Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Second Round matchup scenarios

The First Round of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is coming to an end. There are four series remaining and things could be wrapped up by Friday night if the Islanders, Stars, Flyers, and Canucks win their next games. As we wait to see how the Second Round shapes up, let’s take a look at some NHL playoff scenarios for the next round of matchups.

Thursday’s NHL playoff scenarios

Game 5: Islanders vs. Capitals (NYI leads 3-1), 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN: livestream: An Islanders win means they will play the Flyers (if Philadelphia eliminates Montreal) or the Bruins (if Montreal eliminates Philadelphia) in the Second Round.

Game 6: Stars vs. Flames (DAL leads 3-2), 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN: livestream: A Stars win means they will play the Avalanche in the Second Round and the Golden Knights would play the winner of the Blues-Canucks series.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

If the No. 1 seed Flyers eliminate the Canadiens, they will play either the Islanders or Bruins

• They will play the Islanders if New York eliminates the Capitals.

• They will play the Bruins if the Capitals eliminate the Islanders.

The No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Lightning will play either the Capitals, Bruins, or Canadiens in the Second Round

• They will play either the Capitals or Bruins if the Flyers eliminate the Canadiens.

The No. 4 seed Boston Bruins will play either the Flyers, Lightning, Capitals, or Islanders in the Second Round

• They will play the Flyers or the Lightning if the Flyers eliminate the Canadiens.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The No. 1 seed Vegas Golden Knights will play either the Blues, Canucks or Flames in the Second Round

• They will play the Flames if Calgary eliminates the Stars.

The No. 2 seed Colorado Avalanche will play either the Stars, Blues, or Canucks in the Second Round

• They will play the Stars if Dallas eliminates the Flames.

