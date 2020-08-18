MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
flyers beat canadiens
Getty Images

Canadiens fail to solve Hart again as Flyers take Game 4

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Raffl and Philippe Myers provided the goals and Carter Hart stopped 29 shots as the Flyers topped Montreal 2-0 to take a 3-1 series advantage.

Philadelphia can end the series in Game 5 on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

Hoping to bounce back from being shut out in Game 4, the Canadiens put pressure on Hart, but the young netminder couldn’t be beat. They controlled possession early on and found ways to get to the Flyers’ net, but failed to capitalize. After being shutout only once during the regular season Montreal has now gone 129:25 without scoring a goal.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Philadelphia got on the board first following a failed zone exit by Brendan Gallagher. Jakub Voracek picked up the puck at the blue line and sent a cross-ice pass to Michael Raffl. A little give-and-go with Sean Couturier, who knocked the puck away from Gallagher, ended with Raffl ripping a shot top shelf over Carey Price‘s blocker.

The Flyers continued to controlled the shot attempts, and just as Montreal was starting to take swing possession in their favor, Philippe Myers effectively ended the game.

The backbreaking goal began with Kevin Hayes, who had a strong game at both ends, forcing a turnover in the Flyers’ zone. The rush up ice resulted in Myers’ shot skipping through Price.

That goal put Montreal on its heels for the final period and they could not piece together a comeback. The Flyers are now a win away from advancing to the Second Round for the first time since 2012.

After getting pulled during a 5-0 defeat in Game 2, Hart has recovered and improved his 5-on-5 save percentage to .966. He joins Bernie Parent and Michael Leighton as the only goalies in Flyers history to record back-to-back playoff shutouts. He’s also the second-youngest netminder in NHL history with consecutive playoff shutouts, only behind Harry Lumley of the 1944-45 Red Wings who did it at age 18.

[RELATED: Carter Hart’s star continues to rise for Flyers]

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Islanders-Capitals stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Islanders-Capitals stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s First Round matchup between the Islanders and Capitals. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Capitals stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Mathew Barzal, who led New York during the regular season with 60 points, scored his first career playoff OT winner to push the Capitals to the brink of elimination and move the Islanders one win away from reaching the Second Round for the second straight season.

Only four teams in NHL history have come back to win a playoff series after trailing 3-0. Most recently, the Kings accomplished this, beating the Sharks in the 2014 First Round en route to winning the Stanley Cup. The Islanders are actually one of the franchises to accomplish this – doing so in 1975 before losing in the following round.

A win in this game would give the Islanders two playoff series wins in the same postseason for the first time since 1993 – when they reached the Conference Finals before losing to Montreal.

Nicklas Backstrom will be a game-time decision for the Capitals.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, August 18, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Flames-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

flames-stars stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s First Round matchup between the Flames and Stars. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flames-Stars stream at 5:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In his 141st career playoff game, 36-year-old Joe Pavelski scored his first career postseason hat trick, which was capped by a game-tying goal with 11.9 seconds remaining, before Alexander Radulov scored in overtime as Dallas tied up its series with Calgary at two games apiece.

Each team was missing a key player in Game 4. Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk did not play, and Stars goalie Ben Bishop did not dress after backing up Anton Khudobin in Game 3.

In its first four games of the postseason, Dallas scored just six goals. Since then, the Stars have scored 10 – though they were shut out in Game 3. Dallas averaged just 2.58 goals/game during the regular season, which was 26th in the NHL and second- worst of any of the 24 teams to make the playoffs.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 18, 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 4, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk dies at 57

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dale Hawerchuk, a 2001 Hockey Hall of Famer, has died after a battle with stomach cancer.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Dale Hawerchuk, an instant and enduring star who captured the hearts of two hockey-loving cities, represented his country with class and distinction, and is one of the most decorated players in our game’s history,” read a statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“Dale was not only a hall of fame player, great coach, mentor and icon in the sport of hockey, he was also a great friend and an amazing human being,” said Howie Campbell, president of OHL’s Barrie Colts where Hawerchuk coached from 2010-2019. “He was a big part of our community for over 10 years. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to the Hawerchuk family.”

Hawerchuk, 57, was diagnosed in August, forcing him to take a leave of absence from the Colts. He told TSN in October he began suffering from acid reflux symptoms in the summer and a CT scan found a stomach tumor. He later underwent a gastrectomy in January to remove his stomach, as well as a tumor and cancerous cells.

Hawerchuk’s cancer returned in June.

The first pick in the 1981 NHL Draft, Hawerchuk played 1,188 games with the Jets, Sabres, Blues, and Flyers. He recorded 518 goals and 1,409 points, hitting the 100-point mark six times and 40-goal mark seven times. The forward was a five-time All-Star and voted the 1982 Calder Trophy winner.

“Dale Hawerchuk put Winnipeg and the Jets on the map the day he arrived in our city in 1981, and his love for our community and remarkable Hall of Fame career will keep it there for many generations to come,” read a statement from the Winnipeg Jets. “Dale had a relationship with our fans unlike any player in the history of our franchise. Whether at home or on the world stage, ‘Ducky’ was embraced by so many, so often because of his humility and the grace by which he always carried himself. Dale was quite simply one of the finest human beings we have ever known that also just happened to be a superstar. The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, our players, our alumni, and our fans will miss him dearly, and we will forever be inspired by his passion for the game, his commitment to his team, and his love for our community.”

Hawerchuk was also a two-time Memorial Cup champion with the QMJHL’s Cornwall Royals and won two Canada Cups representing Canada. It was his face-off win in the 1987 tournament that led to Mario Lemieux’s famous goal against the Soviet Union.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.