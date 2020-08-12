MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Avalanche vs. Coyotes: 5 things to know about their First Round series

By Adam GretzAug 12, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins August 11. Before the NHL postseason resumes play, PHT will preview each of the eight opening round matchups, including Avalanche-Coyotes.

1. The Coyotes will need another big series from Darcy Kuemper

He has been one of the NHL’s most productive goalies since arriving in Arizona two-and-a-half years ago and is one of the biggest reasons the Coyotes were able to get through the qualifying round. He was a rock against the Nashville Predators and has been one of the most impressive players in the return to play. If the Coyotes are going to have any chance of pulling off an even bigger upset in the First Round they are going to need him to be even better against one of the NHL’s most dynamic offenses.

On paper this series looks like a mismatch when it comes to the offensive firepower, the production from each team, and the talent on each roster.

But goaltending is the great equalizer in the playoffs, and if Kuemper can match his — or exceed — his play from the Nashville series it is going to make things awfully uncomfortable for Colorado.

2. Taylor Hall gets another shot at the playoffs

Hall has been one of the best wingers in the league throughout his career but has been stuck on two of the league’s worst teams during that time in Edmonton and New Jersey. That has resulted in him just appearing in five playoff games (not including the four qualifying round games this season) to this point.

Now he gets another crack at the postseason, and it could not come at a better time given his status as an unrestricted free agent this season. No matter what he does in the playoffs he is going to be one of the most sought after players on the open market — he is an excellent player, still fairly young — but a big showing here would only help his value and his next contract.

Colorado may have the better looking roster on paper, but with Phil Kessel and Hall the Coyotes have a couple of potential impact players of their own that can change some games. Kessel has always been a big-game player in his career, while Hall is just a couple of years removed from literally being the league MVP.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

3. The Avalanche are loaded and one of the top contenders in the NHL

This team is on the brink of greatness, not only in the short-term, but the long-term as well.

They already have one of the best rosters in the league with a trio of established stars (Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog) and some emerging young stars (Cale Makar, Samuel Girard), while their core is young and signed to team-friendly contracts that give them some huge salary cap flexibility in the coming seasons.

They also spent the past year addressing their scoring depth by adding Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, Joonas Donskoi, and Valeri Nichushkin.

Add in the fact they have an underrated goalie duo in Pavel Francouz and Philipp Grubauer and it is a team that does not have a clear weakness on paper.

4. Nazem Kadri’s shot at redemption

Kadri was one of the scapegoats for Toronto’s recent postseason failings when they traded him to Colorado over the summer in the blockbuster deal that sent Tyson Barrie and Alexander Kerfoot the other way.

It was not hard to understand why they moved on.

In each of his past two postseason appearances with the Maple Leafs, Kadri ended up getting himself suspended for multiple games in series his team ended up losing in seven games. It is not a stretch to think he could have made a difference had he been on the ice given how good he of a player he is.

He is a great two-way player that can help shut things down defensively while also make a significant contribution offensively.

When healthy, he has been exactly what the Avalanche needed on its roster, giving the team an outstanding second-line center to help take some of the pressure of its superstar top line (MacKinnon, Rantanen, Landeskog).

After taking himself out of two postseason series in a row, he gets a shot to redeem himself with a new team.

He already started that process in the Round-Robin phase with a buzzer-beating game-winning goal to help the Avalanche claim the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

5. Prediction: Avalanche in 6

The Coyotes are not going to be a cakewalk here.

They have some forwards that can beat you (Kessel, Hall, Clayton Keller), a great No. 1 defenseman (Oliver Ekman-Larsson), and an outstanding goalie that is playing on top of his game. They can make this series. Having said that, Colorado is one of the best teams in the NHL with no real weakness. This roster is built to win this season and it is going to do enough to advance to the Second Round.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Hurricanes-Bruins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Hurricanes-Bruins stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 12, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Hurricanes and Bruins. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream at 11 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

[Note: Game 1 was rescheduled for Wednesday due to the multiple overtimes in Blue Jackets-Lightning.]

Boston and Carolina will meet in the playoffs for the second straight season. The Bruins swept the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final last year before losing in the SCF to St. Louis.

The Bruins claimed the Presidents’ Trophy and were the only team to reach 100 points this season, but they struggled in the Round Robin and lost all three of their games to drop to the East No. 4 seed. Carolina defeated the 11th-seeded Rangers in the Qualifying Round and were the only team to sweep their opponent in the best-of-5 format. They will be the No. 5 seed in the First Round.

The Bruins defeated the Hurricanes 2-0 in what was the only regular season meeting between these clubs. The final two games of the season series were canceled due to the pause.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 12 – 11 a.m. ET 
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Carolina at Boston, 11 a.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

The Wraparound: Trotz prepares to face his former team

By Sean LeahyAug 12, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Tuesday’s action.

Brayden Point ended the fourth-longest game in NHL history in the fifth overtime to help Tampa top Columbus.

The Islanders and Capitals will meet for the first time in the playoffs since Barry Trotz left the 2018 Stanley Cup champions for Long Island. He knows the team well; he knows their head coach, Todd Reirden, well.

It’s hard to get away from “The Capitals versus Barry Trotz” storyline.

“Everyone’s going to mention it as far as the coaching staffs,” said Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. “We know them well; they know us well. We’ve played each other quite a bit. It’s going to be a little bit of a chess match game in that at some point systems a little bit are going to go out the window. I think both teams are going to play their systems pretty well. It’s going to be who’s going to not quit, who’s going to keep going, who’s going to really stick with it until the end.”

“That group has a lot of pedigree,” said Trotz. “They’ve got a lot of star power, and they’ve won a championship. They’re well-equipped in a lot of areas, so the biggest challenge is to play them even and play them hard, and they’ll do the same because I know a lot about that team.”

[Capitals vs. Islanders: 5 things to know]

Since Trotz was hired by the Islanders, the teams have split their eight regular-season matchups, 4-4. There won’t be many surprises between the Metropolitan Division rivals when they hit the ice for Game 1 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream)

The Capitals will be without Lars Eller, who left the bubble last week to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. He could be back for Game 2 Friday. John Carlson did not play any of Washington’s three round-robin games, but Reirden said he will be a game-time decision. Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk has been out since Game 1 of their Qualifying Round series, but Trotz said he is “highly probable” to play Wednesday.

NHL GAMES TODAY

Game 1: Hurricanes vs. Bruins, 11 a.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamOriginally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, this game was rescheduled due to the multiple overtimes needed to decide Game 1 of Blue Jackets-Lightning. Dougie Hamilton will be a game-time decision.

Game 1: Coyotes vs. Avalanche, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamColorado finished the regular season in second place in the Western Conference (92 points). They remained the No. 2 seed after the round robin, when they won their first two games before losing to Vegas in overtime in their final game, which determined the top two seeds in the West. The Coyotes entered the qualifying round as the No. 11 seed after finishing the season with 74 points. They defeated the Predators in four games for their first playoff series win since 2012.

[Full NHL First Round schedule]

Game 1: Canadiens vs. Flyers, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN; livestream: The Flyers were the hottest team in hockey at the time of the pause and they carried that momentum with them in the Round Robin. Philly won all three games in regulation, including Saturday’s game against Tampa, to earn the top seed in the East. Montreal was the last club to make the 24-team expanded playoff field. The Habs had a regular season points percentage of .500 and were awarded the 12th seed in the East. Led by goalie Carey Price, they took down the Penguins in four games in the Qualifying Round.

Game 1: Canucks vs. Blues, 10:30 p.m ET – NBCSN; livestream: The defending champion Blues finished the regular season atop the Western Conference, becoming the first defending champ to finish the following regular season atop their conference since the 2000-01 Devils. But in Round Robin play, St. Louis went winless (0-2-1), blowing a third period lead in all three of their losses. After getting shut out in Game 1 in their Qualifying Round series against the Wild, Vancouver won three straight to advance to the First Round. The series win over the Wild was Vancouver’s first since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2011.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning (TB leads 1-0), 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (VGK leads 1-0) , 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Hurricanes vs. Bruins, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Flames vs. Stars, 10:30 p.m ET (CGY leads 1-0) – NBCSN

PHT’s 2020 Stanley Cup playoff previews
Flyers vs. Canadiens
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Islanders
Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks
Avalanche vs. Coyotes
Blues vs. Canucks
Stars vs. Flames

First Round predictions
Power Rankings: Best First Round matchups
Conn Smythe Watch: Korpisalo, Aho leading entering First Round
Roundtable: NHL playoff surprises; vulnerable top seeds

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 12, 2020, 9:05 AM EDT
4 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 12: NY Islanders at Washington, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Carolina at Boston, 11 a.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Flyers hope top seed in East leads to Stanley Cup title

Associated PressAug 12, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Alain Vigneault often has a dash of James Bond in him when he closes his news conferences.

”I’m going to have a martini,” Vigneault says, ”and enjoy the win.”

The Philadelphia Flyers have both shaken and stirred their way to plenty of wins this season in Vigneault’s first season on the bench.

Here’s the twist – the Flyers were the hottest team in the NHL entering the pandemic break and the best team coming out of it, good enough to earn a No. 1 seed and a series with the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Vigneault like his martinis with 4 ounces of vodka, a splash of dry vermouth and two olives with 1/2 ounce of olive brine juice to give it the dirty flavor. Easy enough. His recipe for success in Philly?

Well, Vigneault fine-tuned his methods with the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks, teams he led to the Stanley Cup Final. Behind a franchise goalie and deep, talented lines, he turned the Flyers into one of the betting favorites to win the organization’s first championship since 1975.

For a decade, the Flyers have languished in mediocrity, without a serious playoff run, coaching stability or any real reason for Philly fans to get behind them.

It showed in the East standings – sometimes near the bottom – and in the bottom line – where attendance plummeted.

The Flyers tried a college coach, built a rage room for their frustrated fans and cycled through a series of can’t-miss prospects who somehow missed.

But look around now – or up in Toronto where the games are played in one of the two NHL bubble cities – and Vigneault has a team bubbling with championship talent. Carter Hart, only 21 has played every bit like the franchise goalie the Flyers expected. He allowed just two goals on 59 shots in the round-robin series that helped the Flyers go 3-0 and clinch the top seed in the East. His .914 save percentage was tied for eighth in the regular season.

Their depth was astounding, never more-so than in a 3-1 win over Washington when Scott Laughton had two goals and an assist, Kevin Hayes had three assists, and Travis Konecny had two assists. That production took the load off stars Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jake Voracek as they look to get hot in the playoffs after they each failed to score in round-robin play. The Flyers still outscored Boston, Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay 11-3 in the round-robin.

”We have different guys throughout the lineup that can make a difference on any given night, so it’s nice to have that depth,” Couturier said. ”Every line just has to play the right way and not be a liability. Someone’s going to step up at the right time.”

Let’s take a look at what else matters before Game 1 on Wednesday night.

UPSET CITY

Who expected the Canadiens to be here? Montreal was the last team in the East to qualify for the expanded playoffs, and then needed four games to win its best-of-five series over Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Flyers and Canadiens have split their previous six playoff meetings, with Philadelphia most recently beating Montreal in five games in the 2010 conference finals. Montreal was 1-0-2 against Philadelphia this season, including a pair of overtime losses in November. The Canadiens beat the Flyers 4-1 in January. That’s a long time ago in a season where past results matter less than ever.

”We’re going to have to continue to solidify ourselves as a team, because the team that we’re playing, and I’m saying this honestly, is probably the best team I’ve seen here so far,” Montreal coach Claude Julien said.

”It’s going to be a real good challenge for us, so you hope that what happened in the first round is going to help you get through the second round here.”

HAVING GOALS

Hart grew up in Alberta, Canada and has been a long-time fan of Montreal goalie Carey Price, who dazzled in the NHL restart. Price had a shutout against the Penguins and had an elite series that keyed the stunning series win.

Hart would love to outplay his idol and bring the Cup back to Philly. Hart was just 6 years old when the Canadiens made Price a first-round pick in the 2005 draft.

”He was my favorite goalie growing up,” Hart said. ”Just had the chance to meet him the other week and talk with him for the first time. That was something pretty cool. For your first playoff series, playing against Carey Price will definitely be a lot of fun.”

POWER OUTAGE

The Flyers went 0-for-11 on the power play in the round-robin. That’s just one off from Montreal’s ineptness – 0-for-12 against Pittsburgh.