komarov scored with just six seconds left.

By just about every measure, the Flyers got stomped by the Islanders during the second period:

Things didn’t change much during the final frame, either. After a long stretch without penalties, Robert Hagg was whistled for two different infractions, with Anders Lee scoring a key power-play goal.

Lee ended up taking the only Islanders penalty after playing without his helmet, but the Flyers really didn’t get much going even in that desperate situation.

While the Islanders are getting a mix of offense from the expected (Barzal, Lee) and the unexpected (Komarov, Martin), the Flyers need a lot more from their top players. Claude Giroux has been limited to a single assist in this series, and hasn’t yet scored a goal (five assists, 12 games) during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Semyon Varlamov was sharp overall, even though he didn’t get tested all that often (26 out of 27 saves). Honestly, it’s tough to pin much on Carter Hart, but this tight-checking series might come down to which goalie can be perfect, or close to it.

With these two teams slated for a back-to-back on Sunday (8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream), the Flyers don’t have much time to search for answers. Then again, maybe it’s best to get back at it, and not let being dominated by the Islanders linger too much? We’ll see.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI leads series 2-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0. (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT). (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1.
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 29, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After missing 10 games due to injury, Tyler Toffoli returned to the lineup in Game 2 and scored 89 seconds into the game (and just nine seconds into his first shift). Vancouver jumped out to a 2-0 lead that they would not relinquish as the Canucks won 5-2 to even up the series at one game apiece.

After posting zero shots in Game 1, Elias Pettersson scored a goal and two assists in Game 2 to take his postseason scoring total to 16 points. The 21-year-old is tied with Pavel Bure for the most points through the first 12 games of a single postseason in Canucks franchise history. Pettersson has played in just 12 career playoff games and already he has six multi-point playoff games.

Two nights after Robin Lehner recorded his first career postseason shutout, he allowed four goals on 26 shots. Coach Peter DeBoer has not indicated who will start in Game 3, though prior to the postseason he said he would use both Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury’s only starts this postseason were once during the Round-robin, then in the first game of a back- to-back vs Chicago (the back-to-backs this series are scheduled for Games 5 and 6).

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Saturday, August 29, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 29, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Flyers blew a two-goal third-period lead, but Philippe Myers scored 2:41 into overtime for Philadelphia to even the series. Philly jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period behind back-to-back goals from Kevin Hayes and then Sean Couturier’s first of this postseason. Trailing by two with under nine minutes to go in regulation, Anthony Beauvillier cut the deficit in half with his seventh of these playoffs, followed by trade deadline acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau tying the game with 2:09 remaining.

Semyon Varlamov, who had been the only Islanders goalie to see the ice this postseason, was pulled in the first after allowing three goals on 10 shots. Thomas Greiss, who split time with Varlamov during the regular season, stopped all 18 shots he faced in regulation and 20 of 21 overall.

Philadelphia improved to 8-0 when scoring first this postseason (0-3 when allowing opening goal).

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, August 29, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL:  John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

