MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Flyers lead series 2-1 beat Canadiens in Game 3
Getty Images

Hart, Flyers take 2-1 series lead by winning clunky Game 3 vs. Canadiens

By James O'BrienAug 16, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If Carey Price wanted a light night of work for his 33rd birthday, he got what he wished for. Price probably should’ve asked for a win, though, as the Flyers instead found a way to grind out a congested 1-0 win against the Canadiens in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Flyers miss plenty of opportunities, but beat Canadiens in Game 3 to take 2-1 series lead

Defensively, you can absolutely say the Flyers woke up after a terrible Game 2. Even so, the Flyers managed one goal over the last two games, so they shouldn’t be beating their chests too much despite their 2-1 series lead.

One of the more troubling trends is that the Flyers power play looked atrocious. That once-vaunted unit went 0-for-6 in Game 3, and hasn’t looked very potent for any of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs (and Qualifiers).

Carter Hart became the youngest Flyers goalie to record a playoff shutout, doing so at age 22 (he just celebrated that birthday on Aug. 13. While he wasn’t tested very often, this has to be huge for Hart, who followed a Game 2 in which he was pulled with this 23-save shutout.

For all the criticisms the Flyers receive for squandering a bucket of power plays and generally lacking energy, they didn’t need to do much after Jakub Voracek scored an early 1-0 goal, the only one of Game 3.

Muller might need to go back to the drawing board, as it might be best for the Canadiens to try to lure the Flyers into more of a “track meet” style of contest as this First Round series goes on. Maybe the Canadiens can’t channel the sort of dominate performance they managed in Game 2, but they’ll need more than this Game 3 output to beat the surprise top seed of the East.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads series 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Canucks-Blues stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canucks-Blues stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Canucks and Blues. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Blues stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Jaden Schwartz scored for St. Louis with seven seconds remaining in the third period to force overtime, but Canucks’ captain Bo Horvat scored 5:55 into the extra period to give Vancouver a 2-0 series lead over the defending Stanley Cup champs.

Teams with a 2-0 lead have won 86.4% of best-of-7 series (324-51). During last year’s run to the Stanley Cup, the Blues never trailed a series by two games. However, in 2017-18, the Capitals lost their first two games of the First Round and went on to win the Stanley Cup.

St. Louis has lost all five of their playoff games, equaling their longest losing streak under Craig Berube. They have not lost six straight games since February 2018 under Mike Yeo (seven straight losses).

Tyler Myers will miss the game with an upper-body injury.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Blackhawks avoid sweep thanks to brilliant Corey Crawford Game 4 performance vs. Vegas

Blackhawks Crawford avoid sweep Game 4 Golden Knights
Getty Images
By James O'BrienAug 16, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Add Corey Crawford to the list of goalies who’ve stolen wins during these young playoffs, as Crawford was the main reason the Blackhawks avoided a sweep against the Golden Knights in Game 4. Despite firing a ton of shots on Crawford, the Golden Knights failed to eliminate the Blackhawks, as Chicago won Game 4 by a score of 3-1 to shrink Vegas’ series lead to 3-1.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Blackhawks avoid sweep in Game 4 thanks to Crawford bottling Golden Knights

Just about four minutes into Game 4, Olli Maatta sent a beautiful pass to set up Drake Caggiula for an early 1-0 goal. You could argue that there was only so much Robin Lehner could do on that one, he likely regretted the odd 2-0 goal that would eventually serve as the game-winner. Matthew Highmore‘s shot went off of Lehner’s head and into the Golden Knights net:

While Shea Theodore‘s booming shot made it 2-1 just 18 seconds later, that would end up being the only time the Golden Knights could score against Crawford in Game 4.

Overall, Crawford made 46 saves (including 11 during the third period) to earn his 52nd career playoff win.

It may also be helpful that Alex DeBrincat finally scored a goal, empty-netter or not. He’s been snakebitten stretching back to the 2019-20 season, so if the small scorer can heat up, the Blackhawks may just have a chance to stick in this First Round series.

But make no mistake about it, the Blackhawks avoided that sweep in Game 4 thanks to Corey Crawford.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Canadiens-Flyers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canadiens-Flyers stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Canadiens and Flyers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Montreal handed the Flyers their first loss of the playoffs with an emphatic 5-0 win in Game 2 on Friday. Tomas Tatar scored twice, including scoring the opening goal 1:02 into the first period. Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored twice along with a goal from Joel Armia. The Flyers pulled goalie Carter Hart late in the second period as the 22-year-old suffered his first career playoff loss.

Montreal’s Game 2 win came without head coach Claude Julien, who was hospitalized with chest pains after Game 1 and is expected to miss the remainder of this series. Assistant Kirk Muller has taken over head coaching duties in Julien’s absence.

None of Philadelphia’s top-five goal scorers from the regular season have scored a goal in the playoffs.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream at 6:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here

William Karlsson opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period, and Patrick Brown doubled Vegas’ lead in the second. Olli Maatta scored in the third period for Chicago but Vegas held on and can complete the sweep tonight. It was the first time this postseason that Vegas failed to score four-plus goals. Marc-Andre Fleury got the start and made 26 saves on 27 shots.

Fleury, 35, is playing in his 14th straight postseason, the longest active streak in the four major sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL). His win in Game 3 was the 80th playoff win of his career, tying Ken Dryden for sixth-most all-time (next is Billy Smith & Ed Belfour with 88).

If Vegas wins tonight, they will be the first team to advance to the Second Round. They’re the unbeaten team in playoffs (six straight wins). The Golden Knights are just the third different team since 2000 to win each of its first six games to start a postseason. With a win in this game they can join the Penguins (2008) as the only team since then to win six.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule