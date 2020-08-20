MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Canadiens lose Brendan Gallagher for series with broken jaw

By Sean Leahy Aug 20, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Brendan Gallagher will miss the remainder of Montreal’s First Round series with Philadelphia after suffering a broken jaw Wednesday night.

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin announced that Gallagher will require surgery after being cross-checked in the face by Matt Niskanen in Game 5. No penalty was assessed on the play and the Flyers defenseman had a Thursday phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Canadiens associate head Kirk Muller said that the team sent video of the incident to the league hoping punishment would be coming for Niskanen.

“The video will definitely explain what they’ll see,” Muller said. “We’re going to leave it with the league and we’ll have confidence that the video will show what it shows.”

Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault saw the cross-check in a different light, calling it a “hockey play.”

“In my estimation, Gallagher got up and seemed fine, he was talking to the referees, the whole time he was on the bench, he was talking to our players for the rest of the game,” Vigneault said. “Gallagher’s a very competitive player, but I don’t think it’s Nisky’s fault he might not be as tall as some of the other guys but he competes as big, if not bigger, than anybody else. It just seemed like a hockey play that unfortunately cut [Gallagher] a little bit.”

That incident was one of several during a heated game. Sean Couturier laid a blindside hit on Artturi Lehkonen after his empty-net goal late in the game and Jesperi Kotkaniemi was ejected in the second period after boarding Travis Sanheim. Neither of those plays resulted in discipline from Player Safety.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders-Capitals stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Islanders-Capitals stream
Getty Images
By Sean Leahy Aug 20, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s First Round matchup between the Islanders and Capitals. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Capitals stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Things looked bleak for the Capitals early on, as Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored within the opening 10 minutes of the game to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. But with their season on the line, the Capitals came alive to score three unanswered goals on their way to a win. Evgeny Kuznetsov and captain Alex Ovechkin scored in a 1:54 span early in the 2nd to tie the game, and then Ovechkin potted the rd game-winner less than four minutes into the third. Braden Holtby stopped the final 19 shots he faced after allowing two goals on the first seven Islanders shots in the game.

Looking to change their luck after losing the first three games of the series, many of the Capitals players sported new haircuts and facial hair looks for Game 4. According to T.J. Oshie, captain Alex Ovechkin started up the idea in the team group chat. Some of the better looks included a bald Evgeny Kuznetsov, a buzz-cut wearing Jakub Vrana and goatees from Ovechkin, Oshie and Radko Gudas.

Nicklas Backstrom will take warmups, according to head coach Todd Reirden, and is a game-time decision.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Thursday, August 20, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 3, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

*if necessary

Coyotes looking to build off first playoff run in eight years

Associated Press Aug 20, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
2 Comments

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes achieved a long-awaited goal by reaching the postseason for the first time in eight years. They won a series, knocking off the higher-seeded Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup qualifiers.

Arizona’s first-round playoff series against Colorado didn’t go quite as well.

The Coyotes managed to keep the first three games close thanks to Darcy Kuemper‘s stellar goaltending but were viciously bounced out of the Edmonton bubble by a combined score of 14-2 in the final two games.

”We’ve got a long way to go,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday after Arizona’s second straight 7-1 loss.

The lopsided losses will certainly leave a sour taste throughout the offseason, however long it lasts.

Longer term, the experience of playoff intensity could be a huge boost for a franchise that’s been trying to regain footing since reaching the 2012 Western Conference finals.

”Anytime you get playoff experience, it’s going to help you down the road,” Coyotes forward Derek Stepan said. ”Obviously, losing the last two games the way we did, I hope it sticks in their brain just how important every little play matters, every little detail matters this time of the year. If there’s any doubt, any questioning within your lineup, it exposes you.”

Arizona made the biggest splash of last offseason, trading for high-scoring forward Phil Kessel. The Coyotes landed another talented offensive player around the trade deadline, picking up Taylor Hall in another deal.

Arizona started the season strong and looked like a playoff team, but an injury to Kuemper sent it tumbling to 11th in the Western Conference when the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coyotes earned a reprieve when the NHL expanded the postseason bubbles to 12 teams in each conference and they capitalized, knocking off No. 6 seed Nashville in four games.

Arizona then kept Colorado, one of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams, mostly in check through the first three games before being overwhelmed by an avalanche of goals to get bounced from the Edmonton bubble.

”It’s a great learning experience we got and hopefully we can carry it into next season and learn something,” Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson said.

REPLACING CHAYKA

One of Arizona’s top priorities of the offseason will be finding a replacement for general manager John Chayka.

Considered one of the NHL’s best GMs, Chayka resigned right before the Coyotes left for Edmonton after his relationship with owner Alex Meruelo soured.

Arizona promoted assistant GM and former player Steve Sullivan to interim general manager and will likely give him a long look for the permanent job. The Coyotes may also open up their pocketbook to try landing a top-name GM, something Meruelo has proved willing to do.

KUEMPER’S SEASON

Kuemper earned an All-Star nod last season and was one of the NHL’s top goalies early this season before a lower-body injury sidelined him in December. Kuemper thrived in the Nashville series and kept Arizona in the Colorado series almost singlehandedly the first three games.

The Coyotes left Kuemper alone on an island for much of the final two games and he couldn’t keep bailing them out.

An ugly ending, but Kuemper still had a strong season, finishing with 29 wins and a 2.22 goals-against average.

FREE AGENTS

Hall, Carl Soderberg and Brad Richardson will be free agents, so the Coyotes will have some key offseason decisions to make.

Arizona would love to re-sign Hall, a former Hart Trophy winner, and Meruelo already met with him at least once. Hall finished with 10 goals and 17 assists in 35 games with Arizona.

Soderberg was a steady influence for the Coyotes after being traded from Colorado prior to the 2019-20 season, finishing with 17 goals and 18 asssits.

Richardson has been a key cog in the desert when he’s been healthy the past five years, but turned 35 this year.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Christian Fischer and Ilya Lyubushkin are all restricted free agents.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Second Round matchup scenarios

nhl playoff scenarios
Getty Images
By Sean Leahy Aug 20, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT
The First Round of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is coming to an end. There are four series remaining and things could be wrapped up by Friday night if the Islanders, Stars, Flyers, and Canucks win their next games. As we wait to see how the Second Round shapes up, let’s take a look at some NHL playoff scenarios for the next round of matchups.

Thursday’s NHL playoff scenarios
Game 5: Islanders vs. Capitals (NYI leads 3-1), 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN: livestream: An Islanders win means they will play the Flyers (if Philadelphia eliminates Montreal) or the Bruins (if Montreal eliminates Philadelphia) in the Second Round.

Game 6: Stars vs. Flames (DAL leads 3-2), 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN: livestream: A Stars win means they will play the Avalanche in the Second Round and the Golden Knights would play the winner of the Blues-Canucks series.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

If the No. 1 seed Flyers eliminate the Canadiens, they will play either the Islanders or Bruins
They will play the Islanders if New York eliminates the Capitals.
They will play the Bruins if the Capitals eliminate the Islanders.

The No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Lightning will play either the Capitals, Bruins, or Canadiens in the Second Round
They will play either the Capitals or Bruins if the Flyers eliminate the Canadiens.

The No. 4 seed Boston Bruins will play either the Flyers, Lightning, Capitals, or Islanders in the Second Round
They will play the Flyers or the Lightning if the Flyers eliminate the Canadiens.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The No. 1 seed Vegas Golden Knights will play either the Blues, Canucks or Flames in the Second Round
They will play the Flames if Calgary eliminates the Stars.

The No. 2 seed Colorado Avalanche will play either the Stars, Blues, or Canucks in the Second Round
They will play the Stars if Dallas eliminates the Flames.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean Leahy Aug 20, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule. You can find Second Round matchup scenarios here.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (recap)

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1 (recap)

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL wins series 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.