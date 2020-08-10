MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL Power Rankings: Best First Round matchups

By Adam GretzAug 10, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
3 Comments

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we get you ready for Round 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs by looking at the best matchups we will see.

The results of the play-in round (made necessary by the 2019-20 regular season being paused) has created some unexpected matchups  with some very unexpected teams.

We have some intriguing rematches from the 2018-19 postseason, some shots at redemption, and a Stanley Cup winning coach going against his former team.

Which matchups do we like the best?

To the rankings!

1. Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes.

A rematch of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final that resulted in a Bruins sweep has storylines galore. If Dougie Hamilton is healthy and ready to play he gets another shot at revenge against the team that originally traded him, the Bruins were — BY FAR — the NHL’s best team in the league during the regular season, the Hurricanes were the most impressive team in the Qualifying Round, and both of these teams are just flat out really, really, really good. It has everything.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets. 

The Blue Jackets have become the NHL’s giant slayers, the underdog team that is here to completely ruin your team’s postseason. A year ago they swept this very same Lightning team — a 62-win Lightning team! — in a First Round matchup to produce one of the most stunning upsets in recent playoff history. This year they already added to the postseason misery of Maple Leafs fans by knocking them out in the qualifying round, and now they get Tampa again. All of the pressure in the world is on the Lightning in this one, and that alone adds to the intrigue of this series.

3. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks. 

If we are being objective here, Vegas might be the best team in the West and Chicago might be the worst playoff team in the West, especially after going into seller mode at the trade deadline. But there is something about this matchup that I like. It should be exciting. Even though the Blackhawks have a horrendous defense, they still have enough top-end players in their lineup and a good enough goalie to make things interesting. Vegas has a great roster and could be getting Max Pacioretty back at some point. And there is also this: We could potentially see Robin Lehner go against the team that traded him at the trade deadline if the Golden Knights have to turn to him or give him a shot.

4. Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders.

Two years ago Barry Trotz was coaching the Capitals to their first ever Stanley Cup. Now he is coaching against them in the playoffs as the Islanders’ bench boss. The Capitals are clearly the superior roster on paper, while the Islanders were trending in the wrong direction down the stretch run of the regular season. That should, in theory, make the Capitals the favorites. But they did not look great in the Round-Robin portion of the return to play and if Braden Holtby can not bounce back from a sub-par regular season they could have a major issue in net.

5. Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes.

This seems like a huge mismatch, but am not giving up on an exciting series. The Avalanche are loaded and play an entertaining brand of hockey. The Coyotes have a white-hot goalie in Darcy Kuemper that could flip things upside down, while Phil Kessel always seems to have some playoff magic and Taylor Hall gets only his second shot at the postseason.

6. St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season and their exciting young core is going to get quite the challenge — a series against the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Canucks just showed they can beat a stingy, defense-first team by knocking off the Minnesota Wild in the qualifying round, and they are going to get an even bigger test in this series.

7. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens.

A matchup that literally nobody would have expected at any point this season. The Flyers entering this series looking like a complete buzzsaw. They were one of the hottest teams in the league during the stretch run of the regular season, they completed dominated Boston, Washington, and Tampa Bay (three of the best teams in the league) in the round-robin phase, and they are starting to look like a legitimate threat to win the whole thing. Montreal stunned Pittsburgh in the qualifying round but it might need another herculean effort from Carey Price to complete the postseason Pennsylvania sweep. 

8. Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames.

There is a danger in ranking this series at the bottom because there is always the possibility that Matthew Tkachuk pours a canister of gasoline on a fire and turns the whole thing into a rumble. That could happen. That ABSOLUTELY could happen. In fact, it would not surprise me at all if it did happen. But even with that possibility this is the series that does the least for me. The Flames badly regressed this season. The Stars have two great goalies and two great defensemen, but they cannot score. Neither team is going to fill the back of the net and while the potential for an exciting series is there, it just seems to have less potential than the other seven matchups.

Flyers vs. Canadiens: 5 things to know about their First Round series

By Sean LeahyAug 10, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
The First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins August 11. Before the NHL postseason resumes play, PHT will preview each of the eight opening round matchups, including Flyers and Canadiens.

1. Carey Price found a time machine

Montreal pulled off the biggest upset of the Qualifying Round, dispatching the Penguins in four games. Their goaltender, who many had doubted before the series (*raises hand*), was a primary factor in their series win. Price posted a .947 even strength save percentage and a shutout. He was busy as Montreal allowed the sixth-most shots at 5-on-5 (96, via Natural Stat Trick). He’ll match up against Carter Hart, who’s been outstanding as well with a .971 ESSV% in two appearances.

2. Depth leads the way

Over the course of Philadelphia’s three round-robin games, Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes, Jakub Voracek, Claude Giroux, James van Riemsdyk, and Travis Konecny all combined for a grand total of zero goals. The Flyers won all three games with Scott Laughton (three goals) and Nicolas Aube-Kubel (two goals) leading the way. Teams become champions because of their depth, and once their stars get going, there’s no question Philadelphia is capable of running through the Eastern Conference.

Montreal also got help from players down their lineup. Paul Byron finished with four points, Jesper Kotkaniemi scored twice, and Artturi “Playoff” Lehkonen had a goal and two assists in the series. Rookie Nick Suzuki held his own with two points. Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin, Max Domi, Tomas Tatar, and Philip Danault were all held in check. The Canadiens can’t bank on Price putting up another stellar ESSV%. They’ll need more from their offensive leaders in order to knock off the Flyers.

3. Oskar Lindblom‘s possible presence

He’s beaten Ewing’s sarcoma, is skating back home in Sweden, and there’s a chance he could play in the playoffs. Lindblom’s is a remarkable story. The 23-year-old forward was diagnosed with the form of bone cancer in December, completed chemotherapy last month, and according to Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, could play should they still be around in September.

If he does join the Flyers in Toronto this week, he’ll have to quarantine for four days and have four COVID-19 tests come back negative before he’s able to skate with this teammates.

“We will see how it goes,” Lindblom told Gefle Dagblad last week. “I feel that my conditioning is getting better and better each day. … It’s fantastic being back on the ice after all that’s happened.”

4. The head coaches are old, old friends.

The 1981-82 and 1982-83 Central Hockey League Salt Lake City Golden Eagles featured a pair of future NHL head coaches. Claude Julien and Alain Vigneault were once teammates, and once again are foes in the NHL playoffs. The two have coached against one another in the Stanley Cup Playoffs twice. Their last meeting came in 2017 when Vigneault’s Rangers bested Julien’s Canadiens. Their biggest stakes matchup was, of course, the 2011 Stanley Cup Final when Julien and the Bruins topped the Canucks and Vigneault in seven games.

5. Flyers in 5

For as much as Price carried the Canadiens against Pittsburgh, Hart’s play has matched what the Canadiens netminder has done so far. There’s also the aspect of Philadelphia’s bottom line players becoming key contributors that, when the stars and a power play that went 0-for-8 get going, could be too much for Montreal to handle.

Tenacious Blue Jackets shift momentum to advance in playoffs

Associated PressAug 10, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
TORONTO (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets’ successful playoff series against Toronto was a microcosm of their tumultuous, up-and-down season.

Plagued by injuries to key players in the regular season – including both goaltenders at different times – Columbus pieced together lines with rookies and managed to get within striking distance, earning a No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference qualifying series when play resumed after the coronavirus pause.

Inside the bubble in Toronto, the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs traded shutouts in the first two games. Game 3 saw Columbus come back from a 3-0 deficit to win in overtime. Then they blew a 3-0 lead in the final four minutes of Game 4 and eventually lost in overtime to set up a decisive Game 5.

Then, with the series momentum seemingly leaning in Toronto’s favor, Columbus shut out the Leafs 3-0 Sunday night to advance to the round of 16 and play Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team the Blue Jackets swept in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

Quite a ride so far.

”Stretches we played really well,” coach John Tortorella said of the qualifying series. ”You know, as you keep moving on, the hockey gets more into a grind. We’re playing Tampa, a very good hockey club with lots of weapons.

”We’re going to have to get better in a lot of things, not just defense, but we have to make some more plays, we’ve got to have our forecheck better,” he said. ”So as you move along here and teams are starting to get knocked out here and you start playing these other teams, the game is going to be better so we have to join in.”

The Lightning are suddenly facing injury issues. Star defenseman Victor Hedman went down with an apparent right ankle injury in a 4-1 robin-robin-closing loss to Philadelphia on Saturday, and captain Steven Stamkos has yet to play since sustaining a lower body injury last month. It’s unclear if either will be available for Game 1.

Tortorella said his players didn’t get down after blowing the big lead in the last four minutes of Game 4 and then going down in overtime on an Auston Matthews goal.

”We were confident in the way we’re playing,” Tortorella said. ”We didn’t want that to happen (in Game 4). (Stuff) happens, I guess. But right from the get-go as we started preparing for this game, we knew how we were playing, we just wanted to get back to our game as quickly as possible when we started Game 5.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots for the Blue Jackets after being pulled for Elvis Merzlikins before the Blue Jackets went on to win in overtime in Game 3. Merzlikins got the start in Game 4 and was solid until the late flurry of Toronto goals.

Merzlikins was listed as unable to play in Game 5, giving Korpisalo the start and he responded with another shutout. There was no word on Merzlikins’ condition or whether he’ll be able to play Tuesday,

”I think we felt confident coming into the game, and obviously in Game 4 we kind of lost ourselves for a little bit, but we felt confident about where our game was at,” said defenseman Zach Weresnki, who opened the scoring for Columbus on Sunday. ”So we didn’t even have to get settled in, we knew how we had to play and how we had to execute our game plan.”

The Blue Jackets contained Toronto’s high-octane offense, limiting it to just 19 shots through two periods and 33 overall Sunday, two nights after allowing 53.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 10, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 12: NY Islanders at Washington, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET – NHL Network
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET – NHL Network
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

Dale Tallon out as Panthers’ GM after 10 seasons

By Sean LeahyAug 10, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The Panthers will have a new general manager next season after the team and Dale Tallon came to a “mutual agreement” to part ways.

“For the last decade, Dale raised the team’s profile, attracted key players to South Florida and brought character and class to our franchise,” said Panthers owner and Governor Vincent Viola. “When we purchased the Panthers in 2013, we did so with a singular goal-to win a Stanley Cup. We have not seen our efforts come to fruition. We will now begin an organizational search for the next General Manager.”

Tallon was hired as GM in May 2010 and watched the teams he built make the postseason three times. Two of those playoff appearances were ended by the Islanders, including last week’s defeat in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers. After a year in an executive position, he came back as GM in 2017 following an organizational shakeup.

The playoff berths were few, but the head coaches were plenty. In Tallon’s decade in control he went through seven coaches, starting with Peter DeBoer and finishing with Joel Quenneville.

Monday night brings a bit of hope for the franchise’s future. Their loss in the Qualifying Round means they are one of eight teams with a 12.5% chance at landing the No. 1 overall draft pick and top prospect Alexis Lafreniere. The prospect pool could use a few more pieces. Under Tallon, the Panthers have drafted the likes of Jonathan Huberdeau (2011, No. 3), Vincent Trochek (2011, No. 64 – dealt in February), Aleksander Barkov (2013, No. 2), and Aaron Ekblad (2014, No. 1). Zach Hyman and Joonas Donskoi were also Florida picks, but they never ended up playing for the franchise.

Free agency was a different issue for Tallon, and one of his final signings could hinder the franchise for the next decade. Sergei Bobrovsky, 31, signed a 10-year, $70M free agent contract last summer. The move filled a hole on the roster, but with the salary cap not rising any time soon, that cap hit will hurt them as the netminder’s production trends downward.

Since the 2020-21 NHL season won’t begin until Dec. 1 at the earliest, Viola and team president Matthew Caldwell will have plenty of time to conduct a broad search for Tallon’s successor.

