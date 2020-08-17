The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.
• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Sunday’s action.
• Max Pacioretty has been fined $2,500 by the NHL for his late-game slash on Alex DeBrincat.
There will be some lineup shuffling for Monday’s Game 4 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream) as the Bruins hold a 2-1 series lead over the Hurricanes.
Andrei Svechnikov will be out for the Hurricanes after suffering a lower-body injury following an awkward fall in Game 3. When asked about the forward’s availability for the rest of the series, head coach Rod Brind’Amour said, “I would highly doubt it,” and added Svechnikov was still getting an MRI on his leg.
That absence up front could open the door for Ryan Dzingel to re-enter the picture. The forward was scratched in Game 3, but could find a place back in Brind’Amour’s lineup given Svechnikov’s injury status.
[Full NHL First Round schedule]
David Pastrnak has been “unfit to play” the last two games but did take part in Sunday’s optional Bruins practice. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was encouraged that the co-Rocket Richard winner was on the ice and worked out in the gym afterward. He put the chances of his return “50-50 at best.” Monday’s morning skate will be the biggest factor in the decision to play him or not.
[UPDATE: Cassidy said Monday afternoon that Pastrnak will not be available for Game 4.]
Boston will once again go to Jaroslav Halak in net after Tuukka Rask opted out on Saturday. Should circumstances change, Rask could re-enter the bubble but not before going through a 14-day quarantine and numerous testing. Before he could play again he would also need four consecutive negative COVID-19 tests. So a change of heart today would mean waiting out this First Round series and potentially all of Second Round matchup should the Bruins advance.
NHL GAMES TODAY
Game 4: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets (TB leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Tampa doubled up Columbus in shots (34-17) and took back the series lead behind goals from Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman. Eric Robinson scored his first career postseason goal early in the third period to cut the deficit to one for the Blue Jackets, but the Lightning held Columbus to just two shots on the goal the rest of the way to hang on. Adding to all of this is the number of days in between games.
Game 4: Avalanche vs. Coyotes (COL leads 2-1) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Darcy Kuemper continued to be the star man for Arizona, making 49 saves in a 4-2 win on Saturday. Derek Stepan opened the scoring with his first goal of the playoffs while veteran Brad Richardson scored Arizona’s second. Taylor Hall and Lawson Crouse both scored empty-netters late in the game. Andre Burakovsky and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
Game 4: Blues vs. Canucks (VAN leads 2-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Brayden Schenn‘s overtime goal gave the Blues their first win of the Return to Play in Game 3 Sunday night. Craig Berube decided to go with Jake Allen in goal and he rewarded his coach with 39 saves. With little time before Game 4, will Allen get the call again or will Jordan Binnington get a chance to take back his net?
TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 4: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Flames vs. Stars (Series tied 2-2) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Capitals vs. Islanders (NYI lead 3-0) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (VGK lead 3-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
