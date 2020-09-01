MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 1, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Vegas rallied from a 3-2 third perod deficit to defeat Vancouver 5-3 and take a 3-1 series lead on Sunday night. The Golden Knights scored three goals in a 5:37 span in the third period and veteran Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 11 shots in the final frame to secure the win.

The bigger story, however, was that Fleury was given the start over Lehner in net. This was the second game of a back-to-back for both teams, but Lehner was coming off a shutout performance in Game 3. After sitting behind Lehner for the previous two weeks, Fleury stopped 28 of 31 shots he faced to earn his third win of the postseason.

Elias Pettersson tied the game at 1-1 in the first period on a power play marker, his sixth goal of the postseason. The 21-year-old now leads Vancouver with 17 points in the playoffs (6G-11A).

With the Canucks trailing the series 3-1, Vancouver is one loss away from being eliminated. Vancouver is the only Canadian franchise remaining in the playoffs and they are trying to snap a 27-year drought since the last time a team north of the border won the Cup (Montreal – 1993).

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, September 1, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Kings sign Austin Wagner to 3-year, $3.4 million extension

austin wagner kings
Getty Images
Associated PressSep 1, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract extension.

The Kings announced the deal Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Wagner has spent most of the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted the physical wing in the fourth round in 2015. He had 12 goals and nine assists as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, and he added six goals and five assists this season while also leading Los Angeles with 145 hits.

Wagner was due to be a restricted free agent in the offseason.

The Kings’ most prominent remaining unsigned player is Trevor Lewis, an unrestricted free agent. The 33-year-old forward has spent his entire career in Los Angeles, and he played on both of the Kings’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2012 and 2014.

Defensemen Joakim Ryan and Ben Hutton also are unrestricted free agents, and defenseman Sean Walker is a restricted free agent. Forward Nikolai Prokhorkin returned to Russia in June.

The Kings finished the regular season with the NHL’s third-worst point total and missed the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 2009. Los Angeles has the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 1, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Penguins’ Sidney Crosby undergoes wrist surgery

Associated PressSep 1, 2020, 12:17 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp.

The team announced the procedure on Tuesday. It did not specify which wrist was injured. General manager Jim Rutherford says the expected recovery time is about a month.

The 33-year-old Crosby had two goals and one assist during Pittsburgh’s brief postseason appearance as the Penguins fell to Montreal in four games in the qualifying round. The three-time Stanley Cup winner missed a portion of the three-week training camp in the run-up to the start of the 24-team tournament with an undisclosed issue.

NHL playoff grind showing value in having strong goalie duo

By Adam GretzSep 1, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
One of the most impactful trade deadline moves has turned out to be the Golden Knights’ decision to trade for goaltender Robin Lehner.

At the time, Lehner’s acquisition was seen as a safety net if something happened to then-starter Marc-Andre Fleury. With no reliable or proven backup, goaltending depth had been a concern for Vegas for two seasons. They addressed it by adding the best available netminder on the market.

It has turned out to be far more than a simple safety net as Lehner, for the time being, has emerged as the Golden Knights’ new starter in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It has been a decision that has sparked a discussion on loyalty (did Fleury, the face of the franchise, deserve to be sent to the bench like that?) and some agent-inspired mayhem (a sword through the back!).

What it’s done, though, is given the Golden Knights a massive luxury in net and is helping drive what could be a deep postseason run. It’s also shown how important it can be to have two quality goalies on your NHL roster, something that has become a bit of a storyline across the league during these playoffs.

In previous years the only reason you might see a new starting goalie in the middle of a series is because of an injury to the starter, or the starter being lit up so badly on the scoreboard that a team just needs to try something different for a spark. You don’t usually (emphasis on usually) see any kind of a rotation or switch just to keep the starter fresh. Even if there is a back-to-back situation.

Last year there were only 17 different goalies to start a game during the playoffs.

The year before that, it was 20.

The year before that? Only 18.

Before this season in the salary cap era there had only been one postseason where more than 22 different goalies started a game, with the number usually falling in the 18-20 range.

Since the start of the First Round this season (we are NOT including the Round-Robin and Qualifying Round here when it was 24 teams playing) there have been 25 different starting goalies among the 16 teams. Out of that group, 22 of the goalies have already started at least two games, including the Golden Knights’ duo.

Injury has played a role in some of that increase (Colorado needing to use three different goalies), as has the condensed schedule in the bubbles that has seen an increase in back-to-back situations.

While back-to-backs in the playoffs are not totally unheard of, this year’s unique set of circumstances has definitely increased the number and having a second goalie that you can count on to start one of those games has definitely proven to be an advantage for teams like Vegas and the Islanders (also playing for a spot in the conference finals on Tuesday night after backup Thomas Greiss also dazzled on Sunday).

There’s already been a shift in thinking across the NHL when it comes to goalie workload over the past decade. Goalies rarely start both ends of a back-to-back during the regular season, and the days of Martin Brodeur and Miikka Kiprusoff starting 70-plus games are well in the past. Now, there’s already been an increased focus on having two capable starting goalies on your roster. But it’s been rare to see teams willingly use multiple goalies the way Vegas has, and it’s worth wondering if it might lead to teams being more willing to try it in the future if they have the players to do it.

We’ve already seen the value in having two quality goalies across the league in these playoffs. Dallas has not missed a beat with Anton Khudobin playing for Ben Bishop, while Boston had Jaroslav Halak step in when Tuukka Rask left the bubble. In Vegas, Lehner has earned the opportunity to get the bulk of the starts while the Golden Knights still having a starting caliber goalie that can keep him fresh.

There’s an old cliche that says if you have two goalies it just means you don’t have a goalie, which is a very antiquated line of thinking that goes back to the Brodeur/Kiprusoff era of lineup decisions.

Really, though, having two goods goalies just simply means that you have a pretty big advantage over the teams that don’t. And it is one that is worth exploiting.

• Heiskanen takes over top spot in Conn Smythe Watch


Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.