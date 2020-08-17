MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
NHL Bubble Wrap: Crawford keeps Blackhawks alive; Pavelski scores hat trick; Plenty of OT

By James O'Brien Aug 17, 2020, 2:35 AM EDT
  • Nope, we didn’t get a First Round sweep …  yet? The Blackhawks avoided that fate, but we’ll see if the Capitals can avert that against the Islanders.
  • The Blues avoided going down 3-0 in their series during a Sunday with three OT games among five NHL scores.
  • Stars – Flames might have stolen the show.

NHL Scores from Sunday in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Islanders 2, Capitals 1 [OT] (NYI leads series 3-0)

Being that the Blackhawks thwarted the Golden Knights, perhaps the Islanders will be the first team to sweep an opponent during the First Round? That would certainly be a bitter pill for the Capitals to swallow, but it’s the reality after Mathew Barzal scored the overtime game-winner. While Braden Holtby has struggled at times in this series, he gave the Capitals a chance to win with 32 saves, but it wasn’t enough.

Stars 5, Flames 4 [OT] (Series tied 2-2)

It’s fully justified that Joe Pavelski earned the headlines for Game 4 of Stars – Flames. After all, Pavelski didn’t just generate a hat trick; his third goal sent Game 4 to OT in the dying moments. We’ll get more to him in both the three stars and factoids sections, though. There were other noteworthy performances. Cam Talbot kept the Flames in the game again, facing 62 shots (though allowing five goals). Sam Bennett continues to elevate his game — or get bounces — during the postseason, generating two goals and one assist. It was also a big game for John Klingberg (three assists) and Tyler Seguin (two helpers). Maybe this series didn’t carry a bunch of buzz into the First Round, but it’s growing into something good.

Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (VGK leads series 3-1)

It feels like at least once per night we’re seeing a goalie steal a game. We’ve seen it from Darcy Kuemper recently, and Joonas Korpisalo nearly pulled it off during a five-OT marathon. Now add Corey Crawford to the mix (speaking of players who will be discussed in greater detail later on). The Golden Knights couldn’t sweep the Blackhawks and become the first team to reach the Second Round during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but not really for a lack of trying.

Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (PHI leads series 2-1)

Maybe chalk this slow game to Sunday being Carey Price‘s birthday, and Carter Hart‘s birthday being recent. Or maybe the Flyers played the sort of defense that would make Oskar Lindblom proud? Either way, this was an ugly game, but the Flyers will take a dreary win after getting shellacked by the Canadiens in Game 3. Even so, both teams could stand to play a lot better in Game 4 and beyond.

Blues 3, Canucks 2 [OT] (VAN leads series 2-1)

The defending champs are increasingly looking like, well, the team that won the 2019 Stanley Cup. Even so, the Blues clearly didn’t have an easy time against the young Canucks. For the second game in a row, this series required overtime, but Brayden Schenn managed to win it for St. Louis this time around. The Blues and Canucks immediately turn around for Game 4 on Monday, so it will be interesting to see how the two teams handle that back-to-back challenge.

Three Stars

1. Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

As part of a defensive-minded team, we’ve seen plenty of Stars forwards land in the doghouse at times. For a while, things were so slow for Pavelski that it was fair to see him in that loud, green sweater and occasionally say “Oh yeah, Pavelski signed with the Stars.” Now that oh yeah is in a more Kool-Aid Man tone, as Pavelski’s hat trick helped the Stars win a thriller against the Flames. Maybe the pause allowed Pavelski time to find his game again?

2. Corey Crawford, Chicago Blackhawks

Depending upon your taste, you might believe that Crawford’s performance (48 saves, one goal allowed) was even more impressive than Joe Pavelski’s hat trick. One thing that’s not much of a debate is that Crawford bailed his Blackhawks out over and over in Game 4. Crawford + some bounces = Blackhawks not getting swept. Asking Crawford to pull off something similar again might be a good way for the Blackhawks to get eliminated soon, though.

3. John Klingberg, Dallas Stars

At first, it looked like Klingberg scored another big overtime playoff goal. As you may remember, the talented and underrated defenseman ended the Stars’ series against the Predators that way last year. Instead, that OT GWG was credited to Alexander Radulov. Even so, Klingberg grabbed the primary assist, his third assist of Game 3 (all primary ones, by the way). It makes sense to be in awe of Miro Heiskanen, yet Klingberg is a heck of a young (not as young, but still young!) defenseman in his own right.

Highlights of the Night

Mathew Barzal pulled off some slick moves to baffle the Capitals’ defenders and win it in OT for the Islanders:

Watch as Brayden Schenn scores his first playoff OT goal during his impressive NHL career:

Factoids

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAMES SCHEDULE

Game 4: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Avalanche vs. Coyotes – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Bruins vs. Hurricanes – 8 p.m ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Blues vs. Canucks – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Schenn scores OT winner, Blues gain crucial Game 3 win vs. Canucks

By James O'Brien Aug 17, 2020, 2:06 AM EDT
The Blues looked more like their defending Stanley Cup champion selves in Game 3, and it says a lot about the Canucks that they still pushed St. Louis so hard on Sunday. With a beautiful overtime game-winner by Brayden Schenn, the Blues squeezed out a 3-2 OT win, getting back into the series by shrinking the Canucks’ lead to 2-1.

Both the Canucks and Blues must be a little relieved that the contest didn’t go too deep into OT, as they face off in Game 4 on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN; livestream).

Here is that tremendous Game 3 overtime-winner by Schenn:

Blues squander opportunities, but Schenn wins it in Game 3 OT, thwarting Canucks

Following that thriller where the Blues managed a late surge to force overtime, only for Bo Horvat to come through big once again, this one didn’t involve third-period theatrics.

Granted, there could have been some late drama. The Blues received a power-play opportunity with the score tied 2-2 that basically ended the third period. There was no drama, however, as that Blues power play accomplished very little.

That averted drama carried into overtime, too. Following a controversial tripping call, the Blues failed miserably during an OT power play chance. With two huge power-play opportunities, the Blues didn’t even register a shot on goal.

Schenn couldn’t pull the trigger on a power play one-timer chance, so it must have felt like redemption for Schenn to score the OTGWG on a semi-breakaway. Ryan O'Reilly set up that play, which felt at least a touch broken. And just like that, the Blues broke through.

After Horvat was one of the biggest heroes of this First Round series, Elias Pettersson made some big plays. Pettersson and Quinn Hughes received assists in setting up J.T. Miller‘s goal, then Pettersson tied the game 2-2 with his lethal shot.

As much attention as the Blues’ goalie situation draws now that Jake Allen replaced Jordan Binnington, the Canucks continue to receive steady goaltending from Jacob Markstrom. That said, Allen and Markstrom both looked good in Game 4, so that could set the stage for a nice battle. (If the Blues stick with Allen, of course.)

It’s telling that the Blues have only held a lead for 37 seconds so far during the First Round against the Canucks. But it’s also very much the nature of the beast in hockey that the Blues nonetheless won Game 3, shrinking the Canucks’ series lead to 2-1.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 [OT] (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 [OT]
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean Leahy Aug 16, 2020, 11:45 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 [OT] (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 [OT] (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hart, Flyers take 2-1 series lead by winning clunky Game 3 vs. Canadiens

By James O'Brien Aug 16, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT
If Carey Price wanted a light night of work for his 33rd birthday, he got what he wished for. Price probably should’ve asked for a win, though, as the Flyers instead found a way to grind out a congested 1-0 win against the Canadiens in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Flyers miss plenty of opportunities, but beat Canadiens in Game 3 to take 2-1 series lead

Defensively, you can absolutely say the Flyers woke up after a terrible Game 2. Even so, the Flyers managed one goal over the last two games, so they shouldn’t be beating their chests too much despite their 2-1 series lead.

One of the more troubling trends is that the Flyers power play looked atrocious. That once-vaunted unit went 0-for-6 in Game 3, and hasn’t looked very potent for any of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs (and Qualifiers).

Carter Hart became the youngest Flyers goalie to record a playoff shutout, doing so at age 22 (he just celebrated that birthday on Aug. 13. While he wasn’t tested very often, this has to be huge for Hart, who followed a Game 2 in which he was pulled with this 23-save shutout.

For all the criticisms the Flyers receive for squandering a bucket of power plays and generally lacking energy, they didn’t need to do much after Jakub Voracek scored an early 1-0 goal, the only one of Game 3.

Muller might need to go back to the drawing board, as it might be best for the Canadiens to try to lure the Flyers into more of a “track meet” style of contest as this First Round series goes on. Maybe the Canadiens can’t channel the sort of dominate performance they managed in Game 2, but they’ll need more than this Game 3 output to beat the surprise top seed of the East.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads series 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

