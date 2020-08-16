The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.
- Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL Return to Play ahead of the Bruins’ Game 3 win with Jaroslav Halak in net.
- Could we see our the first elimination of the First Round among the NHL playoff games on Sunday?
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TODAY
Game 3: Capitals vs. Islanders (Islanders lead 2-0) – 12 p.m. ET – USA; livestream
Even with Alex Ovechkin scoring two goals, the Capitals couldn’t get their first win of the series against their former coach, Barry Trotz. During the sequence before Cal Clutterbuck‘s dagger of a goal, they couldn’t even exit their defensive zone. Things look dire, but Trotz himself likely recalls (most of) this group bouncing back from a 2-0 deficit to win a series. They did that on their way to winning the 2018 Stanley Cup. We’ll see if they can at least pull off another First Round comeback again.
Game 4: Stars vs. Flames (Flames lead 2-1) – 2 p.m. ET – CNBC; livestream
Entering the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs (actually, Qualifiers) it wasn’t even clear if Cam Talbot would/should be the Flames’ starter. If people needed any confirmation, all they needed to watch was Game 3, where Talbot authored his second shutout of this young postseason. The Stars dominated much of play, but a team with a reputation to “goalie” opponents got a bitter taste of their own medicine. Still, it sure seems like this could be a battle of a series — if Dallas can douse the Flames and red-hot Talbot.
Game 4: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks (Golden Knights lead 3-0) – 6:30 p.m ET – NBCSN; livestream
While the Golden Knights slip off their shoes and casually rotate Marc-Andre Fleury (won Game 3) and Robin Lehner (won Games 1 and 2), the Blackhawks sit on the brink of elimination. Maybe the Blackhawks have a “we shouldn’t even be here” feeling — consciously or subconsciously — but you can bet that Jonathan Toews & Co. don’t want to face the embarrassment of a sweep. Chicago’s managed to hang in there at times in this series, so maybe they can put up a fight, starting with winning Game 4?
[Full NHL First Round schedule]
Game 3: Flyers vs. Canadiens (Series tied 1-1) – 8 p.m ET – NBC; livestream
Where will we see a better fight: on the ice, or between the two coaches? Alain Vigneault didn’t take kindly to Kirk Muller, who put out the Canadiens’ top power play unit while Game 2 was already out of hand. Vigneault pointedly said he would note it to his players. That’s spicy stuff, and maybe it will light a fire under the Flyers, who were stunningly tepid in Game 2.
Game 3: Blues vs. Canucks (Canucks lead 2-0) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream
Did Bo Horvat even think he had this in him? No offense meant, mind you. Horvat’s been a quality center for some time. Few would argue that he lacks skill. But the goals he’s been scoring to put the Blues in a 2-0 hole have been pretty staggering. Of course, Horvat isn’t the only Canucks forward showing little fear against the defending champions. If there was any sense of the Blues taking the young Canucks lightly, that’s long gone. St. Louis needs to find answers starting on Sunday.
MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAMES SCHEDULE
Game 4: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Avalanche vs. Coyotes – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Bruins vs. Hurricanes – 8 p.m ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Blues vs. Canucks – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
