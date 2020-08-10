MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Lighting Blue Jackets Preview
Getty

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets: 5 things to know about their First Round series

By Adam GretzAug 10, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT
The First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins August 11. Before the NHL postseason resumes play, PHT will preview each of the eight opening round matchups, including Lightning-Blue Jackets

1. Lightning get their chance at redemption

Depending on your outlook this is either the perfect matchup for the Lightning or some kind of cruel joke that will only further their postseason frustration.

A year ago the Lightning were the best team in the NHL, steamrolling the league on their way to a record-tying 62-win regular season that made them the clear Stanley Cup favorites entering the playoffs.

They responded by losing four consecutive games to the No. 8 seed Blue Jackets in what was one of the most stunning postseason upsets in recent memory. Even though this particular Tampa Bay core has yet to win a championship, they have not been total failures in the playoffs. They have consistently been one of the final four teams standing in the playoffs and have always been right on the verge of winning a championship only to let it slip right through their fingers. But last year’s postseason showing was an emphatic failure that is still kind of hard to believe.

Now they have a chance at redemption with a rematch against Columbus.

Make no mistake, the pressure is all on Tampa Bay in this series. This is still a team that is expected to win a championship and is the superior roster on paper. But as the Blue Jackets have shown over the past two years none of that really matters when it comes to their early postseason matchups.

2. The health of Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman could be huge factor for Lightning

There are so many factors that go into winning a championship. Talent. Luck. Getting the right matchups. And, of course, health. That could be the biggest concern for the Lightning at the start of this series as the status of Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman remains uncertain. Stamkos has not played in a game since Feb. 25, while Hedman was injured in the Round-Robin phase of the return to play.

Stamkos is an elite player and obviously makes the Lightning offense significantly more dangerous when he is in the lineup, but they have enough scoring depth up front that they could probably get through this series without him.

Hedman is an entirely different story, though.

Without Stamkos they have other top-line players that can carry the offense. They do not have another Hedman on their blue line. For as good as Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Andrei Vasilevskiy may be, Hedman is the engine that drives this machine. He plays huge minutes, he is a force at both ends of the ice, and is one of the league’s best all-around players. There is a noticeable difference in Tampa Bay’s play when he is not there.

3. Don’t sleep on the Blue Jackets

Even after their offseason free agency exodus that saw Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky, Matt Duchene, and Ryan Dzingel leave town, there was still a lot of reason for optimism with this team. It is still a team capable of doing some damage. There is talent here, and in a lot of the right areas.

Let’s start with the strength of the roster and look at their blue line where they boast one of the league’s top defense pairings in Seth Jones and Zach Werenski. Individually each one is a bonafide top-pairing defender, but when you put them together it creates one of the most dynamic and productive duos in the NHL. Including the best-of-five series against Toronto, the Blue Jackets outscored teams by a 40-22 margin this season (it was 5-1 against Toronto) when they were on the ice together during 5-on-5 play. They can dominate a game.

At forward, Cam Atkinson has been one of the league’s most overlooked goal-scorers for several years. Since the start of the 2015-16 season his 139 regular season goals places him 25th in the entire league, sandwiched directly between Filip Forsberg and Patrik Laine. He had a quiet regular season, but had a big qualifying round performance against Toronto.

Then there is Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus’ hero from Game 3 against Toronto and one of their most promising youngplayers. He just turned 22 years old a little more than a month ago and is already blossoming into a top-line, two-way center. He is already a tank of a forward and is just now entering his prime years in the league.

4. Another big moment for Joonas Korpisalo

There was no bigger question mark in Columbus at the start of the season than goaltending. They had just lost what was one of the league’s best goalies (a two-time Vezina Trophy winner) and were replacing him with two unproven starters in Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins.

It would be an understatement to say they both exceeded expectations this season.

While the Blue Jackets are a stingy team defensively and boast an elite top-pairing, goaltending still played a crucial role in the team’s ability to stay in the playoff hunt and get through Toronto in the qualifying round. Even though Korpisalo was briefly sat down against the Maple Leafs he still finished the series with a .956 save percentage and two shutouts, including the deciding Game 5 series clincher. They may need him to be even better against Tampa Bay.

What makes his play even more important is they may not have Merzlikins to turn to if needed. He was injured in the Toronto series and it is not yet known how long he will be sidelined.

5. Prediction: Lightning in 6 games

The Blue Jackets are a good team, and were a great story this season to overcome all of the free agent departures and the injuries that could have sunk them even lower. But Tampa Bay is not going to let this happen again. They will find a way, get their redemption, and maybe start their run toward the championship that keeps eluding them.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rangers’ rebuild gets another significant piece with Draft Lottery win

By Adam GretzAug 10, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
In a few years New York Rangers fans might look back at this year’s three-game qualifying round sweep at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes as a major turning point for the franchise.

Perhaps the turning point for the franchise.

It was that loss that put the Rangers back in the running for the top pick in the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery, which they won on Monday night.

In a normal season, the Rangers, who finished the regular season with the 18th best record in the league, would have had less than a 2 percent chance of winning the top pick in the lottery and would have most likely picked 14th overall.

But because of a perfect storm of events that included them being included in the 24-team return to play format, a “placeholder team” winning the first phase of the draft lottery, and their qualifying round loss, their chances jumped up to 12.5 percent for Monday’s drawing. It was there that their lottery ball came up.

With that comes the opportunity to add another massive piece to an already promising rebuild.

[Related: Rangers win 2020 NHL Draft Lottery]

Assuming the Rangers keep the pick (the No. 1 overall pick has not been traded since 2003) it is expected that they will use it on Alexis Lafreniere, a potential top-line winger that has spent the past three years completely dominating the QMJHL.

It will continue a rather impressive two-year run that has seen them significantly add to the high-end talent throughout the organization, and give them what should be an outstanding core of high-level players to build around. This is not a case where a No. 1 overall pick is going to a team that is starting from scratch and has to completely rebuild. This is a team that could (and perhaps should) be a playoff team as soon as this upcoming season.

They already have an MVP-level player in place after the addition of Artemi Panarin this past summer. His first year in New York was one of the finest offensive seasons in the history of the franchise, and while he does turn 29 next season he should still have several impact years ahead of him. Along with Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider remain top-line players and are signed long-term.

But it’s the young talent on the roster that is perhaps most exciting.

This is the second year in a row the Rangers had draft lottery luck on their side. A year ago they moved from sixth to second in the lottery, getting the right to select Kaapo Kakko. While he struggled through his rookie season and did not make an immediate impact, he is still only 19 years old, loaded with talent, and has top-line potential.

They also have a potential building block on their blue line in Adam Fox, one of the most impressive rookies in what turned out to be a fantastic 2020 class across the league. If he continues on his current trajectory he should be a top-pairing defender for years.

While the book seems to be closing (and is perhaps entirely closed) on Henrik Lundqvist‘s time with the team, they have two in-house replacements in Alexander Georgiev and the emergence this year of Igor Shesterkin, who had already taken over the starting job down the stretch.

Now they are adding what could end up being the best player of the bunch in Lafreniere.

This does not guarantee the Rangers anything next season or five seasons from now or at any point down the road. It does not mean a Stanley Cup is immediately on the horizon or a foregone conclusion. It not a perfect team by any stretch at this point.

There is still a pretty big hole at center beyond Zibanejad, and the defense needs a lot work after Fox.

But you can find a No. 2 center or a second defense pairing a hell of a lot easier than you can find potential franchise-changing players.

It is the franchise players that you needemphasis on need to win a championship. They are always the players that are most difficult to find and acquire. It usually requires a significant amount of luck, good fortune and perfect timing, something the Rangers have now had on their side in two consecutive years with the draft lottery to land Kakko and (potentially) Lafreniere.

Almost every Stanley Cup winning team in the salary cap era has at least one top-two pick on their roster, with the only exceptions being the 2018-19 Blues, the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings, and the 2006-07 Anaheim Ducks (Chris Pronger was a No. 2 pick, but he was not picked by Anaheim). Many of them have had multiple picks in that area.

The rebuild is not over by any stretch, but the amount of potential superstar talent the Rangers have added in the span of one year has certainly accelerated the process.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rangers win 2020 NHL draft lottery, will pick No. 1 overall

By Adam GretzAug 10, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT
The New York Rangers were the winners of Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery on Monday night and now own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

It is expected that winger Alexis Lafreniere will be the top pick in this year’s class.

This is the second years in a row the Rangers have experienced a huge jump in the lottery after moving from the sixth spot to No. 2 where they selected Kaapo Kakko for the 2019 class.

All eight teams that were eliminated from the qualifying round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs were eligible for the top pick, each having an equal 12.5 percent chance of winning. The Rangers, who finished the regular season with the 18th best record in the league, were eliminated from the qualifying round when they were swept in three games by the Carolina Hurricanes.

The first phase of the lottery was held in June and won by a placeholder team that was set to participate in the league’s qualifying round in the return to play, creating the need for the second phase of the lottery held on Monday.

The NHL draft will be held on October 9 and 10.

[RELATED: Rangers’ rebuild gets another significant piece]

This is what the first 15 picks in the draft will look like.

ROUND 1 ORDER
1. New York Rangers
2. Los Angeles Kings
3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose)
4. Detroit Red Wings
5. Ottawa Senators
6. Anaheim Ducks
7. New Jersey Devils
8. Buffalo Sabres
========================
9. Minnesota Wild
10. Winnipeg Jets
11. Nashville Predators
12. Florida Panthers
13. Carolina Hurricanes (via Toronto)
14. Edmonton Oilers
15. Pittsburgh Penguins (Or Minnesota Wild)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

2020 NHL Draft Lottery: How to watch, live stream, Phase 2 odds

By Sean LeahyAug 10, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft will be announced Monday night during Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream)

All eight teams that were eliminated in the Stanley Cup Qualifying Round are eligible. Each have a 12.5% chance of winning the No. 1 pick. Rimouski forward Alexis Lafreniere is expected to be chosen with the first overall selection.

Phase 1 of the draft lottery was held in June and won by a team involved in the NHL’s Return to Play. That means that one of the Rangers, Predators, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Jets, Oilers, or Maple Leafs will own the top pick in the Oct. 9-10 draft.

According to the NHL, since the 1995 draft, no team has held the No. 1 pick finishing better than 26th in the standings.

WHAT: 2020 NHL Draft Lottery stream – Phase 2
WHEN: Monday, August 10, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the NHL draft lottery stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Here’s a look at the order of the first 15 picks:

ROUND 1 ORDER
1. Placeholder team
2. Los Angeles Kings
3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose)
4. Detroit Red Wings
5. Ottawa Senators
6. Anaheim Ducks
7. New Jersey Devils
8. Buffalo Sabres
========================
9. Placeholder team
10. Placeholder team
11. Placeholder team
12. Placeholder team
13. Placeholder team
14. Placeholder team
15. Placeholder team

The seven losing teams from the First Round that do not win the No. 1 pick will fill out spots 9-15 by reverse order of their regular season points percentages. The remaining 16 Round 1 draft picks will be determined by the results of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The prospects

Lafreniere will be the No. 1 pick. We know that. After that? It could go a lot of different ways. Quinton Byfield (Sudbury – C- OHL), Tim Stutzle (Adler Mannheim – C/LW – DEL), Lucas Raymond (Frolunda – LW/C – SHL), Jamie Drysdale (Erie – D – OHL), Marco Rossi (Ottawa – C – OHL), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw – C – OHL), Jake Sanderson (D – USNTDP) are among the top prospects expected to be selected early.

Check out Ryan Wagman’s midseason mock draft to further educate yourself on these players.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes: 5 things to know about their First Round series

By Sean LeahyAug 10, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
The First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins August 11. Before the NHL postseason resumes play, PHT will preview each of the eight opening round series, including Bruins and Hurricanes.

1. Bruins’ stars off to slow start

Boston was winless in round-robin play and dealt with absences to a number of players, including David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase. The offense was also invisible through three games with a total of four goals scored. Chris Wagner (two), Charlie McAvoy, and Jake DeBrusk were the only ones to light the lamp. Still waiting to get going are Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Torey Krug, Charlie Coyle, and Zdeno Chara, who combined for four assists.

The power play has been hit by the offensive drought, too. The unit went 0-for-9 in three games after clicking at a 25.2% success rate during the regular season.

2. Even strength success for Hurricanes

The Rangers were a top-10 team in even strength goals scored during the regular season. In three games against Carolina, they were shut down, only able to muster two EV goals. The Hurricanes, even without the services of Dougie Hamilton, remained strong defensively and were able to limit dangerous chances. Most of New York’s opportunities came from above the circles, not really challenging Petr Mrazek and James Reimer.

Boston’s woes weren’t just on the power play. They struggled in the shot attempts department at 5-on-5, something that will have to be fixed very quickly. Carolina is aggressive on the puck and can force turnovers. They’re also very good at keeping the puck once they have it. The Bruins big names will have to find lots of time and space in order to create chances because the Hurricanes will be relentless pursuing the puck.

3. What’s Boston’s answer to Carolina’s top line?

The Rangers couldn’t contain the trio of Sebastian Aho (three goals, eight points), Andrei Svechnikov (three goals, five points), and Teuvo Teravainen (two points). The chemistry between Aho and Svechnikov was on display in the Qualifying Round, and they can use their individual talents to constantly apply pressure.

Boston’s defense was superb during the regular season, led by Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, whose play earned them the Williams Jennings Trophy. But it will be a battle of getting to the net. The Bruins were good at limiting opportunities to the outside, while the Hurricanes were excellent as getting chances from the high-danger areas in front of goal.

Bruins-Capitals stream
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

4. Pucks should start going Bruins’ way … maybe

After three games, Boston’s shooting percentage sits at a lowly 4.3%. That’s more than a 50% drop from their regular season number of 10.1%. Eventually things will balance out, right? This goal scoring issue will work itself out, right?

Those are questions waiting to be answered. And while you’d expect the offense to turn around, the Hurricanes have shown they are a strong defensive team. If the numbers are going to swing back in Boston’s favor, it won’t come easy.

5. Hurricanes in 6.

The Bruins couldn’t have been thrilled with the NHL’s Return to Play format. They won the Presidents’ Trophy during the regular season, but a listless round-robin puts them as the No. 4 and a difficult matchup. Carolina rolled by New York and now faces a struggling Boston side that doesn’t have a lot of time to fix their mistakes. The Hurricanes will frustrate the Bruins with their aggressive style and if the strong goaltending of Reimer and Mrazek continues, they’ll find a way to dump a 100-point Boston team.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.