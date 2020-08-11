MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights: 5 things to know about their First Round series

By James O'BrienAug 11, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins August 11. Before the NHL postseason resumes play, PHT will preview each of the eight opening round matchups, including Blackhawks and Golden Knights.

1. Robin Lehner vs. the Blackhawks is a legit storyline …

… But not really because of awkwardness. Ultimately, the Blackhawks merely signed Lehner for a single season, and he only played (very well) for them in 33 games. That’s not exactly the equivalent to bumping into your ex-spouse and their new significant other after a turbulent, decades-long marriage.

Not that there’s anything wrong with playing it up for laughs.

Still, it’s a situation to watch, because the Blackhawks badly need to “get to” the goalie they’re facing, and it looks like Lehner will most likely be the starter.

2. … Because goaltending, thanks to Corey Crawford, is Chicago’s best chance

Look, the Oilers – Blackhawks series boiled down to controlled chaos. Chicago made fewer mistakes, and capitalized on many of those it got. Credit players like Jonathan Toews for surviving the onslaught from Connor McDavid to win that series.

Yet, as bright as McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can shine, their Oilers teammates frequently let them down. In the First Round, the Blackhawks face a far more frightening opponent. The Golden Knights boast high-end players that aren’t as far off of the McDavid level as one might think, as Mark Stone‘s two-way play makes up for much of the difference in McDavid’s all-world offense. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights possess the sort of debt where they can gladly merely tie the Blackhawks at best-on-best, and then roll over Chicago’s paltry supporting cast.

On paper (more on that in a moment), the Blackhawks simply cannot keep up. So they’re going to need a keyed-in Corey Crawford.

As great as Lehner was for Chicago, Crawford wasn’t that far behind him. It’s possible, then, that the Blackhawks can hold an advantage in net. That’s especially true if Vegas is impatient with Lehner, what with Marc-Andre Fleury waiting in the wings.

The dream scenario for Chicago would be a shaky game or two from Lehner, leading to a premature move to “MAF,” who simply may be beyond the point where he can dominate. That may be the most reasonable path for Chicago to pull off a bigger upset than knocking out McDavid & Co.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

3. On paper, Golden Knights hold a massive advantage over the Blackhawks

Pick a regular season team stat category at a site like Natural Stat Trick, and the Golden Knights are likely to be close to, if not at, the absolute top. They massively outchance their opponents, and not just “empty calories.” Vegas dominated in gaining high-danger chances, too. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks ranked in the bottom third, if not the bottom five, in just about every meaningful category.

About the only area the Golden Knights struggle is in finishing.

That’s especially true since, while the Blackhawks relying enormously on goaltending bailing them out in 2019-20, the Golden Knights … you know, traded for at least half of that equation in Lehner.

Chicago needs those bounces.

4. Peter DeBoer is still pretty new to the Golden Knights

Bafflingly, the Golden Knights fired Gerard Gallant despite strong underlying numbers back in January, replacing him with Peter DeBoer, once of the hated Sharks. While the pandemic pause gave DeBoer more time to acquaint himself with the Golden Knights, this is still a team that’s relatively new to him.

Now, there can be advantages to DeBoer being relatively new to Vegas. Maybe most importantly, he might not feel as obliged to start Marc-Andre Fleury if Lehner continues to look sharper. DeBoer also is an experienced coach in general, while Jeremy Colliton remains quite new to this.

But … hey, it’s unusual to be a top seed during the same season that you replaced your head coach, too. (Hockey, everyone.)

5. Prediction: Golden Knights in 5

The best-of-five nature of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers lent to higher upset potential, but going to best-of-seven only removes some of that randomness. Chicago has a new lease on life, and may feel pretty loose with a “We shouldn’t even be here” attitude. It’s also worrisome to see Max Pacioretty miss round-robin games after “Patches” enjoyed a sneaky-fantastic season.

Overall, though, the Golden Knights are going to be a beast to handle. Goaltending held them down at times last season, and now they have Lehner. (Let’s face it, too, Marc-Andre Fleury could be motivated to keep starting if he does get in on the action, or even surprisingly starts Game 1.)

Just about any team figures to struggle against the swarming Golden Knights. That’s especially true for a porous defensive team like the Blackhawks.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs: PHT predicts First Round, Stanley Cup champion

By Sean LeahyAug 11, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

We’ve made our way through the Qualifying Round and Round-robin games. It’s time to begin the traditional four-round journey to the Stanley Cup.

The First Round begins Tuesday, and to get here we’ve seen some upsets, dramatic comebacks, and star performances. What will the next two months bring us? Probably some more craziness and memorable Stanley Cup playoff moments.  The PHT team have locked in our First Round and Stanley Cup predictions. The surprises that happened over the last 10 days will surely continue as we make our way to the Cup Final in late September.

Will the Blues repeat? Can the Lightning overcome those pesky Blue Jackets? What Bruins team will we see after a sluggish round-robin? Is this the year for Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche? Those questions and more will be answered.

[Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule]

Here are our picks for the First Round, Stanley Cup champion, and Conn Smythe winner. Let us know in the comments who you think will take it all.

Conference Champions

SEANHurricanes/Avalanche: Why not those “jerks”? They’re fun, entertaining to watch, employ plenty of young talent. Plus, it’s a wild idea to think they could make a run through this Eastern Conference. They shut down the Rangers and showed off just strong defensively they are even without the services of Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton. What the Hurricanes can do this postseason could really shine a light on how much more love Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho really deserve.

It won’t be easy, but the Avs’ road to the Cup Final may have to end up going through the Golden Knights or the defending champion Blues. But Sakic bolstering his roster has set them up for this opportunity. The Nazem Kadri trade could be looked back upon as the GM adding that final piece to a championship puzzle.

JAMES – Lightning/Blues: With everything in turmoil, why not … go with the prediction you made (does math counting on fingers) 5,000 days ago in October? Yes, the Lightning meandered into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and I’m worried about the health of Stamkos and Hedman. But let’s not forget that, before the Bolts were the team that got swept, they were a team that almost made a SCF with Stamkos almost entirely on the shelf. Maybe this loaded team will benefit from a little early turmoil? Look, the hockey has been good, but it’s also been unpredictable, so let’s roll with it.

The Blues are deep, they have a star player hungry to make those big bucks in Alex Pietrangelo, and Ryan O'Reilly & Co. showed they can win the toughest matchups. The defending champs boast basically every element you look for in a spirited push toward a repeat.

ADAM – Lightning/Golden Knights: I will say up front that a lot of this pick depends on the availability of Steven Stamkos and/or Victor Hedman through the playoffs. But assuming they play and contribute, I am still very much a believer in this Lightning team. I know about the postseason failures. I know about how often their offense has wilted when they have been on the verge of doing something special. But I still believe in talent, and I am going to keep betting on talent. The Capitals eventually broke through. The Blues eventually broke through. I think the Lightning will eventually break through.

As much as I love the Avalanche roster and everything they can become in the future with this core, salary cap space, and young assets, I still think Vegas is the best team in the Western Conference this season … as long as the goaltending holds out, which was their biggest flaw early in the season when they stumbled out of the gate. Fortunately for them they addressed that at the trade deadline with the addition of Robin Lehner. It would not surprise me to see him get an opportunity in the playoffs and run with it.

JAKE: Lightning/Golden Knights: Am I fully confident in this pick? No. I don’t know if the Blue Jackets are Tampa’s kryptonite, or if the Lightning will unleash a Bruins-circa-2011-vs-Philly revenge sweep. But Tampa is stacked and once again, and it feels like they made all the necessary additions to what was already a Cup-contending roster.

After watching Vegas go 3-0 in the Round Robin, all without their regular season leading scorer Max Pacioretty, they seem like the class of the Western Conference. I see the Avalanche giving them all they can handle in an epic seven-game series, but the Golden Knights will advance to their second Cup Final in three years.

MICHAEL – Lightning/Avalanche: The Lightning win the East as they have the most talent, the best defenseman and best goaltender in the East. The only problem that could arise is if Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos are injured to a greater degree than we know about and the duo miss a lot of time. If those are the circumstances, they could have more trouble with Columbus who are an extremely well-coached defensive team.

The Avalanche will win the West because of their tremendous talent, including Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog. The off-season addition of Nazem Kadri will do wonders for the Avs as long as he doesn’t get another post-season suspension that has been his tendency the last two years. I love Cale Makar and they get great goaltending from both Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Stanley Cup Champion/Conn Smythe Trophy winner

SEAN: Avalanche over Hurricanes (Nathan MacKinnon): Joe Sakic should be up for the Jim Gregory Award when GM of the Year finalists are announced after the Second Round. He added depth and secondary scoring and it’s paid off. Colorado finished with the second-best points percentage in the Western Conference and have a roster full of skill. Plus, Jared Bednar just wins. He’s won an ECHL Kelly Cup and AHL Calder Cup. Now he just needs that shiny silver one the NHL hands out every year.

JAMES – Lightning over Blues (Brayden Point): Again, sticking with the Lightning over the Blues in 7. These are two deep, talented teams, ones that can throw different looks at you if certain alignments don’t quite work. It doesn’t hurt that a big postseason run could fatten the bank accounts of the likes of Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev. Cirelli could very well propel his name into more mainstream minds with a big run, not unlike fellow Selke-worthy center Ryan O’Reilly has done in recent years. Let’s pencil in the Lightning to parallel the 2018 Capitals and win it all a year after you think they had their best chance.

Once again, I’m rolling with my picks from before. Point probably still isn’t as well-known as he should be among casual NHL fans. With Stamkos possibly out for a bit early, and Point seemingly healthy now that he’s further removed from offseason surgery, this could be the sort of mainstream breakout that could make him closer to a hockey equivalent to a “household name.” (Yes, you already knew well about Point, but we’re talking about hockey-less-knowers. *Shares your disapproving look tsk tsk*)

ADAM – Lightning over Golden Knights (Nikita Kucherov): Everything I said about the Lightning up above remains true here. As long as Stamkos and Hedman are there (still a big if at this point) I like their chances. A lot. This is their year.

JAKE – Lightning over Golden Knights (Andrei Vasilevskiy): Tampa is due. And recent history tells us this type of team is bound to break through. Just like Washington and St. Louis, who had been to the postseason year after year without winning it all, I predict a similar result for Tampa in 2020. They have been to the Eastern Conference Final four times in the last nine years, but have nothing to show for it…yet.

MICHAEL – Avalanche over Lightning (Nathan MacKinnon): The Avalanche will win the Stanley Cup for the reasons listed above. I think they are the best team in the NHL and the lack of travel for Western teams (which used to really hurt as they could be travelling across three time zones in the first three rounds) will help the team.

Nathan MacKinnon, the second best player from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia (in case you don’t know, it’s the same hometown as Sidney Crosby) is a Hart Trophy finalist and he will add the Conn Smythe to his trophy case.

MORE:
Power Rankings: Best First Round matchups
Conn Smythe Watch: Korpisalo, Aho leading entering First Round
Rangers win 2020 NHL draft lottery, will pick No. 1 overall
Roundtable: NHL playoff surprises; vulnerable top seeds

Predators remain confident despite early postseason exit

Associated PressAug 11, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators are pretty confident considering their season came to its earliest end since missing the 2014 postseason when Barry Trotz was allowed to leave.

The Predators insist they liked how they played despite losing their best-of-five qualifying series to Arizona in four games. They have been on a downward spiral: losing the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, slipping to a second-round loss in 2018, a first-round loss in 2019 and now unable to reach the first round after the NHL’s pandemic restart.

Foward Filip Forsberg said they earned their first-round exit a year ago but played well enough to win against Arizona.

”We’ve got to find the way to win these close games …,” Forsberg said. ”Everybody came ready to play for this short season, whatever comeback, and we got to find a way to win. But we definitely did enough good things for it to fall our side.”

The Predators have some contract and roster decisions to make before the next season starts. Their early loss also gave them a 12.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft, a pick this franchise has never had. The chance at Alexis Lafreniere would make some moves easier.

”I love our core, love my teammates,” captain Roman Josi said. ”There’s a lot of belief in our room.”

At least Nashville won’t be dealing with another coaching change with John Hynes hired in January.

DAVID POILE IN CHARGE

The only general manager this franchise has ever known faces his biggest challenge after building this team from its expansion start to Western Conference champ in 2017. The NHL’s winningest GM has several players signed to long-term contracts.

The last was Josi, who’s under contract through June 2028. Goalie Pekka Rinne, who lost his net in March and never got it back, is under contract for another season at $5 million. Combined with what’s expected to be a very short offseason, Poile will be limited in the moves he can make.

GOALIE CHANGE

Juuse Saros appears to be the Predators’ goalie moving forward after starting every game against Arizona. He will be a restricted free agent after next season. Nashville also must decide if Rinne, who turns 38 in November, should continue as the backup another season.

BIG MONEY, BIGGER EXPECTATIONS

Poile gave Matt Duchene a seven-year deal worth $56 million last July, finally landing a center the Predators had been linked to for a couple years. But Duchene followed a disappointing season with an underwhelming performance in the qualifying series. He had one goal and an assist with a minus-4 rating. He also was caught offside erasing a go-ahead goal by Kyle Turris in the Game 3 loss.

Duchene has company. Turris, who also hit a post in Game 3, also was a minus-4 with no points. He’s under contract through 2023-24 at $6 million a year. Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund, who combined for one assist, will be free agents.

DEFENSIVE WOES

The Predators fixed at least one area. Shut out on the man advantage in their first-round playoff loss to Dallas a year ago, they ranked fourth through the qualifying and round-robin rounds scoring an average of 28.6% on the power play.

But they gave up 3.5 goals a game to Arizona after being 20th during the regular season allowing 3.1 goals a game. That’s a high number for a franchise originally built on defense from the net out.

COACHING COMFORT

The Predators all agreed they are much closer to playing how Hynes wants. He took over Jan. 7 after Poile fired Peter Laviolette, and the NHL’s restart gave Hynes the training camp he missed as a midseason replacement. He reunited the JOFA line, and Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson came through with 13 points in the series loss to Arizona.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis believes the Predators are mentally tougher under Hynes than they used to be.

”We were our own worst enemy at times,” Ellis said. ”If it was the old team, and a lot of the situations we were put in, we wouldn’t have played as hard as we do.”

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 11, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 12: NY Islanders at Washington, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Stars vs. Flames: 5 things to know about their First Round series

Flames Stars
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 11, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins August 11. Before the NHL postseason resumes play, PHT will preview each of the eight opening round matchups, including Stars vs. Flames.

1. Will there be much offense?

Looking at this matchup on paper and it looks like it has the potential to be a defensive slugfest. Both teams finished the regular season among the bottom-10 in the league in goals, while the Stars barely generated anything during the Round-Robin phase.

Along with their lack of offense, the Stars boast one of the league’s best goaltending duos and have two top-tier defenders in Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg.

Add in the fact that Cam Talbot has been great so far for Calgary in the playoffs and offense could be very limited in this series.

2. The Flames could use a breakout postseason from Johnny Gaudreau

Even though he had a bit of a down year (by his standards; he was still very productive overall) Gaudreau is one of the league’s best and most productive offensive players.

The only knock on him coming into this season is that his postseason performances have not always matched the regular season totals.

Before this season he had gone nine consecutive playoff games without a goal, a stretch that also saw him record just three assists. Sometimes these things get overblown. Even the very best players are prone to get extended periods without scoring a goal. No one is “consistent” with their production while there are always peaks and valleys that players go through. When those valleys happen in the playoffs, they tend to stand out. Still, if the Flames are going to do anything in the playoffs they are going to need Gaudreau to play a central role in the offense. He got off to a good start in the Qualifying with a pair of goals and an assist in the four games.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

3. The Matthew Tkachuk factor

Tkachuk is the absolute last player you want to see in the playoffs.

He is a legit first-line talent and can beat you on the scoreboard on any given shift. He is a 30-goal, 70-point player and is still probably just hitting his peak as an offensive contributor.

That is scary enough.

But then you add in the fact that when you have to play against him every game for as many as seven consecutive games and his shenanigans are going to quickly start annoying everybody. He is going to get under your skin. It is a given. It is what he does and the way he plays. The question is how much the Stars let that impact them.

4. Who is going to step up offensively for the Stars?

This has been the big question for the Stars for two years now.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season only three teams (Anaheim, Los Angeles and Detroit — three of the league’s worst teams) have scored fewer goals than the Stars.

When it comes to 5-on-5 play, only Detroit has scored goals at a lower rate per 60 minutes than the Stars over that stretch.

They simply do not generate offense. They have their share of potential impact players (Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov) but they have not really been able to find much offense around them. And even Radulov had a bit of a down year this season. They attempted to address their scoring depth over the offseason with the free agency additions of Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry, but neither signing has really worked out as hoped or expected.

Denis Gurianov and Roope Hintz have become nice secondary players, but are they going to be enough to give the Stars enough offense to make a deep run in the playoffs?

The cliche in hockey is always going to be about defense and goaltending winning championships, but you still need some offense as well. In their past 12 games dating back to the regular season — and including the three Round-Robin games — they have managed just 20 total goals, scored more than two goals just three times, won only three of those games, and been shut out three different times. The Stars are not just a bad offensive team that has struggled to score goals at times. They have consistently been one of the absolute worst offensive teams in the league — right there with the top lottery teams — for two consecutive years now. It is a problem.

5. Prediction: Flames in 7

As good as the Stars are in goal and on the blue line, I still think their offense is going to hold the back when it matters most. As long as Cam Talbot gives the Flames more steady play in net they do enough to scratch out a win in a series that could go the distance.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.