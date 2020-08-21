MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

War of words: Bergevin, Vigneault trade verbal jabs ahead of Game 6

By Sean LeahyAug 21, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT
As if temperatures weren’t already high between the Canadiens and Flyers, Marc Bergevin and Alain Vigneault added some more fuel to the fire.

Ahead of Friday’s Game 6 (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream), the Montreal GM spoke about Alain Vigneault and Matt Niskanen‘s one-game suspension for breaking Brendan Gallagher‘s jaw on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Vigneault questioned the Canadiens forward’s injury saying, “In my estimation, Gallagher got up and seemed fine, he was talking to the referees, the whole time he was on the bench, he was talking to our players for the rest of the game.”

The Flyers head coach also defended Niskanen and called the cross-check a “hockey play that unfortunately cut [Gallagher] a little bit.”

Bergevin took time Friday morning to respond to Vigneault’s comments.

“I was expecting more and I was extremely disappointed that AV would make a comment about a player’s injuries without knowing the extent of it,” Bergevin said. “Brendan Gallagher will be missing an extended period of time and will be eating his meals out of a straw, and I don’t wish that on anybody, and that includes the Flyers players. It’s a battle out there, and we don’t want people to get hurt like that.”

Gallagher will miss the rest of the First Round and will require surgery. Niskanen will sit only for Game 6.

“The sad part is Brendan will miss an extended period of time and [Niskanen] will miss one game,” Bergevin added.

Vigneault defends comments

Vigneault made it points Friday to say he only stating “facts.”

“You don’t like to see any players get injured, there’s no doubt,” Vigneault said. “At the end of the day I can only state the facts and the fact was that Gallagher got up and his mouth didn’t shut up for at least five minutes to the referees, the linesmen and to our bench. So he didn’t look like he was hurt other than it looked like he had a cut. If the Montreal medical personnel thought it was something real serious they would have probably taken him off and brought him inside.

“I can only state the facts and state what I was watching. And what I was watching was a guy that kept on talking. So he didn’t seem like he was hurt.”

After the cross-check Gallagher was on the Canadiens bench receiving treatment and chirping Flyers players. From Vigneault’s perspective, any injury didn’t appear too serious.

“I don’t know if he aggravated his injury through force of speaking to us and the officials,” he added. “I’m not a doctor, I can’t say. What I can say is I commented on what I saw. I saw a guy who got up and his jaw didn’t stop moving for five minutes.”

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

In need of scoring help, Blue Jackets could be ready to deal

Associated PressAug 21, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets played through a rash of injuries to put together another respectable season and earn a franchise-record fourth straight playoff appearance.

But they’re going to need some help — specifically, some goal-scoring help — and likely will have to go shopping on the trade market for some important pieces to the puzzle.

Columbus had some difficulty getting pucks in the net this season, ranking 28th out of 31 teams in goals scored in 70 regular season games before the coronavirus break. The Blue Jackets were slowed by injuries to some top players but also weren’t the same team without Artemi Panarin, who signed with the New York Rangers as a free agent, recorded 95 points and became a finalist for league MVP.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen is expected to go hunting for another top-six forward, a goal-scorer who can complement veterans like No. 1 center Pierre-Luc Dubois and the cadre of emerging rookies. One of the Blue Jackets’ two proven goalies — Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins — could be of interest to other teams looking to make a trade.

Kekalainen wouldn’t talk specifics Friday but said the roster will be evaluated up and and down.

“You know it’s easy to be the armchair GM or whatever they call it and say ‘trade this guy for that guy,’” he said. “There’s 30 other teams in this league and they’re all pretty smart people and they don’t just give away their players. It’s a little harder to make a trade than a lot of people imagine. But we’re going to have all those conversations.”

The season was messy for the Blue Jackets, with more than 400 man-games lost to injuries, but it also may have been one of the most masterful coaching jobs in the long career of John Tortorella, who by the halfway point was plugging in rookies to help keep Columbus in the hunt and cajoling everybody to step up the effort.

“We’ve got a good group of guys, and there is a belief in that locker room,” said Tortorella, a finalist for NHL coach of the year. “It didn’t start in the bubble (in the playoffs), it started when the season started. I’ll put this team up against anybody as far as how hard they worked. And I really thought they bought into the mental part of the game as far as playing as a team, as far as being selfless and giving for the team.”

The Blue Jackets managed to work themselves into the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference when the season was paused in March with a dozen games left. With most of the lineup healthy again, they entered the playoff bubble in Toronto and took down the Maple Leafs in a best-of-five qualifying series but were eliminated in the best-of-seven first round by the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

In Game 5 on Wednesday, they rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a 4-2 third-period lead but surrendered it in the last eight minutes of the game and then lost in overtime.

“We did so many good things in that series,” Kekalainen said. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow.”

Columbus will have a proven everyday goalie next year in either Korpisalo or Merzlikins. Rookies who made an impact this season, including Emil Bemstrom, Eric Robinson, Alexandre Texier and Liam Foudy, are likely to be a big part of the team’s immediate future.

Captain Nick Foligno said chemistry had a lot to do with it. Columbus was all but counted out after losing Panarin and star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to free agency during the summer of 2019.

“I’ve said that since day one, the amount of trust and belief we have in each other, I think it far outweighs anything else going on in the league,” Foligno said. “We care about each other, so it’s about finding that next level to become a championship team.”

Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Second Round matchup scenarios

By Sean LeahyAug 21, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The First Round of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is coming to an end. There are two series remaining and things could be wrapped up by Friday night if the Flyers and Canucks win their next games. As we wait to see how the Second Round shapes up, let’s take a look at some NHL playoff scenarios for the next round of matchups.

Friday’s NHL playoff scenarios
Game 6: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamIf the Flyers win, they will play the Islanders in the Second Round and Boston will play Tampa.

Game 6: Blues vs. Canucks (VAN leads 3-2) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamThe winner of this series will play the Golden Knights in the Second Round. The Avalanche-Stars matchup is already set.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

If the Flyers eliminate the Canadiens:
• The Flyers will play the Islanders and the Lightning will play the Bruins

If the Canadiens eliminate the Flyers:
The Lightning will play the Canadiens and the Bruins will play the Islanders

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Golden Knights will play either the Blues or Canucks in the Second Round.

Game 1 of Avalanche-Stars will be Sat., Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Rest of schedule to be announced.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 21, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule. You can find Second Round matchup scenarios here.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (recap)

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI win 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Islanders 4, Capitals 0 (recap)

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1 (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL wins 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL wins 4-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Stars 7 Flames 3 (recap)

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

Beau knows: Isles use structure, young skill to advance

Associated PressAug 21, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Anthony Beauvillier paid the price for scoring when he absorbed a big hit from Tom Wilson into one of the goalposts. He shook off the pain and returned to the game.

From start to finish, the play on Beauvillier’s second goal in Game 5 Thursday night encapsulated the New York Islanders. They have the young speed, skill and talent to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs and coach Barry Trotz’s trademark structure and toughness that makes them a difficult opponent for any team in the NHL.

”When we’re playing the right way, you can feel it on the bench,” forward Josh Bailey said after eliminating the Washington Capitals with a 4-0 win in Game 5 on Thursday night. ”(Beauvillier has) really stepped up his game, been a big leader for us, scored some big goals. … He’s doing a lot of things well. It’s a lot of fun to play with him.”

The Islanders are having fun and take some major confidence into the next round after dispatching the Capitals. They’ll face the Eastern Conference top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers if they hold on to beat the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins if they don’t.

If New York plays like it did for most of the first round, it’ll give either Philadelphia or Boston a major challenge.

”As a team, we always try to say that it’s about what we do, so it doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” defenseman Adam Pelech said. ”We just try to stick to our game plan and the things that make us successful.”

That’s team defense from the forwards back to goaltender Semyon Varlamov – the kind of suffocating style that when done correctly can bother even the most talented players on the other side.

”We knew what kind of hockey team they are over there and how they can be very frustrating to play against,” said Capitals Norris Trophy finalist John Carlson, who won the Cup with Trotz in 2018. ”We didn’t do enough long enough.”

That’s Trotz hockey, and it works even better with scoring punch to go the other way. In Washington, it was Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Carlson, while in New York it’s Beauvillier and Matt Barzal, who combined for five goals in the first round.

Beauvillier is tied with Colorado’s Nazem Kadri and another ”Beau,” Vancouver’s Bo Horvat, for the goal-scoring lead in the playoffs.

”Trying to go out there and play your best and help your team to win,” Beauvillier said. ”That’s kind of my main focus these last couple weeks and it’s been working. I don’t know. It’s going to be the same focus moving on and it’s really not something I’m going to think about.”

Whoever draws the Islanders will have to think about how to contain Beauvillier, Barzal, Bailey, Anders Lee and the rest of this unsung offense. Unlike the Capitals, who had only three players score a goal in the first round, New York got contributions from all over to move on.

”It was a team effort,” Trotz said. ”There wasn’t anybody that you could say, ‘This line wasn’t really good, this line wasn’t really good.’ … You just want to bring your best, and if your best is not good enough and you don’t win, you can accept that.”

The best might be yet to come for this team, which ran out of gas in the second round in a 2019 loss to Carolina. The Islanders have another year of experience since that series and have taken on Trotz’s playoff mentality that has worked so well.

”We’re obviously happy to move on, but you turn the page,” Bailey said. ”I think everyone realizes there’s still a long way to go. We’re going to have another tough opponent no matter who it is, so enjoy it tonight and then we’ll refocus and get ready and try and do what we need to do to get the job done.”